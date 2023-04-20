+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Identity

Dad who went viral for daddy-daughter dance in wheelchair shares the story behind the video

"I had to relearn how to do everything from crawling, eating, like I had to relearn everything."

viral tiktok; father daughter dance; parenting; dance in wheelchair
Good Morning America|YouTube

Dad shares story behind the viral video of his daddy-daughter dance.

Many parents will do just about anything for their children, but oftentimes that just means showing up for events and being their biggest cheerleader. It's a seemingly small act that can absolutely mean the world to a child and creates positive core memories they'll talk about with their own children.

For one dad, showing up for his kids' activities got a little more challenging after he was struck by a drunk driver in 2006. The accident left him using a wheelchair. "I had to relearn how to do everything from crawling, eating, like I had to relearn everything," Charles Potter told Good Morning America. But that hasn't stopped him from doing all the dances his daughter's school puts on, like the one that went viral in December 2022.

Potter was on stage participating in a daddy-daughter dance recital when his wife caught it on video and uploaded it to TikTok, where it quickly went viral. The video currently has over 13 million views, 2.2 million likes and over 37K comments, and while the text overlay gave some background on the video, it doesn't tell the complete story.

Potter explained to GMA that his daughter's school puts on the father-daughter dances every few months, so they've done them several times. But when his daughter first asked if he would participate, the dad didn't hesitate.

"My youngest is doing ... a dance hip-hop chair class. And they had these daddy-daughter dances and she asked if I was up to, you know, doing them with [her]," he told GMA. "I was like, 'If you want to. Yeah, absolutely. We'll make it work.'"

The interesting thing about these dances is that there's no instructor. The family is sent an instructional video and they're in charge of learning the routine on their own, so they modify the movements accordingly and practice after school.

"They get like, two or three weeks to learn the dance on their own," Potter's wife, Rhonda Conrad, told GMA. "They don't have anyone teaching them. It's all done in the living room."

Potter's dance video with his daughter is sweet for many reasons, but it's made even sweeter by the love and dedication from a father to his daughter.

Watch their update below:

From Your Site Articles
awesome dads
Badge
T-Mobile
T-Mobile
Planet

T-Mobile sets another industry-leading goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040

It’s great for the planet and good for business, too.

True

We’ve all been hearing urgent warnings from scientists, government, and corporate leaders on the need to limit the planet's global temperature warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change.

Several studies, including research from the National Academy of Sciences indicate if we continue on the path we are on, we will likely hit that pivotal moment of global warming in the early 2030s. It’s clear that more needs to be done —and faster—to avoid the worst impacts of climate change and secure a thriving and sustainable economy for everyone.

Broader research is also showing people care more than ever about what companies are doing to address this challenge. In a 2022 global survey from IBM, 51% of respondents said environmental sustainability is more important to them now than it was the year before. And a 2022 Yale survey found that 51% of U.S. business students would even take lower pay to work for a company with better environmental practices — a signal of the topic's importance.

T-Mobile is an example of a company that has led the wireless industry in these efforts starting with its pledge in 2018 to source 100% of its total electricity usage with renewable energy and being the first in U.S. wireless to set science-based carbon reduction goals and then reach them in 2021. This year, T-Mobile stepped up even more by becoming the first U.S. wireless provider to announce a net-zero target for its entire carbon footprint.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pets

Snoopy is real, her name is Bayley and the internet can't get enough of her

Everyone's childhood hearts just melted into a puddle.

assets.rebelmouse.io

Stop what you're doing. There's a dog that looks just like Snoopy.

Soooo, there's this dog and I'm pretty sure it's the actual Snoopy come to life. Seriously all the dog needs is a red dog house out back and a little yellow bird that follows it around. If you think it can't be true, then you're going to have to fight the entire internet about it because nobody can get enough of how much this sweet dog looks like the iconic cartoon character.

Snoopy is Charlie Brown's pet from the comic strip "Peanuts" that eventually spawned several movies and cartoon series, and Bayley is a dead ringer for the black and white animated pup. Since we live in a digital age, people across the country have been falling all over themselves to get to the pooch's Instagram account and admire her cartoonish mug.

Bayley is a 1-year-old mini sheepadoodle, which is a cross between a miniature poodle and an Old English Sheepdog. Her sweet face is something you have to see to believe and even then you may question if she's real.

Keep ReadingShow less
snoopy lookalike
Pop Culture

Hilarious video films a day in the life of an introvert as a nature documentary

Will this introvert be able to survive "out in the wild?"

Holderness Family Laughs/Youtube

An introvert's defenses are no match for their chatty predators.

It’s crazy to think just how diametrically opposed introverts and extroverts can be. One gets revved up by the idea of crowds, public spaces, going out after 10 p.m.…while the other would find those things an absolute nightmare and much prefer to be in jammies well before 10 p.m. as they recharge with a book in silence.

Sure, we’re all humans, but when viewed through this lens, it almost seems like we’re looking at two completely different species. And as it turns out, one couple decided to take this idea and run with it, making for one hilarious nature show spoof.

In a video posted by “Holderness Family Laughs,” a Youtube channel that routinely delivers side-splitting parody videos, we see Penn Holderness giving his best David Attenborough-style narration while his introvert wife, Kim, leaves her natural habitat of home and goes “out into the wild.” (Better known as just out to you extroverts.)
Keep ReadingShow less
humor
Pop Culture

Spanish TV star becomes mother and grandmother of her deceased son's child through surrogacy

Ana Obregón's son died of cancer in 2020, and she said his dying wish was to have a child.

20minutos.es/Wikimedia

Ana Obregón has grandbaby via surrogate.

Losing a child is tragic no matter their age, and many parents would do whatever they could to preserve their child's memory or fulfill their final wishes. If you ask Spanish TV star, Ana Obregón, that's exactly what she did when she decided to welcome a grandchild through surrogacy.

The actress's decision is causing a lot of conversation and backlash for multiple reasons. In Spain, surrogacy is illegal and the sperm of a deceased loved one can only be used to impregnate the widow up to 12 months after the husband's death, according to CNN. This detail didn't deter Obregón.

The grandmother used a surrogate and egg donor from the United States, where surrogacy is legal, and Obregón's grandchild is an American citizen. Ana Sandra Lequio Obregón was born in Miami, Florida March 20, Obregón told Hola! magazine.

Keep ReadingShow less
ana obregón
popular

Get the stylish, sustainable breast support you deserve with Shape Tape

It's the hemp-based breast tape you've been waiting for.

Editor's Note: Upworthy earns a percentage of revenue from sales associated with this article.


Finding the perfect breast support that is stylish and sustainable can be challenging for many women. Traditional bras and breast tapes often have drawbacks, like discomfort and a lack of eco-friendly options. But now, a game-changing solution called Shape Tape addresses these issues head-on, offering the stylish, sustainable breast support you deserve.

Keep ReadingShow less
Science

Pennsylvania home is the entrance to a cave that’s been closed for 70 years

You can only access the cave from the basement of the home and it’s open for business.

Brian Marble/Facebook

This Pennsylvania home is the entrance to a cave.

Have you ever seen something in a movie or online and thought, "That's totally fake," only to find out it's absolutely a real thing? That's sort of how this house in Pennsylvania comes across. It just seems too fantastical to be real, and yet somehow it actually exists.

The home sits between Greencastle and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and houses a pretty unique public secret. There's a cave in the basement. Not a man cave or a basement that makes you feel like you're in a cave, but an actual cave that you can't get to unless you go through the house.

Turns out the cave was discovered in the 1830s on the land of John Coffey, according to Uncovering PA, but the story of how it was found is unclear. People would climb down into the cave to explore occasionally until the land was leased about 100 years later and a small structure was built over the cave opening.

Keep ReadingShow less
black-coffey cavern
Science

Trees for me, we and thee: What's behind the growing push for 'tree equity'

Most of us don't think of trees as a measure of social justice, but it's a real thing.

Photo by Faith Crabtree on Unsplash

Wealthy areas have up to 65% more tree cover than lower-income communities.

When we talk about environmental justice, we usually talk about how vulnerable communities are disproportionately impacted by things like contaminated water, air pollution, toxic living conditions and lack of access to healthy food. We aren't usually referring to about how many trees someone has around them on a regular basis, but a push for "tree equity" indicates that maybe we should.

That's right, tree equity. It's a real thing.

The impact that trees have on our daily lives is significant. Not only do trees provide natural beauty that brings us joy and comfort, but they absorb carbon dioxide and other air pollutants, release oxygen, provide cooling shade, filter drinking water and support wildlife. Being near trees helps us live healthier lives in various ways, but some people see more of these benefits than others.

In fact, according to the non-profit group American Forests, wealthy areas have 65% more tree cover than lower-income areas nationwide in the U.S., and it's especially an issue in our cities.

Keep ReadingShow less
earth day
Trending Stories