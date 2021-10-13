Here are 18 of the most brilliant 'shower thoughts' shared by one guy over the course of a year
The phrase "shower thought" began appearing in the public lexicon somewhere after the turn of the century. Know Your Meme traces it back to around 2004 and its first appearance on Urban Dictionary was in 2009 when Mr. Kageka submitted an entry for "showerthought," defining it as "an idea, thought or concept" that comes during part of a "morning routine."
They're defined on Reddit's popular "Shower Thoughts" forum as "miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar."
These thoughts seem to seep into our consciousness when we're doing a mundane task that doesn't require too much thought but allows our mind to wander, like when we're taking a shower or brushing our teeth.
During these routine moments, the prefrontal cortex relaxes and your mind goes on autopilot, giving all of the bizarre brilliance we've subconsciously stored the chance to express itself.
For some of us, the thoughts come and go, we may smile a bit and then get on with our day. Others believe it's their duty to share their shower thoughts with the world and they post them on Reddit.
Here are some of the more amusing recent entries:
"Somebody is probably mad at you for taking away their username," —chizhi1234
"People that fake having a mental disorder clearly have one," —UltimaBahamut93
"If you simply carry a mug with you, you'll look like you belong anywhere," —Peanutbuttered
"The generations in their older 20s and early 30s that vehemently hate TikTok is the beginning of millennials beginning to hate everything that young people do," —crackshotslapshot
"Dryer lint is the average color of your clothes," —Tragouls
A TokTokker by the name of @doublejynx has taken things a step further and recorded videos of himself coming up with shower thoughts every day for 365 days. In every video he shares a few of them, so he's come up with more than a thousand over the course of the year.
His true brilliance is being able to have so many when it's impossible to force yourself to have a shower thought. They come out of nowhere like a beautiful breeze or the sound of birds chirping.
Here are 18 of his best videos. Take a look at the entire post because there are some hidden gems in there.
"You might have made a decision that saved your life, without knowing it."
@doublejynx
Day 265 of 365 shower thoughts - THE LAST 100 DAYS
"If he wanted to, Jeff Bezos could technically be Santa for a very large portion of the world."
@doublejynx
Day 338 of 365 shower thoughts
"If you add every number in existence, you'll just get zero."
@doublejynx
Day 317 of 365 shower thoughts
"You can still see for a short time after being beheaded."
@doublejynx
day 1 no.2?
"Every decision you've ever had led you to me."
@doublejynx
Day 365. Thanks everyone for the incredible support over the year, here’s some of my favourite shower thoughts READ COMMENTS
"There is a small percentage of rain that is made up of your tears."
@doublejynx
Day 358 of 365 shower thoughts
"You could be wearing the clothes you die in."
@doublejynx
Day 352 of 365 shower thoughts
"Why are there sidewalks in the movie Cars?"
@doublejynx
Day 234 of 365 shower thoughts
"Your reflection is always slightly younger than you."
@doublejynx
Day 320 of 365 shower thoughts @nathanwalsh44451
"Everything you do could be the last time you do it."
@doublejynx
Day 311 of 365 shower thoughts
"You are traveling at least 1,000 miles per hour right now."
@doublejynx
Day 305 of 365 shower thoughts
"Every human in history has looked at the same sun you have."
@doublejynx
Day 302 of 365 shower thoughts
"What would happen if the atoms of a person somehow rejoined in the same exact way after they died?"
@doublejynx
Day 302 of 365 shower thoughts
"Greek mythology was the Marvel Cinematic Universe of the ancient times."
@doublejynx
Day 278 of 365 shower thoughts
"There's a waterfall of poo in every skyscraper."
@doublejynx
Day 271 of 365 shower thoughts
"Ghosts aren't very effective against blind people."
@doublejynx
Day 263 of 365 shower thoughts
"We've woken up thousands of times and are still not used to it."
@doublejynx
Day 256 of 365 shower thoughts
"The older you get, the less people will attend your funeral."
@doublejynx
Day 251 of 365 shower thoughts #foryou #showerthoughts #deepthoughts #mindblown
