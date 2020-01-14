People are sharing the biggest problem they have with their names
A few days ago, Marcus Vance asked a great question on Twitter and it's gone viral because of the hilarious and infuriating responses: "What's the biggest problem you have with your name?
What's the biggest problem you have with your name?
My biggest problem?
Me: "Hi, I'm Marcus. Nice to meet you."
Business people: "Hi, Marcus. Do you go by Mark?"
Me: "No. If I did then don't you think I'd introduce myself as that?"
— Marcus Vance (@MarcusCVance) January 9, 2020
I can totally relate to anyone who is annoyed with their name because I'm Tod with one D. This means that I have to constantly answer the question, "Where did the other D go?" It also leads to not receiving emails and tweets because someone spelled my name wrong.
My dad thought it'd be cool to name me Tod with one D because Abraham Lincoln once told his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, "If there's one D in God there should be one D in Todd."
It has also led to a subversive nickname some friends call me that makes some uncomfortable: "God."
I once walked into a crowded elevator and the operator, who I knew, greeted me with an enthusiastic "Hey God!" and everyone looked at me like I had two heads.
Enough with my tale of woe. Here are some of the best responses to the question: "What's the biggest problem you have with your name?"
Going through life “Cathy with a C".. once registered for a conference by phone - said “Cathy with a C".. got to conference..all my paperwork and badge were for Kathy Withacee
— Cathy A. Salazar (@LvlyWords) January 10, 2020
"Hi, my name is Tori--"
"Hi Victoria!"
"No it's just Tori."
"Oh okay. I know a Victoria and she goes by Vicky."
"No I mean It's JUST Tori literally not short for anything."
"Wait...so...your name isn't Victoria?"
Like girl what did I just say... pic.twitter.com/g4tbYgA5v1
— hp lovecraft named his cat... (@mystorimachinee) January 10, 2020
My name is Nicki.
Short for Nicole?
No, I'm just Nicki. 🤷♀️ my mom was a hippie!
*people still call me Nicole
— Mrs. N Stiger (@MrsNStiger) January 11, 2020
A lot of people think I'm one of the guys who made South Park.
... I'm actually both of those guys.
— Trey Stone (@TreyStoneAuthor) January 9, 2020
"What's your name?"
Dee.
"Dean? Hi Dean."
Dee.
"Deena."
No, Dee.
"Deanna."
Just Dee.
"Dana."
There's no N.
"Dia."
Dee.
"I don't know what you're saying."
What comes after C?
"D?"
Yes!
"Your name is just one letter?"
With two E's.
"Oh, Edie!"
— Dee Hanson (@DeeHansonTweets) January 9, 2020
"Can I have your name?'
"Yeah, it's Miguel." pic.twitter.com/NIpMV0Rylp
— MDragmire (@MDragmire) January 10, 2020
Everyone used to ask me what Clyde was 'short for'. Eventually after many refutations I relented and said 'Clyde-O'Scope'. So my nickname became Scope, which made me sound like Byron's rakish mate, Scrope Davies.
— Clyde 'Scope' Davies (@deadlyvices) January 10, 2020
It's hard to be taken seriously with a first name like Tiffany. That's why I'm TJ as a writer.
— TJ Fier - Prepping for another semester (@iamfierless) January 9, 2020
Hi, my name's Joé.
“Hi, Joe."
No, Joé.
“Joey?"
Jo-é.
“Jo-eh?"
… Close enough.
“And your family name is …"
McKen.
“McCain? Meck-Kun?"
Why, mom & dad, why. https://t.co/wDPlUXvbtk
— Joé McKen (@joemcken) January 12, 2020
My biggest problem is people like to make jokes with my name. I've also been called dime, nickel, and quarter on multiple occasions.
— Penny Layne (@PennysLayne1) January 10, 2020
The first white person I spoke to in over a week said my name is "too difficult" and she'll just call me W.
BITCH YOU'RE IN KENYA
— Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) December 31, 2019
Me: Hi, I am Joyce.
Q: What's your real name?
Me: Joyce
Q: What's your name in your language?
Me: Joyce pic.twitter.com/1rM6XavBu2
— Joyce Belfort (@JoyceBelfort) January 9, 2020
My name is Edward, but I go by Ted or Teddy. No one knows that Teddy is a nickname for Edward. Everyone's response is, “There's no T in Edward".
Then everyone comes up with the same thing at that exact moment.
Tedward. pic.twitter.com/sraJ4e5ITW
— Teddy (@SquirlMastr) January 10, 2020
As an Astra, I get people calling me Astro, Astrid, Esther, Ashley etc
— Astra Crompton (@ulzaorith) January 9, 2020
Me: Hi, I'm Alvin
Everyone: Oh, like the chip— pic.twitter.com/bLax7SWtID
— Alvin Kathembe (@SofaPhilosopher) January 11, 2020
My last name sounds like a prostitute.
— Tom Hoare (@HoareTom) January 12, 2020
Are you people kidding me? These are your name problems?#AustanGoolsbee
— Austan Goolsbee (@Austan_Goolsbee) January 12, 2020