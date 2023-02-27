+
Pop Culture

Chance the Rapper shares how 'kind' Martin Short gave up his seat on a flight to his daughter

He didn’t know who Chance was. He was just being nice.

martin short, chance the rapper, airline seats
via Wikimedia Commons

A dapper Martin Short photographed in 2021

“The Voice” judge Chance the Rapper had a touching moment on a flight on Sunday, February 26, when a kind man gave up his seat so he could sit next to his 7-year-old daughter Kensli. The unexpected thing was that the man who gave up his seat was none other than comedy legend and star of “Only Murders in the Building,” Martin Short.

Chance shared his story on Twitter, where it received nearly 300,000 likes.


“So I just got on this plane with my daughter, and found out our seats weren’t next to each other. I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together,” Chance wrote.

“We both said thank you and as he stands up, I realize it’s THE Martin Short!! So cool and Kensli freaked out cause she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3. What an awesome person! SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST,” Chance continued.

The fact that a 7-year-old is familiar with Martin Short’s work is a tribute to his incredible longevity and how he’s played roles that are memorable for people of every generation.

Chance doesn’t think it was a favor between celebrities because he doesn’t think Short knows who he is.

The “All We Got” rapper also joked that his daughter was really just trying to get her screenplay, a “¡Three Amigos!” sequel, called “The Four Amigos,” in front of Short. Strangely, according to director John Landis, there has never been serious talk of a “¡Three Amigos!” sequel because the first one wasn’t a big hit at the box office.

Writer Alan Zweibel (“Saturday Night Live," “It’s Garry Shandling's Show”) wasn’t surprised at his friend Martin Short’s generosity.

Others thought that Short was just acting like a Canadian.

On a deeper level, some criticized the airline for the situation happening in the first place. These days, airlines are nickel-and-diming people for everything, from checking luggage to early boarding to selecting a seat. Seat selection fees make it more difficult and expensive for families to sit together.

Seat selection on some flights can cost as much as $50.

People are so annoyed with these excessive tacked-on fees that the Biden Administration is urging Congress to pass the "Junk Fee Prevention Act,” which would make it free for families to sit with their young children on airplanes.

"We'll make cable internet and cellphone companies stop charging you up to $200 or more when you decide to switch to another provider," Biden said in the State of the Union Address. "And we'll prohibit airlines from charging up to $50 roundtrip for families just to sit together."

Although airlines run on slim margins, that’ll probably just force them to raise the price of airfare for everyone.

Ultimately, it’s nice to know that Martin Short, whose public persona is so affable, is the same when he thinks that the public isn’t watching.

