Real life hero LeVar Burton was just awarded the National Humanities Medal
From Reading Rainbow to Star Trek, Burton’s impact on literacy and culture is celebrated at the White House.
Anyone paying attention would have long ago concluded that LeVar Burton is a national treasure, and President Joe Biden just made it official. Burton, best known for his roles in Roots, Reading Rainbow, and Star Trek: The Next Generation, was recently awarded the National Humanities Medal. Recognized for his contributions to promoting literacy and advancing the cultural landscape, Burton accepted the prestigious honor during a private ceremony at the White House. As his shipmate, Mr. Worf, might say, "It is a great honor."
Burton’s wife, Stephanie Cozart Burton, shared her excitement on social media. She posted on X:
"Proud of my hubby ❤️ We just left the Oval Office where President Biden awarded him the medal of Excellence in Humanities for the work he’s done in the field of literature and expression in arts. He’s the best of us. 💋 "— @StephanieCozartBurton
This recognition is just one of many highlights in Burton's extraordinary career, which spans more than four decades of work in education, film, and television.
Why LeVar Burton's influence matters
LeVar Burton has made a significant impact on multiple generations. As the host of Reading Rainbow for 23 years, he encouraged children to explore new ideas through books. The show earned 12 Daytime Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award, becoming a crucial tool for promoting literacy. Fans remember Reading Rainbow fondly, with many crediting Burton for their love of reading.
Reddit user @Mariner4LifetilDeath shared:
"I would watch his show and run to the library to check all the featured books out!"— @Mariner4LifetilDeath
Through his work on Reading Rainbow, Burton made reading accessible, engaging, and fun, sparking a lifelong love for books in many of his viewers.
An inspiring career, from Reading Rainbow to Star Trek
Beyond Reading Rainbow, Burton is widely known for his role as Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation and his portrayal of Kunta Kinte in the critically acclaimed series RootsRoots. His ability to take on such diverse roles while remaining a steadfast advocate for education has made him a cultural icon.
One Reddit user, u/rtsarecool, put Burton among other greats:
"Well deserved! Right up there with the other wholesome greats like Mr. Rogers, and Bob Ross."— u/Ortsarecool
LeVar Burton’s warmth, kindness, and commitment to storytelling resonate with people of all ages. He has expanded his influence with LeVar Burton Reads, a podcast aimed at adults, which has been downloaded more than 25 million times. For many, this podcast serves as a continuation of the magic of Reading Rainbow but is tailored to a more mature audience.
A legacy of excellence and cultural enrichment
LeVar Burton’s influence extends far beyond his television roles. In addition to his National Humanities Medal, Burton’s accolades include a Grammy Award for his spoken word album Aftermath, three NAACP Awards, and 13 Emmy Awards. His other achievements include the Fred Rogers Award and the Inamori Prize for Ethics in Entertainment.
One Reddit user, @SereneVega, summed up Burton’s impact beautifully:
"LeVar Burton, Fred Rogers, and Jim Henson raised American children better than 99% of actual parents. LeVar deserves every accolade and more."— @SereneVega
Burton’s dedication to storytelling and education has made him a beloved figure in American culture. As the recipient of the National Humanities Medal, he joins an elite group whose work has expanded the nation's understanding of literature, history, and the human experience. His lifelong advocacy for literacy will continue to shape future generations, just as it has for decades.
Burton’s trek is far from over
While Burton has received numerous honors, he remains as active as ever in the entertainment and education sectors. His recent launch of the LeVar Burton Book Club and continued podcasting show his commitment to fostering a love for reading and learning in people of all ages.
Whether it’s his work on screen or his commitment to promoting literacy, Burton has inspired millions, proving that one person truly can make the world a better place. His recognition with the National Humanities Medal is a testament to his lifelong passion for education and cultural enrichment. Here’s to many more years of inspiring future generations to take a look—because it’s all in a book.