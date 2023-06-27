+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy

Woman says adult children should never be judged for cutting ties with their parents

Boundaries are boundaries regardless of who you set them with.

estranged parents, estranged children, chatswithchass tiktok
via chatswithchass/tiktok and T Leish/Pexels

Chatswithchass explains why its okay for adult children to cut off their parents.

A “silent” epidemic is happening in American families that is seldom discussed, the sudden rise in estrangement between adult children and their parents. In 1997, research on family dynamics found that 7% of adult children had severed connections with their mothers, and 27% had done so with their fathers.

Fast forward to 2020, and Karl Pillemar, a sociologist, found that a quarter of Americans are estranged from at least one of their parents or child.

Steven Mintz, the author of “Huck’s Raft: A History of American Childhood,” told The Atlantic that it’s all part of the change in family dynamics that’s happened over the past 50 years.

“Families in the past fought over tangible resources—land, inheritances, family property. They still do, but all this is aggravated and intensified by a mindset that does seem to be distinctive to our time. Our conflicts are often psychological rather than material—and therefore even harder to resolve,” Mintz says.

It’s also part of a greater trend for people to eliminate or censure those they deem oppressive or toxic.

TikTokker Chassity Marchal (@Chatswithchass) recently went viral on TikTok for a video explaining why it’s not okay to judge adult children who have cut ties with their parents. She makes the vital point that people who have no problem supporting those who leave an abusive spouse will still judge those who do the same to toxic parents.

@chatswithchass

Just because someone is “family” doesnt mean they can treat someone anyways they want. #chatswithchass

“Stop telling people who have no contact with their parents that they need to either make things right, they need to talk to their parents,” Marchal says, citing a recent online interaction where she was chastised for not talking to her mom. The critic noted that cutting her off is wrong because she’s “not guaranteed tomorrow.”

“I just know that if it was my husband that was saying or doing the things that my mom has done, that y’all would not be telling me that I need to stay with him and talk to him and make it work,” Marchal continued. “So why is it different when it comes to parents?”

She added that it wasn’t an “easy decision” to cut off her mom and that she’s still not “happy” about it. “I don’t want to be doing this, but I’m also putting myself first and doing what I feel is best.”

Response to her post was overwhelmingly positive. A commenter named Cat summed up the reactions perfectly: “I’m so sick of hearing this! Just bc someone gave birth to you—doesn’t mean they need to talk to them!”

@chatswithchass

Replying to @Ken Lambert892 #chatswithchass

In a follow-up video, Marchal addressed a commenter who said, “You can never replace a mom or dad.” To which she responded, “When someone hurts you over and over and does not care that they’re doing those things to you, you have to walk away.”

It’s a sad fact of life that more adult children and their parents are becoming estranged. But it appears to be a symptom of a culture where people care more about creating healthy boundaries than spending emotional energy on those they deem toxic.





Innovation

This organization is revolutionizing food supply chains to minimize waste

Spoiler Alert pairs CPG manufacturers with discount retailers to keep food out of landfills

Members of the Spoiler Alert team volunteer at Waltham Fields Community Farm in Waltham, MA

Nearly 120 billion pounds of food go to waste in the U.S. each year. This waste not only contributes to food insecurity, which millions of Americans are impacted by, but also has a detrimental impact on our climate. In large part, this comes down to a misallocation of resources.

We need to bridge the gap between food waste, the planet, and those in need. By doing so, we can drive sustainable food systems and get food to those who need it most. In fact, Project Drawdown has found that reducing food waste is the number one most impactful solution to climate change.

The foundations of Spoiler Alert were laid during my time at MIT Sloan in 2013 when I met my soon-to-be co-founder Emily Malina. With my consulting experience with brands and retailers on carbon, water, energy and waste initiatives and Emily’s background in supply chain transformation and technology adoption, we knew there was a supply chain solution that could help businesses better manage their food waste. That’s when we started Spoiler Alert.

Ricky Ashenfelter & Emily Malina, Co-founders of Spoiler Alert

Spoiler Alert is a B2B waste prevention software that helps CPG brands better manage excess and short dated inventory. This inventory arises from various sources, whether that’s overproduction, unsuccessful innovations, seasonal items, or promotional packaging.

Keep ReadingShow less
planet
Joy

An 8-year-old snuck his handwritten book onto a library shelf. Now it has a 56-person waiting list.

Dillon Helbig's 81-page graphic novel— written by "Dillon His Self"—captured the hearts of his local librarians and their patrons.

KTVB/YouTube

Dillon Helbig's 81-page graphic novel captured the hearts of his local librarians.

Writing a book is no easy task, even for adult professional writers. Many would-be authors dream of a day when their work can be found on library shelves, unsure if it will ever come.

But for 8-year-old Dillon Helbig, that day has already arrived—in truly unconventional fashion—thanks to his own determination to make it happen.

