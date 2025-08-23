Obsessed cat dad builds an entirely feline-friendly miniature subway system with all the frills
Next stop, "Moonwatch Terrace.” 😻
We’ve all seen a lot of ingenuity come out of humans who wish to give their feline friends the best life possible—from custom aquariums to Wes Anderson-esque bedrooms to mini hotels. But a kitty subway? Now we’ve seen everything.
Astonishingly, it only took YouTube creator, cat dad, and DIY extraordinaire Xing Zhilei to build an entirely functioning, eerily realistic-looking subway system—complete with a working train, synchronized platform doors, signage with directions to places like “Moonwatch Terrace,” tunnels, and even a miniature escalator. Everything was meticulously designed to give his kitties as much of an authentic city experience as possible…save for maybe the constant train delays.
Watch below as a cat named Mr. Nice and his family set aboard as the subway’s first passengers. It truly feels like something out of a whimsical kid’s book.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Perhaps this amazing build shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. After all, Zhilei has built an entire Cat Town, one that features a Cybertruck, a spa, a supermarket, garage, bank, cinema, billiards hall, theater…just to name a few amenities.
@xings.world Mr Nice drives a CyberTruck. #catspa #cute #cutepets #可愛 #可愛いペット #cats #catsoftiktok ♬ original sound - Xing’s World
@xings.world I built a billiards room for my Cat! #xingsworld #xingzhilei #catsoftiktok #mrnice #可愛いペット #cutecat #cute #poolhall #billiards #catsubway ♬ original sound - Xing’s World
@xings.world #CatTheater ! Thank you to all the new followers! Please enjoy more of my recent projects. #cutecat #kawaii #xingzhilei #xingsworld #可愛いペット #catsubway ♬ original sound - Xing’s World
This feline-centric passion project all began with creating a cat-size condo that offered his fur babies a taste of “luxury” that he never had. Considering that that initial home boasted an elevator that actually goes up and down, a light-up video doorbell, a sink with actual flowing water, and swanky interior decor, we’d say that mission is certainly accomplished.
@xings.world Why did i make the mini home for pets? #可愛 #可愛いペット #cute #cutecat #cutepet ♬ original sound - Xing’s World
A lifelong tinkerer, Zhilei still had to learn many new skills to make this one-man dream a reality, from 3D modeling and printing to carpentry, welding, sewing, and painting, not to mention video editing skills in order to share his journey with all of us.
We all know the importance of pet enrichment, which provides a stimulating environment and activities that fulfill an animal's physical, behavioral, and emotional needs. Without it, our pets often aim to quell their anxiety and boredom with destructive behaviors. It goes without saying that Zhilei’s Cat Town takes it to the next level, and 99.9% don’t have the time, skills, resources, or space to accomplish such an impressive feat.
However (and luckily for us all), animals don’t need miniature subways in order to gain enrichment. There’s a whole wide world out there on the interwebs filled with simple, clever ideas. Adding in some cat-friendly greenery, DIY food puzzles, the whole “cat concrete” thing. It's real.
Still, next time we pet owners are getting a bit lazy and tossing a cat toy in a corner, maybe we’ll use these videos as inspiration to kick it up a notch.
To stay abreast of all the latest Cat Town updates, give Zhilei a follow on TikTok and YouTube.