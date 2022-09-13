+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

Intense video shows a Dallas school bus driver and bus monitor save children from flooded street

They tied seatbelts together to reel in the children to safety.

Dallas; flood; school bus
Canva

School bus driver, bus monitor save children from flood.

Parts of the south are getting drenched with rain. Some states, like Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, have experienced so much rain over the past couple of weeks that residents may need to invest in an ark. In Dallas, the rain had gotten so bad that parts of the city were flooding, and that's when a school bus driver and bus monitor became heroes. Tekendria Valentine and Simone Edmond were taking an alternate route back to the bus lot because of the flooding when they noticed two children clinging to a tree in rushing water.

The women stopped the bus and went to help the kids and it was all caught on tape. Valentine and Edmond drive a bus for special needs children, so the bus is installed with removable seatbelts to safely buckle children who need wheelchairs. The women unhooked the seatbelts and tied them together to use as a rope to help pull the kids to safety. Thankfully, they weren't alone. Neighbors jumped in to help the two women save the children from being swept away. Before long, the children were out of harm's way and the tearful boy asked if he could hug one of the women that helped him and his sister.

Watch the heartwarming moment below:

I'm so glad this story had a happy ending. While it still seems to be unclear who the children were, I hope they're safely back at school and things have dried up. As for the women, the school district has hailed them as heroes and I couldn't agree more.

From Your Site Articles
dallas
Pop Culture

A grandma shows her granddaughter 'shorthand' and it blows the internet away

'I’m literally losing my mind trying to understand this.'

Canva

Grandma shows granddaughter shorthand

Grandparents can be a wealth of history and knowledge. But one TikTok user, Reagan Jones, was blown away by her grandmother's ability to write in shorthand, so she did what a lot of people do in this century—uploaded it to TikTok. Not surprisingly, most people who viewed the video had no idea what shorthand was and some thought the whole thing was made up. The reaction to it certainly makes you question if it's more than a lost art, but a forgotten part of history.

Keep ReadingShow less
shorthand
Pop Culture

College student in Tokyo asks strangers, 'What's it like being Black in Japan?'

Japan is one of the world’s most racially homogeneous countries.

TAKASHii/ YouTube

TAKASHii is a young college student in Tokyo who travels around the city having chats with random strangers he meets. His YouTube channel is filled with all sorts of candid, man-on-the-street type interviews, usually focused on one social topic question, usually beginning with “What’s it like…?"

The amateur journalist recently asked, “What’s it like being Black in Japan?” to people originally from America, Africa and Jamaica currently living there.

Japan is one of the world’s most racially homogeneous countries. As racism continues to be a huge issue in more diverse nations, how would being an even smaller minority affect quality of life?
Keep ReadingShow less
video
Joy

44 years ago he became her protector after a terrible act. Today, they've been reunited in love.

assets.rebelmouse.io

This article originally appeared on 04.29.22


It’s pretty safe to say that everyone loves a good love story.

There’s a whole genre of music and movies dedicated to the idea of someone being swept off of their feet after circumstances tried to keep them from their true love. Romance novels could single handedly keep public libraries and bookstores afloat. Everyone loves "love" and the story of Betsy and Irv just takes the cake. Betsy Sailor attended Penn State University as a business major, which was almost unheard of in 1978 and Irv Pankey attended the university while playing football. The pair’s paths never crossed, until an unfortunate incident bonded the two forever.

Keep ReadingShow less
betsy & irv
Trending Stories