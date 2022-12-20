These award-winning alcohol-free spirits let you cut back on alcohol without cutting back on flavor
The Boisson Non-Alcoholic ‘Stock The Bar Bundle’ has everything you need to become a dry mixologist.
Have you been thinking about reducing your alcohol consumption? If so, you’re not alone. These days more and more people are trying to reevaluate why they drink, and the myriad ways alcohol affects their lives. And, not surprisingly, more and more people are deciding to cut back on booze all over the world.
Of course, not that long ago, anybody who wanted to cut back on alcohol basically had to give up on beer, wine, and cocktails altogether because there weren’t a lot of non-alcoholic options worth drinking. But that is not the case anymore. Today there are a ton of outstanding alcohol-free wines, beers, and spirits that make it easy to cut back on alcohol without cutting back on life’s simple pleasures. There are entire stores dedicated to the art of dry mixology.
One such store is Boisson. And if you’re looking for the perfect gift for a “sober curious” cocktail lover—whether it’s a friend or just yourself—then you need to check out Boisson’s New Homeowner Non-Alcoholic “Stock The Bar” Bundle.
Boisson was founded in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic when many people started reevaluating their relationship with alcohol. A couple of Brooklyn-based cocktail lovers started experimenting with non-alcoholic spirits and mixers. And after discovering all sorts of unique products, they decided to open their own brick-and-mortar retail location to make these non-alcoholic spirits and mixers more widely successful.
Say Hello To BoissonGiven the popularity of the so-called “sober curious movement” over the last few years, Boisson took off almost immediately. There are now nine retail locations in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. More importantly, there’s also an online store that offers nationwide shipping.
If you love crafting your own cocktails but want to cut back on the buzz for whatever reason, Boisson has everything you need. And there’s probably no better way to get started on your dry mixology journey than with the New Homeowner Non-Alcoholic “Stock The Bar” Bundle.
As the name suggests, the New Homeowner Non-Alcoholic “Stock The Bar” Bundle is the perfect starter pack for amateur (or professional) mixologists looking to reduce their consumption of alcohol. With just one click, you get a curated assortment of award-winning alcohol-free spirits delivered right to your door.
The New Homeowner Non-Alcoholic “Stock The Bar” Bundle from Boisson comes with:
- GinISH, an award-winning non-alcoholic gin made from natural botanicals, coriander seeds, and a special distillate from chili seed shells, for a classic gin taste bursting with notes of juniper berries and citrus
- Ritual Tequila Alternative, a grassy and smokey non-alcoholic tequila specifically designed for margaritas, with notes of blue agave, lime, sea salt, and tropical guava, with a smoky mesquite finish.
- Spirit of Bourbon, an alcohol-free bourbon designed explicitly for classic bourbon cocktails, with a smooth oaky taste and even some of the bite you expect from a traditional Kentucky bourbon
- Monday Mezcal, a complex non-alcoholic reposado designed for classic cocktails, with a nose that opens with florals, fruit, and agave nectar before giving way to campfire smoke and pepper, and eventually finishing with citrus, apple, and a little heat
- RumISH, a premium non-alcoholic rum with notes of rich caramel, vanilla, and nutmeg, made from natural botanicals like Madagascar vanilla, nutmeg, and baked apple
- All the Bitter, an earthy and aromatic alcohol-free bitter with layers warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove on top of a sharp base of gentian root and ginger, perfect for balancing classic cocktails like Old Fashioned and Manhattans
Via Unsplash
Alcohol can be enjoyable. But it is also the source of a lot of problems. And we now know that consuming more than one alcoholic beverage per day can lead to various health and wellness problems, including difficulty sleeping, difficulty concentrating, anxiety, depression, and an increased risk of cancer, liver disease, and alcoholism.
If you or someone you love is trying to be more mindful about the role booze plays in your life, the New Homeowner Non-Alcoholic “Stock The Bar” Bundle from Boisson is the perfect way to explore new possibilities without sacrificing fun. Click here to order yours today