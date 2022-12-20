+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

These award-winning alcohol-free spirits let you cut back on alcohol without cutting back on flavor

The Boisson Non-Alcoholic ‘Stock The Bar Bundle’ has everything you need to become a dry mixologist.

These award-winning alcohol-free spirits let you cut back on alcohol without cutting back on flavor
Via Unsplash

Have you been thinking about reducing your alcohol consumption? If so, you’re not alone. These days more and more people are trying to reevaluate why they drink, and the myriad ways alcohol affects their lives. And, not surprisingly, more and more people are deciding to cut back on booze all over the world.

Of course, not that long ago, anybody who wanted to cut back on alcohol basically had to give up on beer, wine, and cocktails altogether because there weren’t a lot of non-alcoholic options worth drinking. But that is not the case anymore. Today there are a ton of outstanding alcohol-free wines, beers, and spirits that make it easy to cut back on alcohol without cutting back on life’s simple pleasures. There are entire stores dedicated to the art of dry mixology.

One such store is Boisson. And if you’re looking for the perfect gift for a “sober curious” cocktail lover—whether it’s a friend or just yourself—then you need to check out Boisson’s New Homeowner Non-Alcoholic “Stock The Bar” Bundle.


Boisson was founded in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic when many people started reevaluating their relationship with alcohol. A couple of Brooklyn-based cocktail lovers started experimenting with non-alcoholic spirits and mixers. And after discovering all sorts of unique products, they decided to open their own brick-and-mortar retail location to make these non-alcoholic spirits and mixers more widely successful.

lh4.googleusercontent.com

Say Hello To BoissonGiven the popularity of the so-called “sober curious movement” over the last few years, Boisson took off almost immediately. There are now nine retail locations in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. More importantly, there’s also an online store that offers nationwide shipping.

If you love crafting your own cocktails but want to cut back on the buzz for whatever reason, Boisson has everything you need. And there’s probably no better way to get started on your dry mixology journey than with the New Homeowner Non-Alcoholic “Stock The Bar” Bundle.

All The Cocktails, None Of The Headaches

lh4.googleusercontent.com

As the name suggests, the New Homeowner Non-Alcoholic “Stock The Bar” Bundle is the perfect starter pack for amateur (or professional) mixologists looking to reduce their consumption of alcohol. With just one click, you get a curated assortment of award-winning alcohol-free spirits delivered right to your door.

The New Homeowner Non-Alcoholic “Stock The Bar” Bundle from Boisson comes with:

  • GinISH, an award-winning non-alcoholic gin made from natural botanicals, coriander seeds, and a special distillate from chili seed shells, for a classic gin taste bursting with notes of juniper berries and citrus
  • Ritual Tequila Alternative, a grassy and smokey non-alcoholic tequila specifically designed for margaritas, with notes of blue agave, lime, sea salt, and tropical guava, with a smoky mesquite finish.
  • Spirit of Bourbon, an alcohol-free bourbon designed explicitly for classic bourbon cocktails, with a smooth oaky taste and even some of the bite you expect from a traditional Kentucky bourbon
  • Monday Mezcal, a complex non-alcoholic reposado designed for classic cocktails, with a nose that opens with florals, fruit, and agave nectar before giving way to campfire smoke and pepper, and eventually finishing with citrus, apple, and a little heat
  • RumISH, a premium non-alcoholic rum with notes of rich caramel, vanilla, and nutmeg, made from natural botanicals like Madagascar vanilla, nutmeg, and baked apple
  • All the Bitter, an earthy and aromatic alcohol-free bitter with layers warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove on top of a sharp base of gentian root and ginger, perfect for balancing classic cocktails like Old Fashioned and Manhattans

Via Unsplash

Alcohol can be enjoyable. But it is also the source of a lot of problems. And we now know that consuming more than one alcoholic beverage per day can lead to various health and wellness problems, including difficulty sleeping, difficulty concentrating, anxiety, depression, and an increased risk of cancer, liver disease, and alcoholism.

If you or someone you love is trying to be more mindful about the role booze plays in your life, the New Homeowner Non-Alcoholic “Stock The Bar” Bundle from Boisson is the perfect way to explore new possibilities without sacrificing fun. Click here to order yours today

From Your Site Articles
cocktails
Joy

28-year-old buys cruise ship apartment because it's less than renting and he can see the world

An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.

via Pixabay

A cruise ship floating on azure waters.

Living the rest of your life on a cruise ship seems like the dream of the ultra-rich. You wake up every morning and have an all-you-can-eat breakfast. Spend the afternoon hanging out by the pool or touring a fantastic city such as Rome or Dubrovnik.

At night, have a drink in the lounge watching a comedian or a jazz band, then hit the sack and do it all over again the next day. Seems too good to be true for the average person, right? Think again.

