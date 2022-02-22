Badge
LeBron James Family Foundation’s new Old El Paso Taco Shop opens to celebrate Taco 2.22.22uesday

Celebrate The Taco Shop by Old El Paso on 2.22.22uesday
The deuces are wild on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The 22nd day of the second month of the year 2022 is a Tuesday, the second day of the week. Americans everywhere are celebrating the historic day by enjoying Tuesday’s official meal, the taco.

The next time this incredible occurrence will happen is in the year 4022.

The LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) is having a big Taco 2.22.22uesday celebration by hosting the foundation’s I PROMISE families in Akron Ohio, at the first-ever restaurant featuring meals from Old El Paso, aptly named “The Taco Shop by Old El Paso.” The fast-casual dining establishment is located in LJFF’s new multi-use facility, House Three Thirty, which provides resources designed to change the trajectory for I PROMISE families and serve the entire Akron, Ohio community.

It may be the Ultimate Taco Tuesday, but House Three Thirty’s Taco Shop by Old El Paso is about so much more than just tacos.

In addition to delicious food, the fast-casual restaurant, sponsored by Old El Paso, offers much-needed space for family-led programming and hands-on job training, including food preparation, customer service, teamwork, time management, culinary best practices, and experience in a kitchen with state-of-the-art technology.

As part of House Three Thirty’s unique community model, The Taco Shop by Old El Paso will employ students and adults from the I PROMISE program so they can gain valuable work experience that will help propel them to future job opportunities.

via Old El Paso

“We are thrilled to continue the collaboration with LJFF to create a safe space for families in Akron to spend time with each other because we know that special moments can be had while enjoying good food,” Maria Jaramillo, General Mills Business Unit Director for Mexican & Baking, said in a statement.

Everyone loves Old El Paso’s food, but now the people of Akron and beyond can sit down and enjoy its delicious Tex-Mex flavors prepared in a fast-casual setting designed to bring families together for some real quality time.

The Taco Shop will feature a wide variety of tacos—including the LJFF’s favorite, the Chili Lime Grilled Skirt Steak Taco— as well as burritos, quesadillas, and even desserts, like flan, churros, and sopapillas, all created with Old El Paso ingredients inspired by the taco dishes created in the James household.

The Taco Shop by Old El Paso’s Taco 2.22.22uesday celebrations aren’t limited to the I PROMISE families, as you can enjoy the delicious flavors of Old El Paso at home. To commemorate the creation of its first Taco Shop, on Taco 2.22.22uesday Old El Paso is giving fans nationwide a chance to host a James family-inspired taco night, featuring taco party favors, and LJFF jersey apron, portable speaker, Old El Paso products, and more.

To enter to win a taco kit, go to oldelpaso.com/taco-shop-sweepstakes. Submissions must be made by Monday, February 28, 2022.

via Old El Paso

 Old El Paso and LJFF have a long-standing partnership committed to bringing families together for taco night. Last year, the two worked together to donate Taco Tuesday meal kits to families from the I PROMISE school and others at the start of the pandemic. Old El Paso then became the sponsor of I PROMISE Village Taco meals, donating meals for weekly community dinners, taco Tuesday events, and I PROMISE School monthly Family Feasts. The Village provides rent-free housing to families experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, or other unforeseen circumstances.

