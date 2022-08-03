'Aguaman': Jason Momoa shocks passengers as he poses as a flight attendant and passes out water
The reactions are A+
TikTok user Kylee Yoshikawa shared a cute video on August 2 of actor Jason Momoa pushing a bar cart and passing out bottled water on a Hawaiian Airlines flight. He even wore a flower over his left ear like a female Hawaiian airlines flight attendant.
Momoa, a native Hawaiian from Honolulu, is best known for playing Khal Drogo in the HBO hit “Game of Thrones” as well as Duncan Idaho in Dennis Villeneuve's “Dune” remake.
The video was given to Yoshikawa by her “aunty” and since she shared it on TikTok, it has been viewed nearly 5 million times.
@livinglikekylee
My aunty sent me this vid, i just thought i'd share 😍✈️ #PostitAffirmations #hawaiitiktok #jasonmomoa #flightattendantlife
It must have been a huge shock for the passengers to see the massive Momoa, who is 6 foot, 4 inches, shuffling his way down the aisle, pushing a bar cart and passing out water to unsuspecting passengers. Airplane cabins weren’t built with hulks like Momoa in mind.
The video received a host of hilarious comments. The most popular poked fun at his iconic role of Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. “Aguaman,” Liziabeth wrote blending the Spanish word for water with the name of his character.
Others commented on the pretty flower in his hair. “Flower on the left... he is spoken for ladies," Crystal Brown wrote.
Another joked that his new job was a sign of the times. "Inflation got celebrities taking part-time jobs," Aquarius said.
"Jason Mimosa," sal_stiproject quipped.
Noellani pointed out that it wasn’t all for fun, Momoa’s sudden career change was a publicity stunt as well. "He’s handing out Mananalu water, founded by the Jason Mamoa himself,” she wrote.
Momoa is the founder of Mananalu, a bottled water brand that uses aluminum instead of plastic bottles. The brand chose aluminum because it can be recycled an infinite number of times and has the highest recycling rate of all beverage packaging options.
The company also removes one plastic bottle from the world’s oceans for each bottle of Mananalu purchased.
Others noted that Momoa seems to be doing fine after a road incident he had last month. TMZ reported that Momoa struck a motorcycle while rounding a curve in the hills near Calabasas, California. It’s believed that the motorcyclist drove into Momoa’s lane in the bend and hit the front end of his Oldsmobile muscle car.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and Momoa left the accident unscathed. Or did he? "He hit his head in the bike accident, now he thinks he’s a flight attendant,'' anonymous TikTok user joked in the video's comments.
Whoever came up with the idea of having Momoa pass out his water on a Hawaiian Airlines flight within a flower behind his ear deserves a raise. They obviously knew that it would get posted to social media and immediately go viral. Heck, at Upworthy, we even realized it was a PR move but it was still such a fun moment that we figured it was worth sharing.
Mananalu water is available wherever fine bottled water is served.