Because taking care of yourself should never feel like a chore

5 easy ways to practice self care

Sometimes in the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life we forget the important things: like taking care of ourselves. While binge watching your favorite show and ordering take out can be just the treat-yourself-thing you need, your body might not always feel the same. So we’re bringing you 5 easy ways to practice self-care that both you and your body will thank us for.


1. Stay hydrated – This may seem like an easy one, but it’s hard! Getting enough water is critical to the way your body functions and can also help improve your sleep quality, daily thinking, and mood. If you’re like the rest of us and just cannot get through your recommended 16 cups of water a day, then consider a hydration boost with Hydrant packets. These flavored electrolyte packets are pourable, packable and practical. Add them into your daily routine and stay easily hydrated all day long. Hydrant’s system of hydration is proven, effective and it takes all the guess work out of guzzling glasses of water all day long. It’s a small, easy way to give yourself the big win of being properly hydrated everyday.

2. Take Care of a Something – Sometimes taking care of yourself means taking care of others. No we’re not suggesting you start a family of four or take on a high-maintenance fur-baby that only eats designer pet food. But maybe a plant buddy is just what you need. House plants can boost your mood, reduce fatigue, lower anxiety and improve focus. The Sill offers happy, healthy plants in chic, modern planters that are easy to care for and bring a little life, into your life. If you’ve already got your own home jungle growing, consider re-potting your plants for an updated look and improved growing environment. And if you’re not quite ready to commit to taking care of a living, breathing thing they also have faux-plants that can give you just a taste of greenery and a spacial refresh.

3. Chill the F Out – Literally... and also literally. Sometimes the best thing you can do for self-care is take a load off, but that doesn’t always mean more screen time and endless social scrolling. Consider taking a long walk or a hot bath. If you need a little extra boost the Apothèkary Chill the F Out herb blend might be just the ticket. With a peppermint hot chocolate flavor profile this blend helps reduce inflammation, decrease stress and increase digestive support. Reishi mushrooms, also known as The Queen Healer, have powerful anti-inflammatory properties and Ashwagandha is a popular root adaptogens, primarily used for stress relief and fighting adrenal fatigue. Mix it with water or nut milk for a drink that tastes like as big of a treat as it is!

4. Refresh – Again... not your social media feed. And yes, we know what you're thinking, but it really isn't as hard as you think! Treat yourself to an at-home spa day. Use all the products, hydrate that skin, lather on a hair mask, kick your feet up and let yourself unwind! Maya Chia has some amazing all natural products like their wonder balm and revitalizing body oil that are sure to give you that transformative, spa-like refresh that you so deserve!

5. Eat Something Amazing – Not just for your taste buds, but for you entire body. Eating a healthy, hearty, satisfying meal is one of the best forms of self care, because you not only nourish your body, but you enjoy doing so! We get it, not all of us are MasterChefs and take out from health-food cafés doesn't always leave you satiated. That's why Fresh N Lean offers affordable, healthy meal solutions, for whatever your diet may be. You can order a meal plan or something a la carté, like their chimichurri chicken sausage with roasted yukon potatoes, or herb salmon with a sun-dried tomato aioli and brown rice. They also have vegan options, breakfasts and over 100 meals each week! Treat yourself to a great meal that will leave you feeling even better afterwards. And now with Fresh N' Lean, doing so has never been easier!

How do you end a conversation with someone who won't stop talking? 19 people share their tricks.

We all know someone who talks too much.

via Pexels

Three people engaged in conversation at a party.

There are some people who live under the illusion that everything they say is deeply interesting and have no problem wasting your time by rambling on and on without a sign of stopping. They’re the relative, neighbor or co-worker who can’t take a hint that the conversation is over.

Of all these people, the co-worker who can’t stop talking may be the most challenging because you see them every day in a professional setting that requires politeness.

There are many reasons that some people talk excessively. Therapist F. Diane Barth writes in Psychology Today that some people talk excessively because they don’t have the ability to process complex auditory signals, so they ramble on without recognizing the subtle cues others are sending.

