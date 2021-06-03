Anthony Bourdain's humanity shines in trailer for new film about his extraordinary life
He was a chef, an author, and a travel show host, but people who loved Anthony Bourdain didn't love him just for his work. They loved him for his unique ability to get to the heart of humanity through those lenses. Whether he was exploring culinary delights in Delhi or marveling at the colorful culture of Mozambique, Bourdain offered us a window to the world and an introduction to the diverse people who call our planet home.
His openness about his own shortcomings and his ability to connect with places and people in a real, down-to-earth, honest way drew a large audience. And because people felt a real connection with him, his untimely death from suicide in 2018 rocked the world in a way that's hard to describe. A man who had such a love for the world leaving it in such a way was a painful blow. We all know that mental health struggles don't discriminate, but Bourdain's suicide at age 61 hit people hard.
Perhaps that's why this preview of a documentary about his life, "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain," has received such an emotional response. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, the film follows Bourdain's career through his shows, books, and world travels. It includes interviews with his closest friends and colleagues, and is designed, Neville told Rolling Stone, to showcase Bourdain "in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him."
Watch:
ROADRUNNER: A Film About Anthony Bourdain - Official Trailer [HD] - In Theaters July 16 youtu.be
Fans have feelings seeing this preview. But perhaps it will be a cathartic cryfest and a way to honor Bourdain's contributions to the human story.
@Dshai88 @RoadrunnerMovie My thoughts exactly. I wanted to weep from the first frame of the trailer. This will be a… https://t.co/pnwUn6YwSe— Stephen Kelman (@Stephen Kelman)1622732532.0
And for those who have not yet delved into Bourdain's rich legacy, perhaps it will be just the introduction they need to take the plunge.
@Exit261DB @RoadrunnerMovie Agreed. I had always liked his shows, but it wasn't until I read his books that I reali… https://t.co/vcgz0ySWvS— itaintAndy (@itaintAndy)1622736288.0
The film will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11 and is set to be released by Focus Features on July 16.
