This reinvented dog toy takes K9 wellness to the next level

The Pupsicle from Woof unleashes a perfect blend of stimulus , nutrition, and fun.

Our four-legged family members are at the center of a holistic health revolution. Instead of just indulging in luxury, today’s pet owners are focused on enhancing the overall well-being and happiness of their cherished furry friends. And a pioneering brand called Woof is elevating your dog's wellness journey through thoughtful innovation.

Imagine a dog toy that does more than just squeak or bounce. Imagine a toy that merges playtime with nutritional benefits that extend well beyond a wagging tail. Well, that toy exists, and it's called The Pupsicle.

By making it effortless to entertain your pup with long-lasting, nutritious refill treats, The Pupsicle is the answer to a dog owner's dual quest for both fun and wellness.

The Pupsicle

The Pupsicle is not just about throwing a toy and letting your dog fetch; it combines play with health perks through long-lasting enrichment. In fact, it was just awarded “2023’s Best Enrichment Toy” in NBC’s Best For Your Pet awards. The process to use it is as simple as it is delightful. Begin with a Pupsicle Pop, specially crafted treats made from 9 natural ingredients, like beef, peanut butter, and blueberries. You load one of these into the Pupsicle, screw it closed, and it’s ready to go with a snap and a twist.

Now comes the fun part. Whether you decide to roll it across the room or let your furry friend find it in their favorite hiding spot, the Pupsicle introduces a nourishing element to playtime, letting your pet savor the tantalizing Pupsicle Pops as they engage with the toy. It’s an ingenious way to keep them entertained and nourished for a good 20-40 minutes, giving you a moment to breathe or attend to other matters.

The Pops - A Feast for Your Furry Friend

We've covered The Pupsicle, but now let's dive into the heart of this innovation: the delightful trio of nutritional pops that make every play session a feast!


First up is the classic Pupsicle Pop. Imagine your dog enjoying a treat that not only offers a good time but is also rich with healthy ingredients like collagen-rich tallow and protein packed beef. This pop merges play and nutrition in the most delightful way.

Next, there’s Calming Vitamin Pops, a real game-changer in the canine wellness sphere. These pops are infused with ingredients including Passion Flower, Tryptophan, and Magnesium. This magical trio brings a wave of calmness to your dog, making their playtime not just fun but deeply soothing. It's like a gentle hug to their nervous system, providing a tranquil and joyous playtime experience.

And finally, there’s the 5-1 Vitamin Pops. These versatile pops offer a balanced blend of vitamins and minerals essential for your dog’s well-being. It's a celebration of health, guaranteeing a happy, energetic, and utterly satisfied pup at the end of playtime.

Subscriber Benefits

We've already covered the benefits of the groundbreaking Pupsicle. Now, let's talk about the icing on the cake: the extra perks of being a part of the Woof family as a subscriber. Trust us; this is the kind of VIP treatment both you and your furry friend deserve.

Woof subscribers enjoy benefits that go beyond the average. Not only do you get a steady supply of these marvelous Vitamin Pops at a discounted rate, it also comes with an un-paralleled lifetime warranty on the Pupsicle. And as a valued member, you also get the red carpet rolled out with early access to promotions and sneak peeks into new product (and color) launches.

But don't just take our word for it. The Woof community is bustling with satisfied customers who can't stop raving about their experiences. From tales of transformed playtimes to stories of improved wellness, the reviews are a testament to the Pupsicle's stellar impact. Hearing from fellow pet parents who vouch for the product adds a layer of trust and assurance, affirming that you're making a fantastic choice for your canine companion.

Learn More

The Pupsicle from Woof is not just a toy; it's a revolution in canine wellness, striking the perfect balance between fun, nutrition, and health. It offers a whirlwind of fun and a burst of essential nutrients that keep tails wagging happily. And with the holidays fast approaching, the Pupsicle is the perfect stocking stuffer for your four-legged friend.

So don’t wait. Give your canine companion the best in play and nutrition. Click here to learn more and unleash the fun and wellness that The Pupsicle has to offer.