Twenty-eight-year-old Austin Wells of San Diego told CNBC that he can make it happen because it’s cheaper than living onshore in Southern California and he gets to see the world. “The thing that most excites me is I don’t have to upend my daily routine, in order to go see the world,” Wells told CNBC.

Keep ReadingShow less
cruise ships
Joy

Boy finally says 'I love you mommy' after years of a speech delay and moves his mom to tears

His sweet voice was so worth the wait.

@jaylabrenae5/TikTok

"I used to pray for the days my son could tell me he loved me."

I am not a mother myself, but I’d imagine all moms eagerly await the day they can finally hear the words “I love you” sweetly whispered by their kids.

For Texas-based mom Jayla Henry, that moment might have come a little later than usual, but that certainly didn’t make it any less special. Plus, she was able to capture it all in a video that has people in tears.

The clip, which has 6.8 million views on TikTok, shows Henry baking holiday cookies with her 4-year-old son Braylon, who was diagnosed with a speech delay.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenthood
Badge
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Joy

The best and brightest come together to tackle society’s toughest challenges

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is working to eradicate disease, improve education, and address the needs of their local community.

True

Have you ever wished you could solve some of society’s toughest challenges? That’s exactly why the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) was founded.

Established in 2015 by Dr. Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg, the organization’s mission is to build a better future for everyone. CZI is working to eradicate disease, improve education, and address the needs of their local community.

Since its launch, CZI has awarded around $4.8 billion in grants to organizations whose work aligns with these values.

Keep ReadingShow less
zuckerberg
Joy

Andrés Cantor waited decades to make this World Cup call. He brought everyone to tears.

The Argentine-American sportscaster's emotional response to his home country's win won everyone's hearts.

Photo by Rhett Lewis on Unsplash

Andrés Cantor finally got to call the World Cup win for Argentina.

If you didn't watch the 2022 World Cup final, you missed a historic event. I'm not even a soccer fan and I was sweating long before it was over. It was truly a riveting game.

First, a brief synopsis. At the end of regular time, France and Argentina were tied 2-2. After two harrowing 15-minute overtimes, they were still tied, at 3-3.

Only two other World Cup finals in history have still been tied after two overtimes, in 1994 and 2006. The game then came down to a penalty kick shootout, in which five players from each team faced off one-on-one with the goalkeepers. France missed two of their first four kicks, so when Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel successfully kicked the fourth goal, the Argentine team walked away the victors.

But there was more that made this game historic. France won the last World Cup in 2018, so if they triumphed this year, they'd be only the third team in history to win back-to-back titles. However, Argentina has Lionel Messi, who has played professional soccer for 18 years and has long been seen as one of the best players of all time but had never won a World Cup. In a career full of championship wins and records, the World Cup title was the only major soccer achievement he had yet to accomplish.

And, to make the match-up even more interesting, France's star player, Kylian Mbappé, is viewed as the next Lionel Messi, so there was the old guard versus new guard element to this game as well.

Keep ReadingShow less
andrés cantor
Community

Washington city's ‘guns for gift cards’ gave gun owners up to $300 just in time for Christmas

No politics or debates, just a line around the block for the exchange.

Canva

Washington city's "guns for gift cards" gave gun owners up to $300.

A city in Washington state has pulled off a successful gun buyback event just in time for residents to get some extra holiday cash. The event took place at the Everett Police Department and offered people who turned in their firearms up to $300 per gun, according to The Seattle Times.

The only catch was that the people who participated had to prove that they were in fact residents of the city of Everett. But outside of showing an ID or utility bill with a local address, there were no questions asked about the guns collected. That didn't stop people from telling their stories on how they acquired their firearm.

Gun ownership in America is like a rite of passage in some families and several of the stories collected by The Seattle Times described inherited firearms. But with the holiday fast approaching and some people wanting to clear out space as well as afford to buy gifts for their loved ones, the "guns for gift cards" exchange couldn't have come at a better time.

Keep ReadingShow less
gun control
Identity

Kate Winslet says women become more 'powerful' and 'sexy' in their 40s. She's spot on.

'Let's go girls, let's just be in our power. Why not? Life's too flipping short.'

Photo by Andrea Raffin/C.C.

Kate Winslet describes the power of women in their 40s.

A weird thing happens to many women in their 40s, something I had heard rumblings of before I arrived at them but didn't fully understand until I was in them. Somehow, somewhat suddenly, you just get better.

I mean, there are definitely some complaints about aching bones and perimenopause to be lodged at this age, but there's an internal shift that happens where you sort of come into your own self. You know who you are and you feel comfortable in your skin.

Kate Winslet described it perfectly in a recent interview with BBC Radio 4's 'Woman's Hour.'

Keep ReadingShow less
kate winslet
Trending Stories