Emily Ratajkowski explains why women are 'obsessed' with Pete Davidson
"We love it. It's hard to find them."
Pete Davidson, 27, has earned the reputation as one of Hollywood's most prolific ladies' men for dating some of the most beautiful A-list women over the past three years. However, there are a lot of people out there who don't understand the "Saturday Night Live" star's appeal.
Davidson is tattooed from head to toe. He suffers from Crohn's disease, has done multiple stints in rehab, describes himself as looking like a "crack baby" and only recently moved out of his mother's basement on Staten Island.
But he's also been one of the most popular cast members on "SNL" for the past seven years and co-wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed, "The King of Staten Island."
The future generations of sociologists and psychologists will write about how Pete Davidson was able to consistently date women way out of his league— Hamad (@Hamad) 1636137705
Pete Davidson pulling all these hot women just goes to show how far being funny will get you— n. (@n.) 1636160356
how pete davidson manages to get the hottest women out there i will never understandpic.twitter.com/WZ2OnDnzL7— nat is inactive (@nat is inactive) 1635864444
Here's a brief rundown of Davidson's romantic ties over the past few years.
Ariana Grande (2018)
Davidson and the pop megastar revealed they were in a relationship at the end of May 2018 and quickly got engaged. The pair called off their engagement and broke up in October 2018 after just five months together.
Kate Beckinsale (2019)
The two were caught kissing at a New York Rangers game in January 2019, but the pair broke up that April because Davidson had to go to rehab and Beckinsale was busy making movies.
Margaret Qualley (2019)
Davidson and the "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" star had a brief relationship at the end of 2019. Her mother, Andie McDowell, called their flirtation "nice."
Kaia Gerber (2019-2020)
After Qualley, Davidson moved on to Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber. Four months later, the couple broke up while Davidson was dealing with addiction and mental health issues.
Phoebe Dynevor (2020)
Davidson and the "Bridgerton" star saw each other for about six weeks, but things eventually soured because Dynevor was geographically undesirable.
Kim Kardashian (2021)
Davidson and Kardashian were spotted holding hands while riding a Halloween roller coaster together, leading some to believe they were romantically involved. However, Page Six sources say they're "just friends." The pair shared a kiss in an "Aladdin" sketch on SNL when Kardashian hosted in October.
In a Monday appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," model Emily Ratajkowski explained Davidson's appeal and it's pretty easy to understand.
"He's a professional," Ratajkowski said about Davidson. "First of all, you should know that about Pete." She added, "Pete—he's got the height. Obviously women find him very attractive."
"I feel like only other men feel [that he isn't attractive]. Guys are like, 'Wow. What's that guy got?' And I'm like, I mean, he seems super charming," she said. "He's vulnerable. He's lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!" Further, he has a "good relationship with his mom." She concluded, "We love it. It's hard to find them."
Beckinsale recently affirmed a similar statement about Davidson by liking an Instagram post that read:
"I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality."
Evidently, Davidson is a really attentive boyfriend, too.
"My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess,'' he told Paper. "I try and go as above and beyond as possible," he said, "because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible."
The fact that women everywhere are in love with Davidson actually says something pretty awesome. It goes to show that even in the glamorous world of Hollywood there's something irresistible about someone who's funny, attentive, vulnerable, charming, down-to-earth and loves his mother.
This article originally appeared on 11.11.21