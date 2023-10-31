+
7 game-changing benefits of the 7-Day Reset

Reconnect, Recharge, and Revitalize in Just One Week!

Isagenix

The Power of a Week-Long Reset

We've all had those moments—feeling sluggish, tired, and stressed to an unhealthy level. But what if you could hit the reset button and find your way back to feeling good in just one week? Enter the 7-Day Reset, a game-changer in health and wellness. Imagine repairing yourself in just seven days by nourishing your body and mind. Spoiler alert: it's not too good to be true.

Benefit 1: Clinically Validated Weight Loss System

Have you ever tried a diet or cleanse that promised the moon and stars but left you with... well, just empty promises? We feel you. The 7-Day Reset stands out from the crowd—it's built on a foundation of real science. We're talking about a weight loss system that's been clinically validated. That means while you're sipping on that delicious IsaLean Shake, you're not just indulging your taste buds—you're on a proven path to burn fat and kick those pesky cravings to the curb. Real results, no hype.

Benefit 2: Convenient and Nutrient-Rich

Let's face it: our lives are packed, and sometimes, proper nutrition takes a backseat. But what if achieving optimal nutrition was as simple as reaching into a luxurious box? The 7-Day Reset has got you covered. Beyond its sheer convenience, each component, like the delicious IsaLean Shake, is chock-full of nutrients. So, whether you're hustling at work or having fun with the kids, you're fueling your body the right way without any fuss.

Benefit 3: Stress Management and Natural Detoxification

Ever had one of those days where stress just seems to pile up? We've been there. Enter the Adaptogen Elixir. This bubbly gem isn't just a treat for your taste buds—it's nature's answer to those stressy vibes, helping you find your calm. But that's not all! The 7-Day Reset also includes Cleanse for Life, a botanical-rich blend that supports your body's natural detox processes. Together, they're the dynamic duo you didn't know you needed.

Benefit 4: A Comprehensive Guide to Success

Many wellness routines are complicated. Fear not! The 7-Day Reset has its own guide packed with easy-peasy instructions and pro tips, making your week of transformation straightforward. It's like having a wellness coach right in the box with you.

Benefit 5: Superfood Nutrition and Satisfaction Guarantee

Let's get real. Not all nutrition is created equal. The 7-Day Resetpacks a punch with its superfood components, taking your wellness game to the next level. And hey, we're so sure you'll love the results that there's a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Dive in, experience the magic, and rest easy knowing you've got that backup.

Benefit 6: Improve Sleep and Supercharge Your Well-being

If you spend your nights tossing and turning, the 7-Day Reset has your back. It’s designed to enhance your nightly z's and sets you up for a rejuvenated morning. And it's not just about sleep. It’s about an uplifted mood and a surge in energy. It's like turning the brightness up on your day!

Benefit 7: Witness the Magic in Just One Week

Why wait months for change when seven days can make all the difference? The 7-Day Reset isn't just about promises. It's about rapid, tangible results. In just a week, the 7-Day Reset packs a punch of rejuvenation, health, and vitality. From superfood nutrition to better sleep, the benefits are hard to resist.

Ready to Embrace the Change?

Isn't it time you experienced this transformation? Dive into the 7-Day Reset and rediscover your best self! Click here to let the transformation begin!

Pop Culture

SNL sketch about George Washington's dream for America hailed an 'instant classic'

"People will be referencing it as one of the all time best SNL skits for years.”

Saturday Night Live/Youtube

Seriously, what were our forefathers thinking with our measuring system?

Ever stop to think how bizarre it is that the United States is one of the only countries to not use the metric system? Or how it uses the word “football” to describe a sport that, unlike fútbol, barely uses the feet at all?

What must our forefathers have been thinking as they were creating this brave new world?

Wonder no further. All this and more is explored in a recent Saturday Night Live sketch that folks are hailing as an “instant classic.”
humor

5 simple steps for enjoying free TV without compromise

How Tablo is Redefining the Free TV Experience

The free TV movement has gained substantial momentum in recent years as many households seek respite from soaring entertainment bills. But with so many methods and alternatives to choose from, what’s the best way to enjoy free TV without compromise?

