Badge
The Recycling Partnership
Recycling
Recycling

Help protect the planet by how you shop. Here’s how!

Help protect the planet by how you shop. Here’s how!
True
The Recycling Partnership

Today, it's more important than ever to protect our planet and conserve our resources. And if you've been thinking that you'd like to do more for the earth, you're not alone. According to a recent survey of 2,000 Americans by The Recycling Partnership, eight out of ten believe that we're not doing enough to combat wastefulness. More than a quarter of these same people said that they'd prefer to spend their money with companies that allow them to make sustainable choices. And nearly 50 percent of people said they wouldn't shop with a brand that they knew wasn't working towards protecting the environment, lowering its carbon footprint, and protecting human health as it pushes towards innovation.

If you're reading this, you're likely among the many, many Americans who want a brighter, greener future for all. It's also likely that you already separate your recycling and bring reusable bags with you to the grocery store. So what next? It's time to think critically about how you can utilize your buying power in a way that benefits not only the planet but the communities that you live and work in.

This is sometimes hard to do. The Recycling Partnership reports that the cost of creating new plastic is at an all time low. Your voice and your buying power can encourage companies to use recycled content and make their products more sustainable. It's up to us to show companies that while cost is a factor in what we choose to buy, it's just as important that the products and packages we bring into our homes are reducing stress on the environment.

Looking to up your sustainability game? Then ask yourself three questions when you're ready to scan your items at the self-checkout line or click "buy" on the cart you've lovingly curated from the comfort of your own bedroom:

  1. Is this product reusable, recyclable, or compostable?
  2. Is this product made from recycled content?
  3. Do I know how to make sure this product is recycled or composted?

These questions can't be applied to all products, of course, but their role is to give you pause before you purchase. Just enough time to decide what effect your buy could have on the planet. Many of your favorite products have admirable sustainability goals, but as you make more and more of these decisions, more of the brands you love will have no choice but to hear your voice and make changes that will help all of us be happier, safer, and sustainably moving towards a better future.

Badge
United Nations
Shaping Our Future Together
Shaping Our Future Together

If the world could speak, it would say climate change, human rights, and health are a global priority.

Pexels.com
True

June 26, 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the signing of the United Nations Charter. Think of the Charter as the U.N.'s wedding vows, in which the institution solemnly promises to love and protect not one person, but the world. It's a union most of us can get behind, especially in light of recent history. We're less than seven months into 2020, and already it's established itself as a year of reckoning. The events of this year—ecological disaster, economic collapse, political division, racial injustice, and a pandemic—the complex ways those events feed into and amplify each other—have distressed and disoriented most of us, altering our very experience of time. Every passing month creaks under the weight of a decade's worth of history. Every quarantined day seems to bleed into the next.

But the U.N. was founded on the principles of peace, dignity, and equality (the exact opposite of the chaos, degradation, and inequality that seem to have become this year's ringing theme). Perhaps that's why, in its 75th year, the institution feels all the more precious and indispensable. When the U.N. proposed a "global conversation" in January 2020 (feels like thousands of years ago), many leapt to participate—200,000 within three months. The responses to surveys and polls, in addition to research mapping and media analysis, helped the U.N. pierce through the clamor—the roar of bushfire, the thunder of armed conflict, the ceaseless babble of talking heads—to actually hear what matters: our collective human voice.

Keep Reading Show less
Culture

You've probably seen this bigoted post going viral. Well, someone wrote the perfect response.

via Gage Skidmore / Flickr

There's a post that conservatives are sharing on Facebook that aims to make it seem like they are tolerant people, but they've been pushed to the point where they've decided to become a bigot.

Who pushed them too far? The LGBT community, people of color, liberals, and immigrants.

The post is clearly a total "Sorry, not sorry," post that attempts to have things both ways. It essentially says, "I was tolerant of those who aren't white, straight, and conservative, but I've become intolerant of them because they are destroying my way of life."


Keep Reading Show less
culture
Badge
Firefox
Designed to Protect Your Privacy
Protect Your Privacy

Disinformation campaigns are prevalent during crises. Here’s how you can protect yourself.

