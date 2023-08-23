Woman 'rats out' her neighbor when she realizes the ATV in their yard is stolen. Was she right?
It all started with a post on Facebook and some context clues.
Sometimes we see things happen that seem a little weird. Sometimes they go beyond weird and look suspicious, and then we are presented with the decision to do something about it or ignore it.
Mandi, a woman on TIkTok, found herself in a situation where she had to decide if she wanted to mind her own business or spill the beans when two and two started equaling four with her neighbors. In a video, she says she noticed her neighbor pulling a "side-by-side" into their backyard late at night. The situation seemed suspicious, so she checked her local Facebook page to see if anyone posted about something being stolen.
Her foray into detective work was short-lived because she quickly found a post from someone saying their ATV was stolen and they provided pictures. There was a small problem, though. The neighbors had covered the ATV they just pulled into their yard.
Mandi was trying to keep a low profile until the side-by-side was recovered so as to not tip the neighbors off that she knew they had stolen property.
"I've been watching Facebook for like stolen things and look what I found," Mandi says in the video, pointing to the picture of the missing ATV. "Someone stole a side-by-side very close to my house."
Instead of keeping the information to herself, she messaged the owner on Facebook and let her know the side-by-side was in her neighbor's backyard. In her next video update, she says that the police were in her backyard and things were intense.
Eventually, there was a standoff of sorts and they had to call in more officers to surround the house to arrest the man. Turned out he was wanted for other things as well, but at some point, it seemed unclear if Mandi should have tattled on her neighbor. While she's not the one who called the police, it was her recognizing the suspicious activity that led to the arrest of her neighbor.
It can be difficult to know when you are doing the right thing in these situations. People in the comments expressed worry for her safety and were overwhelmingly positive about her helping to get her neighbor's property back. Would you have stayed out of it, or done the same thing as this amateur detective?
Catch the intense resolution below:
