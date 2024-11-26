A 23-year-old shot herself and survived. She's showing her scars and sharing hope.
She lost teeth and parts of her chin and nose. She was back on camera within a month.
Editor's Note: This story discusses suicide. If you are having thoughts about taking your own life, or know of anyone who is in need of help, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a United States-based suicide prevention network of over 200+ crisis centers that provides 24/7 service via a toll-free hotline with the number 9-8-8. It is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
23-year-old Jazmine Walton has struggled with schizophrenia most of her life. For years she battled paranoia and haunting hallucinations. Schizophrenia can make the act of living extraordinarily difficult. One night in January of 2023, Jazmine felt that she couldn't go on. She got her hands on her boyfriend's handgun and shot herself in the face.
Miraculously, she survived, and was even conscious directly after the gunshot. She was able to make it to a hospital despite catastrophic injuries and massive blood loss, and was in a coma for two weeks after two emergency surgeries that saved her life.
By February, she was posting on social media again, unafraid of showing the world her scars as she began to heal.
Jazmine has since become an outspoken force for good. She regularly talks about her recovery, both mental and physical, and works to keep others from going down the dark road she took herself.
its hard to be strong for you guys but heres some positivity to get you through your darkest hour #fyp
In a video from earlier this year, she pleads:
"Suicide is not the answer."
"Now that I've been alive for a year and some months, I've learned the importance and the feeling of loving life again. ... I'm making this video to help you handle the dark times in your life."
She stresses the importance of finding a support system, not withdrawing from people who love you, and learning how to love yourself when times are tough.
The advice hits hard coming from Jazmine versus a psychologist or other expert. You can visually see that she's been through struggles most of us couldn't imagine, and she's come out the other side of it. Hurt, but alive. Her existence proves that it's possible to get better.
Sadly, nearly 50 thousand people die every year from suicide in the United States.
Surviving a suicide attempt does not mean a person is out of the woods. Even besides physical recovery, survivors face a major uphill battle again shame, depression, grief, and self-stigma.
It's extremely hard for them to talk about what they've been through, even with their closest loved ones.
Jazmine has gone through many phases of her recovery. There have been numerous reconstructive surgeries, good days and bad days, breakthroughs and setbacks. After life-threatening injuries to her face, no one would have blamed her for hiding away.
But she continues to share details of her recovery with over 200 thousand followers, most of whom are relative strangers to her. She hopes it gives others the strength to dot he same.
Her openness and vulnerability have undoubtedly saved lives.
Jazmine from a video posted in late 2022lifeasjazminee/TikTok
Probably the most inspiring videos on Jazmine's page, though, are far more mundane. Trying on clothes, doing her makeup, or talking about music.
trying here #fyp #viral #nailsoftiktok
You also see her posing in outfits and bikinis and trying out new hairstyles — or finding beauty and joy in her new look. Her viewers are so supportive at every turn, constantly reminding her, and each other, that they're glad she's still here, that she's beautiful, that they appreciate her.
In another video, she tells her viewers, "It gets better, trust me."
It's an old cliche, but Jazmine is living, breathing evidence that it's actually true.