Lennon Cheng on Unsplash
True
Firefox

With the COVID-19 Pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests nationwide, and the countdown to the 2020 Presidential election, there has been a flurry of online activity.

We're tweeting about these events, we're sharing news articles about them on Facebook, and we're uploading live videos as events happen during protests. These platforms are being used to communicate, to express outrage, to share what we're witnessing on the streets, to debate ideas, and to campaign for candidates.

This isn't new, of course. Social media has long been a way to get information out quickly.

"When the plane landed on the Hudson, that was one of the first events that was social media first," says Kate Starbird, associate professor in the Department of Human Centered Design and Engineering at the University of Washington. "The news went out via social media first because it was faster. People could actually see what was going on long before people could write a story about it or put it on the news."

Social media has also been lauded as a way for people to get information from a variety of perspectives — everybody can share what they see.

But, she adds, "the problem is that there is some inherent risk and vulnerabilities in getting things at that speed because speed can drive misinformation and mistakes." It's also incredibly difficult to know if all of these voices on social media are real. Some of those accounts might be deliberately trying to spread disinformation.

Disinformation spreads quickly during and after natural disasters, mass shootings, and other dangerous events.

Wade Austin Ellis on Unsplash

In fact, for more than a decade, Starbird has been researching how misinformation and disinformation spread online during these kinds of crises.

During a crisis, there's a lot of uncertainty and fear, so we start theorizing — or rumoring — on what to do and that rumoring can create misinformation. Then, political actors can either create additional misinformation or amplify existing rumors to spread false information for political reasons. "When there's fear and anxiety, we're acutely vulnerable to politicization, misinformation, and disinformation," she says.

For example, climate science denialists can use natural disasters — such as hurricanes or winter storms — to amplify false information that supports their cause.

Keep Reading Show less
disinformation
popular

5-year-old Cannon Hinnant's murder is a tragedy, but politicizing it is gross on every level

@davenewworld_2/Twitter

Every murder of an innocent person is tragic, but the cold-blooded killing of a child is too heinous to even think about. So when a man walks up to a 5-year-old riding his bike in broad daylight and shoots him in the head in front of his young sisters, it's completely reasonable that people would be horrified. It's an unthinkable and unforgivable act.

Cannon Hinnant didn't deserve to die like that. His parents didn't deserve to lose him like that. His sisters didn't deserve to be scarred for life like that. We can all agree that it's a horrible tragedy in every way.

His murderer—Hinnant's dad's next door neighbor, Darius Sessoms—deserved to be rounded up, arrested, and charged for the killing. And he was, within hours. He deserves to be punished to the full extent of the law, and history indicates that he assuredly will be. The system is working exactly as it's supposed to in this case. Nothing can be done to bring Cannon back, but justice is being served.

So why is #SayHisName trending with this story, when that hashtag has long been used in the movement for Black Lives? And why is #JusticeForCannon being shared when justice is already happening in this case? Why is #ChildrensLivesMatter a thing, when there's never been any question that that's the case?

Keep Reading Show less
justice
Culture

Stray dog kept visiting car dealership. So, they gave him a job and his own employee badge.

I know some people use the term "work like a dog" to describe the effort they have put forth. Perhaps out of respect they should be more careful with their words. Some dogs do not stop until they reach the top. Meet Tuscan Prime: canine, and Hyundai Prime's newest employee, as in badge and everything (although it is still unclear whether he has filled out the equivalent of a W-4 form).

According to Bored Panda, it all started when the employees of the Brazilian car dealership took notice of a stray dog spending some time around the building. At first everyone thought he was just passing through, but the pup soon to be known as Tuscan Prime had other ideas. On one fateful rainy night, showroom manager Emerson Mariano ushered the poor guy in from the wet conditions and offered him food, water and shelter. The bond between the two was instantaneous. It was then that Mariano had the idea to make him their mascot.


Keep Reading Show less
best of humanity
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
Sister Sites