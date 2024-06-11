Get a comprehensive body analysis with the Oxline Scale X Pro
This smart scale will unlock loads of data that will transform how you think about your health and fitness.
We all know how crucial it is to keep track of our health. However, all too often we fall into the trap of focusing solely on our weight. Stepping on the scale might tell us if we’ve gained or lost a few pounds, but it barely scratches the surface of what’s really going on. Factors like muscle mass, body fat percentage, and visceral fat also play significant roles in our health, yet these metrics often get overlooked. Fortunately, through technology, it is now possible to get a much deeper understanding of our health. And if you’re someone who likes arming themselves with as much data as possible, a new smart scale called the Oxline Scale X Pro could be a very valuable addition to your wellness toolkit.
What is the Oxline Scale X Pro?
The Oxline Scale X Pro is a smart scale designed to provide a broad overview of factors that impact your health. Unlike traditional scales that only measure weight, the Scale X Pro provides 16 different body metrics, including body fat percentage, muscle mass, bone mass, water weight, visceral fat, and body age. It utilizes something Oxline calls “Echo™ Sensor” technology, which works kind of like radar, sending signals through your body and interprets the data with the help of 12 auto-calibrating sensors. This results in a much more detailed and accurate analysis of your body's composition.
Oxline has become pretty well-known among health-conscious consumers in recent years for their home diagnostic equipment—we’re talking things like blood pressure monitors, glucose meters, and even pulse oximeters, which are designed to give regular people accurate and reliable tools for health monitoring. Now, with the Scale X Pro, Oxline is trying to take at-home health monitoring and data collection to another level. So let's dive in and take a closer look.
Why Weight and BMI Aren’t Enough
When it comes to overall health, relying solely on weight and BMI can be a little misleading. While weight is a straightforward metric, it doesn't differentiate between muscle, fat, and other components of your body. A high weight might be due to muscle mass, which is healthy, or excess fat, which can pose health risks. Simply put, weight alone doesn’t give you the full picture.
Body Mass Index, or BMI, attempts to address this shortcoming by considering height as well as weight. However, it still has significant limitations. BMI doesn’t account for muscle mass, bone density, or fat distribution. For instance, athletes with high muscle mass often fall into the "overweight" category by BMI standards, despite being in excellent health. On the flip side, individuals with a normal BMI might have high levels of visceral fat, posing hidden health risks.
This is where additional metrics become crucial. Knowing your body fat percentage, muscle mass, and visceral fat levels provides a more accurate understanding of your health. By moving beyond weight and BMI, you can gain a comprehensive view of your body’s health, leading to better management and improved outcomes. And this is exactly what devices like the Oxline Scale X Pro are designed to do.
Ordering and Setting Up The Scale X Pro
When I first heard about the Oxline Scale X Pro, I was very curious to see how it works. Given that it measures 16 different things, I was a little bit worried that I would be overwhelmed by data. But in fact, it’s shockingly simple to use and incorporate into your health and fitness routines.
Upon ordering my Scale X Pro, I was pleased to find that shipping was free, and came with a tracking number. And when the scale arrived, I was even more pleased to see that the packaging was minimalist. These days, a lot of products get shipped in gigantic boxes and excessive packing materials, but Oxline does the planet a huge favor by keeping everything sleek and simple.
Right out of the box, the Scale X Pro works as a regular bathroom scale. It comes with batteries, so once you pull the little plastic tab out of the battery compartment, you can step on and weigh yourself. To get the advanced metrics, however, you have to download the Fitdays Health app and create an account. But doing that is very straightforward and took about two minutes. Simply enter some vital stats, take a quick tour, and you’re ready to measure.
Using The Scale X Pro
Using the Scale X Pro for the first time was an informative experience. When you step on the scale, the first reading you will get is your weight. After that, you’ll see some flashing lights, indicating that it is taking additional readings, and after about 10 seconds you get the rest of the metrics.
While the scale itself measures 16 different things, what you actually get are 22 different metrics for understanding your body composition. On the scale’s digital display you get readouts for weight, heart rate, body mass index (BMI), body fat percentage, body water percentage, muscle rate, and bone mass. Then, on the app, you get readings for fat mass, fat-free body weight, cardiac index, muscle mass, skeletal muscle, protein mass, protein percentage, water weight, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, BMR, body age, ideal body weight, obesity level, and body type.
Seeing all of this data was pretty eye opening. I have never had these types of insights into my health all in one place, so seeing it all gets you thinking about all sorts of new possibilities. Of course, I cannot say from my personal experience how accurate the Scale X Pro readings are. But I can say the readings I got were more or less in line with what I expected, and I did see them change over time. So at the very least, the scale gave me a baseline against which I could track my progress.
Crucially, I found the Fitdays app experience to be incredibly smooth. Users will definitely want to research these body metrics in greater detail, but the app gives you a nice snapshot of what they could potentially mean for your overall health. And a really nice bonus is that you can sync the data the Scale X Pro collects with other health platforms like Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Health, and Fitbit Tracker, so all your health data is in one place.
Go Beyond Weight
The Scale X Pro was surprisingly easy to incorporate into my daily routine. Each morning, I step on the scale and get instant feedback on my progress, and the data has motivated me to adjust my diet and exercise habits. Over several weeks, I’ve seen slight changes in my body composition that correspond with my activity level and diet. And in the app, you can view all the data in easy-to-read graph form.
All in all, the Oxline Scale X Pro is a pretty impressive device. If you want to actually understand your weight and get a more complete picture of your health, this smart scale is a good place to start. And with free shipping, a lifetime warranty, and a 30-day money-back guarantee, there’s very little risk.
If you’re looking for a tool that can help you make better decisions about your fitness and wellness, you should definitely check out the Oxline Scale X Pro.