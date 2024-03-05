Woman tells God she wants to be a tree in her next life and moms are relating hard
"And God, make sure it's a tree on a tropical island."
There are a lot of things that come with parenting that may be unexpected or may be a little different once you settle into the role. And while things are changing, it seems moms are still carrying the brunt of the mental load. Sometimes the mental and physical load of motherhood make you want to do something drastic like turn into something other than a human.
Brianna Frye has had enough of what it takes to be a woman in today's society and the comedian, who is also a working mom, took to Instagram to ask for a do over in her next life. The exasperated mom has some suggestions for the big guy upstairs that seem quite reasonable as she pleads her case.
"When I tell you I am so freaking tired of being the woman, I really just feel like God could've made me a dinosaur or a frog or even a tree at this point. I'm fine with being a tree," Frye says.
"But like this woman stuff," the comedian continues. "Y'all want me to bear children, take care of the children, get a house, take care of the house. Go grocery shopping, cook the food, buy clothes, wash the clothes and put them away" becoming more animated as she continues her list.
By the end of citing all the things that come with motherhood, Frye asks to just be a tree her next time around and women in the comments are putting in their reincarnation requests just in case someone's taking requests.
"Preferably a palm tree. On an island, Lord," one person prays.
"This is hilarious! Im with you girl! Why not a dinosaur," another asks.
"That Part!!!!! Bird me please. Hummingbird. Catch me if u can," a commenter writes.
"She's not lying and left a bunch more things out. Wife's and mothers are like offensive lineman in football. 'Over worked and under appreciated,'" another person says.