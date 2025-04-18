Frat brothers reunite lost Yorkie with woman 5 years after he went missing during Hurricane Laura
Kingston the Yorkie became an honorary Kappa Sigma member at the University of Southern Mississippi.
The men of Kappa Sigma fraternity at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, are officially heroes. After finding a cute Yorkie outside the frat house on March 30, Kappa Sigma President Neal Rachal began the hunt for his missing family. Little did he know, it was over 300 miles away.
According to USA TODAY, Rachal assumed its owners were nearby, and began to spread the word about the missing dog. His frat brothers happily took him in for over a week while the search ensued, affectionately calling him 'Benji'. He quickly felt right at home.
"He hung out with a bunch of my pledge brothers and just guys around the house. And then whenever we had an intramural softball game, he'd come to the softball game with us. I know he went to Walmart and the local grocery store a couple of times," Rachal said. "I mean, wherever we went he was with us."
After no leads, Kappa Gamma's Vice President John Christopher decided to take Benji to a local veterinarian to see if he had been microchipped. To their surprise, he had.
Through a service called PetLink, they learned that 'Benji' was actually named Kingston. "I walk in the house and John said, 'He's Kingston' and I was like, "What are you talking about, dude?'" Rachal told the newspaper. "And he was like 'No, Benji is Kingston. He's from Lake Charles, Louisiana, and he's been missing for five years.'"
The Kappa Sigma frat brothers learned that Kingston's owner was named Laura LaFleur, and she was contacted immediately via email through the service to inform her Kingston had been found. LaFleur had spent 5 long years searching for Kingston (who is now 11 years old), and had given up hope of finding him.
According to WDAM 7, Kingston went missing in 2020 after Hurricane Laura. "I never thought I would see him again," she told the news station. With her son, LaFleur made the 4-hour drive to Hattiesburg to be reunited with Kingston. "As soon as she got out of the car and he saw her, we've never seen Benji [Kingston] run like that. He sprinted with his ears perked up, and it was awesome to see," Rachal told the station.
It was bittersweet for LaFleur, who shared that her husband Joseph had passed away in 2022 and absolutely loved Kingston. "When my husband would have his plate of food, he had to give Kingston a plate of food with the exact same thing. When he went to McDonald's, he had to get Kingston nuggets," LaFleur told USA TODAY. "He slept on my husband every night and and he wouldn't come to me unless my husband was going to work, and then he was snuggle with me ... It was his best friend."
However, the emotional reunion was the surprise of a lifetime, and brought together total strangers for a sweet reason. And viewers commended the frat brothers for their kindness. "Pretty decent bunch of boys. Most would've said oh well we're just gonna keep him. They're we're good kids & did the right thing. Thank you guys,❤" one wrote. Another commented, "What a great bunch of young men! They took care of him and loved him, but did what was necessary to get him home to his family. I was so sad to hear her husband (and Kingston’s best pal) had passed away, but that has to just make it extra special for the lady that owns Kingston to have him back. Great story." And another viewer shared, "That dog had quite the adventure! It's wonderful to hear how happy the dog is to see his owner after so long and that there are great people out there with compassion."