Enter Tablo, a device that’s ushering in a new era of free TV, seamlessly merging cost-effectiveness with a rich, uninterrupted viewing experience. As the tides shift towards economical TV solutions, Tablo emerges as a beacon of innovation in a landscape ripe for transformation. With that in mind, here are five simple steps for enjoying free TV without compromise.

1. Investing in Quality Antenna Technology

A quality antenna is your golden ticket to a trove of free TV channels, acting as a bridge between broadcast signals and your eager eyes. However, when paired with Tablo, this bridge becomes a superhighway of entertainment. Tablo connects to any top-notch antenna to make it smarter, ensuring a clear, crisp viewing experience. It's like giving your antenna a tech-savvy companion that fluently speaks the language of modern free TV.

2. Embracing Wireless Connectivity

When you think of using an antenna, you probably think of running a bulky coax cable from the wall to all of your TVs. But Tablo connects to your coax and sends live and recorded TV wirelessly to every nook and cranny of your home. It's not just about free TV; it's about extending your entertainment horizon. With Tablo, your favorite shows and live broadcasts aren't tethered to one spot; they follow you wirelessly wherever you go!

3. Accessing Free Streaming Channels

When united with a quality antenna, Tablo orchestrates a symphony of signals, ensuring optimal reception and a seamless foray into the world of free TV. But Tablo also offers 40+ free live streaming channels alongside traditional broadcast TV. It's like having your cake and eating it too, but with more flavors to savor. This feature is Tablo's nod to the modern viewer's appetite for a richer, more diversified viewing banquet. So, while the broadcast channels keep you rooted to your local news, sports and live events, the streaming channels invite you to wander into new entertainment realms, all under Tablo's hospitable roof.

4. Seamless Recording and Replay

Recording and replaying live TV is a great feature. And when it comes to using an antenna, Tablo graciously steps in with its nimble feature that lets you record live TV and pause and replay it, too. It’s like having a polite companion who holds the show for you while you dash for a quick snack. With Tablo, you’re not just watching TV but tuning into it. Say goodbye to the rigid timelines of broadcast schedules and hello to a flexible, on-demand TV experience.

5. User-Friendly Interface

In a tech world filled with complexity, Tablo stands out with its simplicity and user-focused approach. Setting it up is straightforward, swiftly leading you to the vast realm of free TV. Once set up, navigating through its features is intuitive. But there's more—Tablo's interface is your gateway to content discovery. It's not just about listing what's available; it's about suggesting what's engaging, making your transition to free TV not just easy, but exciting. Tablo is the beginning of a streamlined, user-friendly journey into free TV, where discovering new content is easier than ever before.

Learn More

Tablo isn’t just a device; it’s a companion in your quest for cost-effective, uncompromised TV viewing. It provides seamless wireless connectivity, a bounty of free streaming channels, on-demand recording, and a user-friendly interface.

Click here to dive into the world of Tablo and explore how it can elevate your free TV experience to uncharted realms. Discover more with Tablo.

Health

Viral post thoughtfully reexamines Kerri Strug's iconic broken ankle vault at 1996 Olympics

"Yesterday I was excited to show my daughters Kerri Strug's famous one-leg vault...But for some reason I wasn't as inspired watching it this time. In fact, I felt a little sick."

Byron Heath/Facebook

Simone Biles withdrawing from the team final in the Tokyo Olympics and subsequently withdrawing from the individual all-around finals after getting a case of the "twisties" has the world talking. She's received overwhelming support as well as overwhelming criticism for the move, with some praising her for recognizing her limits and others blasting her for not persevering through whatever she's dealing with.

Some people pointed to Kerri Strug, who landed on one foot after vaulting with a broken ankle in the 1996 Olympics to help the U.S. win gold, as an example of the kind of sacrifice an athlete should be willing to make for their country.

Byron Heath shared some thoughts about that fateful day in a viral Facebook post that has been shared more than 370,000 times in less than a day.

well-being
Joy

Woman's mom makes surprise visit to baby shower but she hilariously keeps overlooking her

She was so busy hugging friends that she didn't notice her mom was standing right there.

