+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Education

Sheryl Lee Ralph of 'Abbott Elementary' pens heartfelt thank you to her favorite teacher

'There is something GREAT about being a lifelong learner.'

sheryl lee ralph, sheryl lee ralph movies, abbott elementary
de.m.wikipedia.org

This is Ralph's first Emmy nomination in more than 50 years.

Audiences and critics alike have raved over the ABC mockumentary comedy “Abbott Elementary” for being an honest, heartfelt and humorous love letter to teachers. The show recently racked up seven Emmy Award nominations, including Sheryl Lee Ralph for “Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series.”

Ralph has graced a long list of movies, TV shows and broadway musicals—including “A Piece of the Action'', “Moesha” and “Dreamgirls”—but this marks her first Emmy nomination in more than 50 years as an entertainer. Back in July 2022, her son posted a video to Twitter of the actress receiving the good news. Her joy is infectious.


Ralph, who plays the no-nonsense kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard, had her own love letter written out following her nomination. The thank-you note, read aloud by Ralph for "Good Morning America," was addressed to her late father Dr. Stanley Ralph, who also happened to be an educator.

“Dear Dad,” Ralph began, reading with childlike enthusiasm. “I just want to thank you for being my best and favorite teacher ever!”

She continued “I thank you for reminding me that there is NOTHING wrong and DEFINITELY something GREAT about being a lifelong learner. Just like you. And I want to thank you for always reminding me about that five letter word T-H-I-N-K. Thinking never hurt anybody. In fact, think more.”

She concluded, “I know you were a great teacher to so so many, but you were my BEST. Thank you.”

The huge success of “Abbott Elementary” is due in part to its sincere portrayal of a day in the life of teachers—managing to shine a light on the very real challenges teachers face while still managing to inspire laughter. Show creator Quinta Brunson even named the fictional public school after her own sixth grade teacher, with whom she got to share a sweet surprise exchange on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Whether or not Ralph (or “Abbott Elementary”) ultimately wins the award, the work itself is winning hearts for illustrating the huge impact that teachers can make. That’s a pretty sweet victory.

From Your Site Articles
pop culture
Family

Quick-thinking mom finds her lost toddler in a Kmart thanks to TikTok hack

via Jess Martini / Tik Tok

This article originally appeared on 01.27.21


There are few things as frightening to a parent than losing your child in a crowded place like a shopping mall, zoo, or stadium. The moment you realize your child is missing, it's impossible not to consider the terrifying idea they may have been kidnapped.

A woman in New Zealand recently lost her son in a Kmart but was able to locate him because of a potentially life-saving parenting hack she saw on TikTok a few months ago.

The woman was shopping at the retailer when she realized her two-year-old son Nathan was missing. She immediately told a friend to alert the staff to ensure he didn't leave through the store's front exit.

Keep ReadingShow less
life hacks
Education

Sadly, the inventor of the Trapper Keeper passed away. Do you remember these iconic '80s folders?

Now, you can relive the '80s for under $11.

via Amazon

One of the most iconic Trapper Keeper designs.

E. Bryant Crutchfield died in Marietta, Georgia, on August 21 at the age of 85. His son told The New York Times his cause of death was bone cancer. Crutchfield will forever be known for creating an invention that helped kids in the ’80s and early ’90s show off their personalities while keeping their schoolwork in order.

In 1978, according to a profile by Mental Floss, he invented Gen X’s most iconic back-to-school must-have, the Trapper Keeper.

The Trapper Keeper consisted of two parts. The Trapper, a folder with angled pockets to hold your papers and the Keeper, a notebook that holds multiple Trappers. Together, secured by a strip of Velcro and adorned with a radical graphic on the front, they made up the iconic Trapper Keeper.

Keep ReadingShow less
1980s nostalgia
Health

Quick thinking waitress had a gut feeling a boy was being abused. So she gave him a sign.

via WFTV

This article originally appeared on 01.15.21


Server Flavaine Carvalho was waiting on her last table of the night at Mrs. Potatohead's, a family restaurant in Orlando, Florida when she noticed something peculiar.

The parents of an 11-year-old boy were ordering food but told her that the child would be having his dinner later that night at home. She glanced at the boy who was wearing a hoodie, glasses, and a face mask and noticed a scratch between his eyes.

Keep ReadingShow less
heroes
Trending Stories