It may also be a case of someone who thinks they’re the most interesting person in the conversation.

6 Summer supper ideas to swoon over

Whether it's with friends or á la carte these are the best dinners to cook this season.

Fire up the grill, pull out your seafood pot, and set the table outside because summer is here! Whether you're having an intimate night in or you're inviting the whole gang over, these summer suppers bring the taste of the season. With something to make for every occasion, here are our top picks for every summer event on the calendar. Now, let's get cooking.

1. The Big Block Barbecue – Every classic barbecue needs it's burger. But that doesn't mean your meal needs to be average. This Black & Blue Burger is heaven between two buns. With butter sautéed onions, tangy blue cheese and a juicy, well-seasoned patty, this burger is unstoppable. Read the full recipe here and give your neighbors something to drool over for years to come!

2. The Classy Dinner Party – Dinner parties are back and nothing looks better on an al fresco tablescape than a fresh pot of Linguine and Clams. We know what you're thinking, but with a cook time of just twenty minutes, this is the perfect dish to make a la minute. Leave all your friends in awe with how you just "last second" whipped up this scrumptious bowl of seasonal pasta! And, in case you do feel like sharing, you can find the full recipe here. (But we won't blame you if you don't want to give away your secrets.)

3. The Show Stopping Side – Looking for that perfect side dish to contribute to your next cook out? You've found it. This Fresh Tuna Nicoise Salad is the perfect bite of summer. Consider using an elevated, deconstructed plating style (like the photo above) to add a little modern, rustic, vibe to this French classic. It's the perfect accompaniment to a larger dinner party, or increase your portion size and serve yourself a divine main. Read all about it here.

4. The Low-Effort, High Reward – Nothing says "treating yourself" like Alaskan King Crab Legs. A true delicacy fit for a royalty, these are also the easiest shellfish to prepare... and that's because they come precooked! You can reheat them with a quick steam for seafood that tastes *almost* as fresh, delicious and buttery as it does right off the boat. And speaking of butter, serve these with some drawn butter on the side for the most incredible, low-effort meal you can treat yourself too. Read all about how to do it here.

5. The Everyday – Whoever said tacos were just for Tuesdays was so wrong. This Grouper Fish Taco recipe is fresh, easy, and tastes just like summer. The firm, flakey fish compliments the smokey spices and rich avocado for a combination that's beautifully crafted and so delicious you could have it everyday of the week. Find the full recipe here.

6. Date Night – Summer loves hit different, and that's why no supper suggestions would be complete without the perfect date night rec. This Cilantro Lime Grilled Lobster recipe is the perfect combination of simplicity and sophistication. And with a total cook/prep time of less than 20 minutes it's an easy thing to make together. Pair it with a simple salad or roasted potatoes for an elevated summer dinner. Whether it's your first date night ever or your first date night this week, this is sure to be a favorite. Read the full recipe here.

Science

Incredible video shows a baby hawk nearly becoming eagle food. It becomes family instead.

Being adorable is a fantastic defense mechanism.

Facebook

One of these things is not like the other.

Sometimes, life can unexpectedly snatch you away from safety and thrust you into imminent danger. Other times, life can just as quickly turn a dire circumstance into a heartwarming miracle.

Such was the case for a baby hawk who went from being dinner to being adopted by a family of bald eagles near the city of Nanaimo in British Columbia, Canada. The amazing moment was captured by a 24-hour livestream webcam run by GROWLS, a nonprofit organization that helps rescue and rehabilitate injured wildlife.

The video shows the seemingly doomed baby hawk being tossed into an eaglet’s nest. Pam McCartney, a GROWLS volunteer who had been watching the livestream at the time, braced herself.

"Usually when I watch, like, David Attenborough and his shows, I can close my eyes or fast forward or whatever, but this was live at the time, and I was just like, oh, my gosh, oh, my gosh," she told CBC.

Much to her surprise, nature seemed to have something else in mind.

