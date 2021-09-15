Inclusivity

Body positivity advocate shares funny videos on why hotels should cater to plus-size people

Body positivity advocate shares funny videos on why hotels should cater to plus-size people
via itsmaryfran / TikTok

There are many struggles that larger people face that they don't talk about in public because it's difficult. That's why the world is blessed to have Mary Fran Donnelly and her TikTok page.

Donnelly, 27, is a school teacher and a body positivity advocate.

Donnelly has no problem talking about the issues that larger people face and bringing them to the world's attention. Donnelly has 492,000 subscribers on TikTok and over 5.2 million likes so she's really getting the word out there.

Her videos have tackled tough topics such as comments she gets from fatphobic men, mental health, and shopping in the plus-size section.

Donnelly has received the biggest response, by far, for her videos that show what life's like for plus-size travelers. They're an eye-opening look at the struggles people have trying to be comfortable in hotel rooms where the amenities are made for smaller people.

In a country where 42.4% of people are obese, why do hotel rooms cater to only half the population?

In her first video, she shows how difficult it is for her to be comfortable on a toilet because it's too small and wedges her between the sink and a wall. "As one might see, it looks normal. Would you like to take a pee or a poop?" she asks. "Don't worry, you'll barely fit."

Donnelly then shows how it's nearly impossible to wrap herself in a bathroom towel.


@itsmaryfran Because Tik Tok thinks I'm bullying MYSELF, here's the re-upload for the besties
♬ original sound - Mary Fran

In her follow-up video, Donnelly reveals that whenever she has to get a pool towel at a hotel she's forced into a real Sophie's choice. "So you get to choose, is it gonna cover the front or the back?" she asks.

Donnelly also shows how it can be downright dangerous for her to sit on a balcony.


@itsmaryfran Traveling as a Fat Person Episode 2
♬ original sound - Mary Fran

Donnelly told Buzzfeed that her videos help her cope with the stresses of being a larger person. "I cope through humor...I was making light of a situation that is a very real stress for fat, plus-size people...my sister and I could only laugh at how absurd it was."

She also admits that those stresses prevent her from traveling and probably make others think twice as well.

"I donʻt travel alone because I worry about strangers being upset about sitting next to me on a plane," she said. "[I also wonder,] will the seat be uncomfortable? Will the seat belt fit? Will the towel fit at the hotel? Will the chairs at the pool hold me? Will the tables at the hotel restaurant be comfortable?" she said.

Donnelly thinks it'd be a win-win for the hotel industry and people of size if rooms were designed with inclusivity in mind.

"I don't think [the challenges I pointed out] cross the minds of most," Donnelly said. "But I think that it's time that [they] do. Body shapes and image have become so relevant in recent years that there isn't any excuse as to why hotel and travel industries cannot begin to reevaluate their practices. Fat, plus-size people deserve to be seen as valid human beings in an industry that should cater to everyone's size and physical needs."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
body positivity
Badge
GoFundMe
GoFundMe
GoFundMe Heroes

Jane Goodall inspired this frog-loving boy to become a global activist

Photo courtesy of Justin Sather
True

Upworthy and GoFundMe are celebrating ideas that make the world a better, kinder place. Visit upworthy.com/kindness to join the largest collaboration for human kindness in history and start your own GoFundMe.

While most 10-year-olds are playing Minecraft, riding bikes, or watching YouTube videos, Justin Sather is intent on saving the planet. And it all started with a frog blanket when he was a baby.

"He carried it everywhere," Justin's mom tells us. "He had frog everything, even a frog-themed birthday party."

In kindergarten, Justin learned that frogs are an indicator species – animals, plants, or microorganisms used to monitor drastic changes in our environment. With nearly one-third of frog species on the verge of extinction due to pollution, pesticides, contaminated water, and habitat destruction, Justin realized that his little amphibian friends had something important to say.

"The frogs are telling us the planet needs our help," says Justin.

While it was his love of frogs that led him to understand how important the species are to our ecosystem, it wasn't until he read the children's book What Do You Do With An Idea by Kobi Yamada that Justin-the-activist was born.

Inspired by the book and with his mother's help, he set out on a mission to raise funds for frog habitats by selling toy frogs in his Los Angeles neighborhood. But it was his frog art which incorporated scientific facts that caught people's attention. Justin's message spread from neighbor to neighbor and through social media; so much so that he was able to raise $2,000 for the non-profit Save The Frogs.

And while many kids might have their 8th birthday party at a laser tag center or a waterslide park, Justin invited his friends to the Ballona wetlands ecological preserve to pick invasive weeds and discuss the harms of plastic pollution.

Justin's determination to save the frogs and help the planet got a massive boost when he met legendary conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall.

Photo courtesy of Justin Sather

At one of her Roots and Shoots youth initiative events, Dr. Goodall was so impressed with Justin's enthusiasm for helping frogs, she challenged the young activist to take it one step further and focus on plastic pollution as well. Justin accepted her challenge and soon after was featured in an issue of Bravery Magazine dedicated to Jane Goodall.

Keep Reading Show less
kindness
Culture

A surfer beautifully illustrated the transformative power of two simple words

Photo by Silas Baisch on Unsplash

It's easy to forget in the midst of our seemingly intractable divides, but human beings need each other. Truly.

We are social creatures, of course, but our need for human connection goes beyond family bonds and friendship and social stimulation. In times of distress especially, the simple, purposeful presence of another person can be powerfully transformative—both emotionally and physiologically.

Ryan Kuja, a surfer who also happens to be a trained therapist and theologian, shared a beautiful post that illustrates this fundamental truth.

Kuja wrote:

Keep Reading Show less
culture
Trending Stories