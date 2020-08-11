popular

Young woman filmed her confrontation with man sexually harassing women on the subway

via c.wilkinson / Instagram

Harassment on public transportation in New York is a disturbing part of everyday reality for women in the city. A study published by Gothamist found that 75% had experienced harassment and/or theft on public transportation, versus 47% of male participants.

This type of harassment can put women in physical danger but it also leads them to take alternative forms of transportation that are more expensive, resulting in an annual "pink tax" that average $1,200 more than what a man pays for the same services.

A video posted by "Caitlin," an art student from New York City, showed the power of standing up to those who harass women on public transportation and she hopes that it will inspire others to do the same.

Caitlin saw a man harassing a woman, grabbing his genitals, saying he "didn't really care that she had a boyfriend" and explicitly talking about how he was going to have sex with her.

"I started looking around to see who else was on the cart, and we appeared to be the only two women on the train," Caitlin told Buzzfeed.

"There were three other men sitting somewhat near the situation," she added. "Nobody else on the train seemed bothered by what was happening. The man then stood up and began walking towards her, grabbing his dick and blatantly staring at her."

So Caitlin spoke up to the man and filmed the interaction on TikTok.

@lilbluzipoo Okay 3rd times the charm
♬ original sound - lilbluzipoo

In the video, the man accuses Caitlin of being "all up in his business" for calling him out, but she refuses to back down.

"What am I supposed to do when you're yelling at a random woman about your dick," she retorted, "you're sexually harassing someone and I'm not gonna let you do it when it's not right."

According to Buzzfeed, Caitlin didn't let up. She argued with him for another 20 to 30 minutes, even after the woman that was being harassed got off the train.

After she posted the video she created a follow-up where she discussed why she didn't talk to the woman who was being harassed.

@lilbluzipoo Reply to @saddi.e
♬ original sound - lilbluzipoo

Caitlin hopes her video will inspire others to speak up when they see someone being harassed.

"In order to break the cycle, people have to be willing to call it out when they see it, and hopefully correct the behavior, or else these people will continue to think it's acceptable," she told Buzzfeed.

"The only reason I was able to stand up to that man was because I've been inspired in the past by other women doing the same thing," she added. "Watching a woman find their voice and having the power to be who they want to be, unapologetically, is what inspires me daily. So, I just want this video to do the same to those who need inspiration."

Inspired by Reddit co-founder, parents model anti-racist behavior for the next generation

Photo by Picsea on Unsplash
True

It is said that once you've seen something, you can't unsee it. This is exactly what is happening in America right now. We have collectively watched the pot of racial tension boil over after years of looking the other way, insisting that hot water doesn't exist, pretending not to notice the smoke billowing out from every direction.

Ignoring a problem doesn't make it go away—it prolongs resolution. There's a whole lot of harm to be remedied and damage to be repaired as a result of racial injustice, and it's up to all of us to figure out how to do that. Parents, in particular, are recognizing the importance of raising anti-racist children; if we are unable to completely eradicate racism, maybe the next generation will.

How can parents ensure that the next generation will actively refuse to perpetuate systems and behaviors embedded in racism? The most obvious answer is to model it. Take for example, professional tennis player Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Keep Reading Show less
