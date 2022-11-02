+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Internet

Things don't always get better with age. Here are 8 things that absolutely lose their appeal.

Anything that requires standing in a line is off the table now.

Ask Reddit; aging; worse with age
Photo/Canva/Screenshots/Reddit

8 things that lose their appeal as you age.

Some things simply just start to suck the older you get. I'm not sure if there's a reason for it other than leaving your house for anything starts to feel like an extreme inconvenience. Something about aging and interacting with the public just doesn't mix and people on Reddit have just about had it with things that seem to get worse with age.

When you're a kid all you can think about is all of the things you'll get to be able to do when you're an adult but I swear it's a scam. Sure, you can stay out until the sun comes up, but after you hit your mid-30s, you're just as likely to be snuggled up in pajamas and ready for bed by 8:30 p.m.

Reddit users seem to agree that once you reach a certain age, things become annoying for no real reason. It does give you insight into the grumpy old man trope that has been inundating our television screens since there were screens to inundate.

One user is likely my long-lost twin because their No. 1 complaint is, "Shopping. for anything... including groceries. Shopping used to be fun. Now it is a chore." All I can say is, same. There's absolutely nothing fun or exciting about shopping anymore and it's a pretty good guess that places like Walmart surveyed some irritated millennials before rolling out grocery pickup, which has conveniently graduated into grocery delivery.

Here are the top eight things people just aren't thrilled about anymore, in no particular order.

Ask Reddit; aging; worse with age

Woman in a crowd holding an open umbrella in the rain

Photo/Canva/Screenshot/Reddit

1. Lines

We just don't want to do them anymore and there honestly doesn't seem to be a good reason to stand behind strangers for who knows how long. Unless the line is for handing out a bundle of crisp hundred-dollar bills or giving out free trips to a deserted tropical island, standing in line seems like a waste of time to a lot of people in the comments.

Ask Reddit; aging; worse with age

Concert with people holding cell phones recording while fireworks explode in the background

Photo/Canva/Screenshot/Reddit

2. Loud places

This seems self-explanatory. Something about getting older makes you want to stay away from loud noises, especially if they're unnecessary. Sure, the occasional concert will be the exception, but that's because you've mentally prepared for the excess noise from the moment you thought about purchasing the tickets.

Ask Reddit; aging; worse with age

A brunette woman with long hair and a blonde woman with short hair undressed in bed together wrapped in a sheet

Photo/Canva/Screenshot/Reddit

3. Sex scenes

There was once a time where sex scenes were embarrassing. Once puberty hit, they became embarrassing but interesting. As an adult, you're mostly just wanting the main characters to hook up so they can get it out of the way and move the story along.

Ask Reddit; aging; worse with age

Man sleeping on desk with laptop, coffee cellphone and planner

Photo/Canva/Screenshot/Reddit

4. Overscheduling

For some reason, teenagers and young adults schedule themselves down to the last millisecond of the day. If there's an hour of nothing, they will fit something in that spot. But once you get older, you're doing great to leave the house for work every day.

Ask Reddit; aging; worse with age

A teenage boy's lower torso on a skateboard wearing navy blue high top Converse

Photo/Canva/Screenshot/Reddit

5. Darn teenagers

Ha! Some of us have really turned into Mr. Wilson from "Dennis the Menace," yelling at kids to get off the lawn. To be fair, Dennis was a pretty awful child that had an affinity for harassing his middle-aged neighbor. But for some commenters, teenagers doing loud teenage things are enough to make them huff fog onto their window while staring through the blinds.

Ask Reddit; aging; worse with age

A man laying in bed rubbing his face with one eye looking at the camera

Photo/Canva/Screenshot/Reddit

6. Staying out late

There's no place like home and staying out late reminds you of just how comfortable your house is. I mean, it has all of the important things, like comfy clothes, a couch that has a perfect butt imprint from years of Netflix marathons and exactly zero other people that live there.

Ask Reddit; aging; worse with age

a blonde woman holding a single rose sitting across a small wooden table from a brunette man

Photo/Canva/Screenshot/Reddit

7. Dating

It seems that dating is just as awful today as it was 10 years ago, except now you're a decade older with less patience and far less will to put on real pants. Everyone is swipe happy and there doesn't seem to be a standard way to say "not interested" that doesn't involve disappearing on someone you once spent time with.

Ask Reddit; aging; worse with age

A martini glass with a green olive at the bottom, toothpick sticking out of the top and a bottle of liquor in the background

Photo/Canva/Screenshot/Reddit

8. Alcohol

Drinking in excess loses its appeal for many of us after a certain age. It takes much longer to recover from an evening at the local pub and if you don't hydrate properly before drinking more than two glasses of wine, you could be nursing a hangover for three days.

The list of things that actually don't get better with age seems to be endless, with more than 24,000 comments on the question. It makes you wonder: If we knew then what we know now, would we still been in such a rush to grow up? I think not.

From Your Site Articles
Badge
Bombas
Bombas
Sponsored

This is the most important van in NYC… and it’s full of socks.

How can socks make such a huge difference? You'd be surprised.

all photos provided by Coalition for The Homeless

Every night, the van delivers nourishment in all kinds of ways to those who need it most

True

Homelessness in New York City has reached its highest levels since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Over 50,000 people sleep each night in a shelter, while thousands of others rely on city streets, the subway system and other public locations as spaces to rest.

