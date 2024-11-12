‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant immediately regrets his hilariously wrong answer to an easy puzzle
“I can’t breathe. I am laughing so hard."
The Monday, November 11, Veteran’s Day episode of “Wheel of Fortune” featured military veterans competing for cash and prizes. But it’ll probably be best remembered for a hilarious answer given by Coast Guard veteran Will Jordan.
Jordan is a veteran police officer working as a school resource officer in Newington, Connecticut.
During Round 1` under the “Phrase” category, Jordan faced a 6-word puzzle that read “_ _ _ E / _ O U R S E _ F / A / R O U N _ / O F / A _ _ _ A U S E.” At that point, Jordan thought he had the answer and proudly proclaimed, “I’d like to solve.” His answer was as strange, to say the least: “Treat Yourself A Round Of Sausage.”
First of all, sausage doesn’t start with an “A.” Second, have you ever heard anyone say they’re going to eat a “round” of sausage? People will treat someone to a round of beer or golf. But sausage, not so much.
I've always been jealous of any of y'all who are able to TREAT YOURSELF A ROUND OF SAUSAGE almost every day. #WheelofFortune 😜 pic.twitter.com/ThjAPlX46u
— WheelRob (@WheelRob10) November 12, 2024
When the phrase came out of his mouth, Jordan seemed to realize he was wrong by yelling quickly, “No.” Kitina Thomas, a retired Air Force vet from San Antonio, Texas, followed up Jordan’s incorrect guess with the correct answer: “Give Yourself A Round Of Applause.”
“Yeah, that’s it,” host Ryan Seacrest said. “Although, Will, I kind of like yours better. That sounds better than just clapping right now.” At the end of the game, Army Reserves veteran Chantel Toran took first place with $13,000, Thomas made $10,500, while Jordan finished in third with $8,000. He says he will use the money to take his family on a cruise.
Viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on Jordan’s hilarious answer.
“I think he realized he didn’t know right after he said he’d like to solve,” an X user wrote.
“I don't know how Vanna keeps a straight face the whole time. Hahaha,” an X user added.
“I can’t breathe. I was laughing so hard. He was so confident, too. “I’D LIKE TO SOLVE!” said one Reddit user.
Follow-up with Will. #WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/84ZRZVNQWe
— WheelRob (@WheelRob10) November 12, 2024
When the game was over, Jordan told Maggie Sajak, former host Pat Sajak’s daughter, that he was so starstruck that it screwed up his performance. "I tell you when the lights go on and you know the stars—Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White. I just went blank."
But he hoped Sajak’s father would get a kick out of his outlandish answer. "If your dad in retirement is watching this show, maybe cracks a beer and gets a laugh, then it was worth it,” Jordan said. Pat Sajak, who hosted “Wheel of Fortune” for 41 seasons, recently handled over the reigns of the show to “Kelly and Ryan” host Ryan Seacrest.
Ultimately, Jordan is a little scared about what he may have to deal with when he returns home to Connecticut. "I'm sure I'm going to have sausages in my locker and police car when I get back. We'll try to have some fun with it,” he joked.