LADbible Ireland|Facebook

Woman doesn't recognize her own mom at baby shower

Sometimes we get caught up in the moment and overlook details that are right in front of our faces. It's usually little things, like forgetting a bag or not remembering what your spouse was wearing. But sometimes, we overlook some pretty significant things and it's something that can really only be explained by excitement.

A moment like that was caught on video and shared with LADbible on social media.

One woman having a baby shower was doing her duties greeting guests who arrived, particularly excited about a pair of friends that showed up. Hugs, smiles and greetings flowed while one person stood awkwardly to the side hoping the pregnant woman would stop to notice her. The woman sort of smiled as she watched the mom-to-be gush over her friends as she hugged their necks. It didn't take long before the pregnant woman looked in the direction of the person waiting to be greeted.

But it didn't register who was waiting patiently for a hug, until again, she looked in the direction of the woman waiting. Nope. Still didn't click.

daughter doesn't see mom
Family

Mom wants to know when Halloween became 'an adult pub crawl'?

"Have parents always done this, and they're just being more public about it now?”

via Sam Beckwith/Pexels and UltimiteMomChallenge/Tiktok

Celeste Yvonne had a recent Halloween realization.

Celeste Yvonne, a certified recovery coach and a founding host of the Sober Mom Squad, had a Halloween realization and wanted to know if she was the only person who felt the same.

“This morning, I'm listening to parents at the school drop-off area talk about how they will be bringing a keg onto their golf carts when they do the trick-or-treating rounds with their kids this year,” Yvonne says in a viral TikTok video.

“I'm not shaming them, but my question is: when did trick-or-treating become a beer crawl or pub crawl for adults?” she asked. “This is a newer phenomenon, isn't it? Or have parents always done this, and they're just being more public about it now?”

halloween
Pop Culture

Rick Astley re-records 'Never Gonna Give You Up' but with all the commonly misheard lyrics

Can you spot all the changes?

SpecsaversOfficial/Youtube

"Then I'm gonna give you up…then I'm gonna let you down.."

Rick Astley fans, rejoice. The singer has just released a new recording of his biggest hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” on Oct 24.

Only this version might be…a little different than what you’re used to hearing. Unless of course you’ve been hearing it wrong this entire time.

That’s because this version incorporates all the commonly misheard lyrics associated with the 80s bop. Cause why not?


In the new version of the track, you might notice “we’re no strangers to love” being replaced by “we’re no strangers to lunch,” as well as Astley, for some reason, singing “your aunt’s naked” and belting about running around with dessert spoons.

Listen:

That’s right, “don’t tell me not to plant a seed,” indeed! Free gardening for all!

Of course, this is more than just a fun cover. Astley partnered up with Specsavers to raise awareness of hearing loss—something the 80s icon struggles with himself and currently wears hearing aids to help with the condition.

In an interview with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on “This Morning,” Astley shared that he first started noticing issues while performing live shows again.

“I went to have my ears checked. I have noticed over the last few years, and we have in-ears when we play live and I’ve been turning them down over the past few years because I’ve noticed that it’s been too loud when I come off stage. I can hear it ringing,” he said.

Specsavers conducted a survey on 2,000 adults, and found that a little over 16% blamed their hearing for getting lyrics wrong. Meanwhile 28% admitted having difficulty hearing the TV or radio properly. And a whooping 51% find conversations with background noise difficult. (Daily Mail)

And yet, over half of the participants had never had their hearing tested. The reasoning for this could be twofold.

One, people might assume that only those like Astley, who’ve spent a majority of their life surrounded by loud noise, could be susceptible to hearing loss (in actuality, about one-third of older adults have hearing loss, and the chance of developing hearing loss increases with age). So they might not think that a misheard lyric here or there could be a sign of a larger issue.

And two, some people might not want to admit that they are having hearing loss, embarrassed at the notion of having to wear hearing aids and being perceived as old or disabled.

And that’s why Specsavers sought the help of a pop icon in their campaign—to break any stigma surrounding hearing aids and inspire others to get their hearing tested.

“I’d encourage anyone to get their hearing tested if they notice any changes,” says Astley, “so they don’t lose the sounds or music they love.”

celebrity