Dillon wrote his 81-page graphic novel, "The Adventures of Dillon Helbig's Crismis" (written by "Dillon His Self") in a hardcover journal with colored pencils over the course of a few days. He even put a label on the back of the book that reads "Made in Idho" [sic] and put an illustrated spine label on it as well. Then, without telling anyone, he brought it to his local library in Boise, Idaho, and slipped it in among the books in the children's section.

Keep ReadingShow less
family
Joy

Dad gives pep talk and women are thanking him for the encouragement

"You have no idea how much I needed to hear this today. I'm so overwhelmed with life currently and my daddy is in heaven."

Old Foul Dude|TikTok

Dad gives pep talk to strangers on the internet

Not everyone has supportive parents in their lives and it can be really difficult when you're having a moment where you need parental encouragement. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, hearing an encouraging word from a parental figure is always comforting. A man on TikTok understands that need and made a special video for women who may need to hear some dad advice.

Old Foul Dude is the name of the TikTok page and while he does let one F-bomb drop, the message he released into the universe is just beautiful. He starts the video looking into the camera, which makes it feel like FaceTime as he continues talking.

"Hey baby girl, I know you're having a rough time. I know you're tired, I know you want to cry. You want to give in, you want to give up, but that ain't you," the man says.

Keep ReadingShow less
faith in humanity
Identity

What's the best response to 'Dad, I think I'm gay'? Here are 20 of the funniest and most heartfelt.

There are some perfectly deplyed dad jokes in here.

via Anna Svets/Pexels and Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

A young woman comes out to her father.

In a previous Upworthy article, we shared how dad jokes aren’t just a way for fathers to embarrass their children. But a way to build them up and teach resilience is by showing that it’s ok to embarrass yourself.

When a dad tells a joke that gets more of a groan than a laugh, it demonstrates his ability to handle an uncomfortable situation. According to researchers, dad jokes appear in many cultures and are a way for fathers to teach their kids that it’s okay to put themselves out there without worrying about what other people think.

A recent viral thread on Reddit shows how some fathers have used dad jokes to show how they accept their child’s sexuality in a way that made a tense situation comfortable for everyone.

Keep ReadingShow less
lgbtq
Joy

Man shares epic story of accidentally donating $15K to charity and it blows up online

You can't make this stuff up.

Canva

New fear: unlocked

Sometimes life plays out just like a sitcom.

This is certainly the case for a California resident named Michael who goes byu/lazybear90 on Reddit. On May 26, Michael detailed an epic donation-to-charity fail to the r/TIFU subreddit, and it’s almost too far-fetched to believe, and definitely too funny not to share.

So the story goes: Michael had just moved into a new three-unit apartment building in San Francisco with his wife. Their neighbor, nicknamed “Joe” for the story, was a 70-something year old retired veteran and devout Hindu priest.

Wanting to support his new neighbor, Michael generously agreed to donate $150 to a community in Bangladesh through GoFundMe.

What a nice gesture. Except for one not-so-tiny issue. Michael donated $15,000 instead.

Keep ReadingShow less
humor
Badge
Subaru
Subaru
Sponsored

If it weren’t for a Subaru retailer’s blood drive, this man’s cancer may have gone undetected

True

When Don Burckhardt donated blood at a Crews Subaru blood drive in Charleston, South Carolina, he had no idea his own life would be saved by it. The Red Cross worker told Burkhardt that his iron count was low and recommended he go to the doctor to get a full blood test done.

“Because of these blood drives that Crews Subaru is hosting, my cancer was caught at the very early stages,” says Burckhardt.

That blood drive was one of 48 that Crews Subaru has held in 36 months, impacting nearly 5,000 lives. And the Red Cross is just one of 71 different charities and organizations the retailer serves each year as part of the Subaru Love Promise, which is all about giving back to the community.

Watch Don Burckhardt share his story and witness the Subaru Love Promise in action as the folks at Crews Subaru host blood drives, provide meals, organize pet adoptions, grant Make-a-Wish wishes and more.

subaru
Family

Woman shares sweet exchange with 92-year-old grandpa who invited her over for 'sleepover'

“We can order food and watch a mystery show. Love, grandpa.”

via Pexels

A grandfather and granddaughter holding hands.

Loneliness is one of the most dangerous health problems in the United States, although it’s seldom discussed. Psychology Today says loneliness has the same mortality risks as obesity, smoking, alcoholism and physical inactivity.

A meta-analysis from Brigham Young University found that social isolation may increase the risk of premature death by up to 50%. The problem with loneliness is that people suffer in silence and it afflicts the ones we don’t see.

A TikTok user who goes by the name Megan Elizabeth recently shared a touching story on social media about how her grandfather was feeling lonely so he reached out to her. The story shows what can happen when one person is brave enough to confront their social isolation and the important role grandkids can play in their grandparents’ lives.

Keep ReadingShow less
grandparents
Trending Stories