Jennifer Lawrence gives a hilarious interview while eating increasingly spicy hot wings
Her "Hot Ones" appearance is next level entertainment.
It's an interesting premise for a show to invite celebrities to talk about their careers while eating hot wings that get spicier and spicier, but it works. First We Feast's "Hot Ones" has been a fan favorite on YouTube, with everyone from Tom Holland to Idris Elba to Billie Eilish partaking in the tear-jerking, mouth-burning interview challenge.
People have ranked their favorite episodes multiple times, based largely on guest reactions to the wings. Gordon Ramsey's appearance in 2019 has gotten more than 119 million views in the past four years as he critiques the wings, swears profusely and dramatically spews water in an attempt to stop his mouth from burning. But at least he had some donuts in front of him to help cut the heat.
Jennifer Lawrence appears to be in the running for the most entertaining "Hot Ones" episode, and with only a few different drinks to choose from to ease the pain. She's definitely tough, making it through all 10 wings without bugging out, but her reactions are so genuinely JLaw, it's hard not to love them. With nearly 9 million views in just two weeks, her sobbing appearance may just be the best yet.
She initially says she's going into the episode humble, as she doesn't think she has that high a pain tolerance. But she starts strong, right up to wing number seven. But when "Da Bomb" hits at eight, hoo boy.
Watch the highlights of her reactions:
The full episode is a little over 23 minutes and worth watching. Jennifer Lawrence, 32, has had an incredibly successful and prolific film career for her age. The Academy Award-winning actress has received critical acclaim, but it's been her down-to-earth personality in interviews that has won the hearts of the general population.
In her "Hot Ones" interview, she answers questions about her life, experiences behind the scenes and her opinions on other actors' work. And impressively, she manages to provide coherent answers even when she appears to be dying.
Watch the whole episode here: