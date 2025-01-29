Americans have been living abroad for years. These countries have the most American expats
The top country may surprise you.
As Americans we often hear how we are the beacon of light shining atop of the hill promising a better life for immigrants. People come from all over the globe to seek refuge at the feet of our Lady Liberty but we often don't hear about American immigrants. Planes, trains and boats travel in both directs and while some people may seek to make America their new home, plenty of Americans seek their home outside of their home country.
For some, traveling abroad isn't enough, they'd much rather plant roots outside of U.S. soil. But where are they going and how does it work? While we may be offended when someone else says it, the truth is, Americans are spoiled. We like our air conditioning, our sweet treats, our drive-thrus and all other things of convenience so when we think of living abroad we are also taking our way of living into account.
We wonder if other countries will align with the American culture that we will likely bring with us. Americans are just about everywhere. But if you're looking for the feel of home while not actually being home, follow your fellow American expats. Believe it or not, countries around the world have built up large communities of American expats. The top country may surprise you.
Brush up on your Spanish because we're headed to Mexico.
Yes, Mexico is the top destination for Americans to plant roots. We often hear stories about the dangers of traveling to Mexico but 1.6 million Americans have made the country on our southern border their home. Like the U.S., danger level depends on where you live along with the risky behavior someone participates in. The entire state of New York isn't dangerous but there may be a few cities locals would tell you to avoid.
Mexico has a very generous visa program, offering a six month holiday visa, a work visa and a permanent visa. The process is not as cost prohibitive as other countries to become a temporary resident as Americans can visit visa free for 180 days. For Americans, Mexico is simply easier to get to without much fuss and their dollar stretches a lot further.
Oh, sorry, you might need French because some parts of Canada don't speak English.
Well, would you look at that. It's our neighbors to the north that has become the home of just over 1 million American expats. While most of Canada does speak English and at the very least, English as a second language, there are some parts that speak French. But if you're looking for a country that has a similar make up to America with the same familiar seasons, look no further than Canada.
If you've got fancy skills that Canada is in need of, you essentially get to skip the line for immigration with their express entry program. This program uses a point system to evaluate you education, experience, language proficiency, and job offer status, but it's not cheap. Express entry to Canada will run you just over $1,500 CAN, which is around $1,058 USD.
But Americans can visit our friendly neighbors to the north without a visa for up to 180 days. You can use that time to visit different areas to see if it's you find a place you'd like to call home.
Prepare your palate for beans on toast and tea, the UK rounds out top three.
The UK rounds out the top three places with the most American expats with over 325,000 Americans living there. This move may be more of a stretch for the average American's budget, especially if you're moving an entire family. Plane tickets alone for a family of four can run you close to three grand, more depending on what time of year you're flying out and what city you're leaving from.
A bonus for Americans relocating to the UK is that there won't be a new language to learn, though you will likely need to pick up some regional words. Another perk is while you do need an electronic travel authorization, it costs £119.79 ($149 USD) and lasts six months. But if you want to stay longer than 6 months it gets a bit more complicated and costly if you're not a student, on a family visa or employed in the UK.
These countries also have a high number of American expats:
Germany, Australia, South Korea, France, Japan, and Spain finish up the list with the highest number of American expats with Spain having the lowest amount with around 108,000 Americans. Each country has their own visa and immigration policies with varying levels of ease or difficulty but all of these countries have one thing in common–Americans.
So if you're thinking about moving abroad, checking out a country on this list will have you connecting with fellow expats in no time.