'Reading Rainbow' has finally found its new host—beloved librarian Mychal Threets
For those who haven't heard of this Internet-famous champion for "library joy," get excited.
Undoubtedly, a major part of what made Reading Rainbow so special, what kept people coming back year after year for nearly two decades, was the show’s charismatic, inspiring host—LeVar Burton. Even after the series ended, Burton remains an advocate for literacy and libraries through his podcast LeVar Burton Reads, as well as hosting the 70th National Book Awards Ceremony & Benefit Dinner, and serving as the 2023 Honorary Chair of Banned Books Week in 2023 to highlight the importance of fighting censorship. The man is even an award-winning author himself.
All that to say, these would be some pretty big shoes to fill, should the show ever come back. Lo and behold, the series is returning, and the new host couldn’t be any more perfect.
Mychal Threets, a California-based librarian with an amazing afro, quirky threads, and a contagious smile, first began sharing TikTok stories about the everyday folks he met at the library where he worked during the pandemic. It was either that or dance videos, and “I’m no dancer,” Threets warned in a recent interview with TIME.
Below is a small sampling of Threets lovely personality:
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Threets went viral in 2023 after sharing his experience of talking to a child whose grandparent was worried about library fines. Since then, Threets has used his Internet fame to spread “library joy” throughout the land, ensuring that it’s a “place for everybody to exist,” not just a book warehouse. And, boy, is it a message that’s been resonating with people.
So when it was announced that a Reading Rainbow reboot would be happening on Kidzuko, a popular kids-focused YouTube channel hosted by none other than Threets himself, people were moved to say the least.
Pretty soon, across various social media platforms, heartfelt praise for Threets began rolling in.
“I laid in bed last evening and cried when I saw the news.”
“You are a testimony to living your most authentic life and how that pays off and finding your passion.”
“What a time to be alive! I can’t think of ANYONE better. “
“Genuinely cried seeing the announcement, I'm so incredibly excited and I hope that this can catch my daughter's interest and help her grow her love for books.”
“Can’t think of a better way to move the legacy forward."
“My eyes are tearing up. Mychal you’ve come so far and are doing incredible things! You are gonna be remembered alongside the likes of LeVar Burton, Mr. Rodgers, Steve Irwin, and Bob Ross. Once in a lifetime gem.”
Threets also went onto Facebook to share gratitude for his predecessor.
“I was raised on Reading Rainbow; LeVar Burton is my hero. I am a reader, I am a librarian because LeVar Burton and Reading Rainbow so powerfully made us believe we belong in books, we belong everywhere.”
As we all wait on baited breath to see what Burton has to say, let’s take this time to congratulate Threets on this amazing milestone. It’s sure to inspire not only a love of reading for a whole new generation, but also lift a lot of spirits, too.