That’s why this meal (and sock) delivery van is an effective resource for providing aid to those experiencing homelessness in New York City.

Every night of the year, from 7pm to 9:30, the Coalition for the Homeless drives a small fleet of vans to over 25 stops throughout upper and lower Manhattan and in the Bronx. At each stop, adults and families in need can receive a warm meal, a welcoming smile from volunteers, and a fresh, comfy new pair of Bombas socks. Socks may be even more important than you think.

Bombas was founded in 2013 after the discovery that socks were the #1 most requested clothing item at homeless shelters.

Access to fresh, clean socks is often limited for individuals experiencing homelessness—whether someone is living on the street and walking for much of the day, or is unstably housed without reliable access to laundry or storage. And for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness —expenses might need to be prioritized for more critical needs like food, medication, school supplies, or gas. Used socks can’t be donated to shelters for hygienic reasons, making this important item even more difficult to supply to those who need it the most.

Bombas offers its consumers durable, long-lasting and comfortable socks, and for every pair of Bombas socks purchased, an additional pair of specially-designed socks is donated to organizations supporting those in need, like Coalition for the Homeless. What started out as a simple collaboration with a few organizations and nonprofits to help individuals without housing security has quickly become a bona fide giving movement. Bombas now has approximately 3,500 Giving Partners nationwide.

Though every individual’s experience is unique, there can frequently be an inherent lack of trust of institutions that want to help—making a solution even more challenging to achieve. “I’ve had people reach out when I’m handing them a pair of socks and their hands are shaking and they’re looking around, and they’re wondering ‘why is this person being nice to me?’” Robbi Montoya—director at Dorothy Day House, another Giving Partner—told Bombas.

Donations like socks are a small way to create connection. And they can quickly become something much bigger. Right now over 1,000 people receive clothing and warm food every night, rain or shine, from a Coalition for the Homeless van. That bit of consistent kindness during a time of struggle can help offer the feeling of true support. This type of encouragement is often crucial for organizations to help those take the next difficult steps towards stability.

This philosophy helped Bombas and its abundance of Giving Partners extend their reach beyond New York City. Over 75 million clothing items have been donated to those who need it the most across all 50 states. Over the years Bombas has accumulated all kinds of valuable statistics, information, and highlights from Giving Partners similar to the Coalition for the Homeless vans and Dorothy Day House, which can be found in the Bombas Impact Report.

In the Impact Report, you’ll also find out how to get involved—whether it’s purchasing a pair of Bombas socks to get another item donated, joining a volunteer group, or shifting the conversation around homelessness to prioritize compassion and humanity.

To find out more, visit BeeBetter.com.

From Your Site Articles
community
Pop Culture

Steven Spielberg went the extra mile to keep E.T. 'alive' on set for Drew Barrymore

7-year-old Barrymore thought E.T. was real, so Spielberg kept the illusion going even when they weren't filming.

Phoo by zuko1312

Drew Barrymore believed E.T. was real.

It's understandable that a young child seeing a movie like "E.T." might think the wide-eyed creature from another planet is real. After all, it's an award-winning film with still-impressive animatronics that bring E.T. to life. One would probably assume, however, that a child who acted in the movie and saw the behind-the-scenes filmmaking process firsthand would know he wasn't real.

However, that wasn't the case for actress Drew Barrymore.

Barrymore played the main character's younger sister, Gertie, in the film. After an initial scare, Gertie adored E.T.—and as it turns out, so did 7-year-old Barrymore.

Keep ReadingShow less
drew barrymore
Pop Culture

Soul Asylum's 90's hit song 'Runaway Train' helped save 21 missing children

Some songs literally change lives.

commons.wikimedia.org

Soul Asylum's "Runaway Train" actually saved 21 missing children.

Anyone who was a teen in the '90s will remember the grunge era. Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden were topping the charts with their gravely metaphorical lyrics, but they weren't alone. Soul Asylum burst onto the scene with their solemn anthem "Runaway Train" complete with a video that showcased missing kids.

The video gave missing and exploited children a much bigger platform to be recognized on, because before the video was showcased on MTV, milk cartons were the common method to distribute these photos. In theory, milk cartons seem like a pretty effective way to highlight missing children, but in reality, eventually people would become blind to the photos.

The music video for "Runaway Train" was played all around the world and to the target audience that would most likely recognize the faces. It should come as no surprise, then, that the video helped to bring home 21 missing children. What is surprising, is that the band had to push to keep the pictures of the missing kids in the music video because people didn't think it was working.

Keep ReadingShow less
soul asylum
Democracy

Barack Obama had a funny response to a woman who said he's 'still fine' at a campaign rally

'I'm not gonna tell Michelle you said that.'

via Wikimedia Commons

Barack Obama at his Chicago home.

Former president Barack Obama reminded everyone of his off-the-cuff sense of humor at a campaign rally for Democratic voters in Detroit on Saturday, October 29. Nearly six years after leaving the White House, the 61-year-old lamented that it was more challenging for him to be out on the campaign trail than it used to be.

“I have to admit that sometimes going out on the campaign trail feels a little harder than it used to,” the 44th president said to the crowd. “Not just because I’m older and grayer…”

Keep ReadingShow less
barack obama
Trending Stories