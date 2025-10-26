'Unfortunate' woman reveals hilarious reason she can never wear monogrammed clothing
This is a PSA to be careful when naming your kids.
Accidents happen, of course, but it’s fair to blame parents if they give their child a name and the initials spell out something unseemly or embarrassing. They should have considered this before naming the child. However, you can’t blame someone with funny initials after getting married, because no one will reject the love of their life for having a last name that starts with the wrong letter.
A woman shared that she can’t stand her initials because she can’t wear monogrammed clothing. "[My initials] are the bane of my existence, and I can never have traditional monogramming (first, last, middle) without it being a sandwich." Yes, her initials, in the traditional monogram form, are BLT. They are a tasty option for lunch but probably not something you’d want on a fancy necklace or bathrobe. She also refuses to eat the sandwich. "Raw tomatoes are disgusting to me personally,” she adds.
Why is it that in traditional monogram form, a married woman’s initials are different than if she was writing them first, middle, and last? “A monogrammed gift for a woman should include her first, middle, and last initial or, if she is married, her first, maiden name, and married name initials. Traditionally, a woman's monogram is presented in first, last, and middle initial order,” The Monogram Merchant writes.
For example, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy would have a traditional monogram of JKB.
Some commenters shared their initials, and many were worse than BLT.
"My friend's is AIDS, so dont worry, i remember in secondary school having to sew our initials on pillows for home economics. I felt bad for her."
"I’m D.M.B. - all I’m missing is the U."
"Mine are TB.... just as unappealing haha."
"My initials are BS, so don't feel bad. I get cracked on all the time."
"Hubs initials are ET. Cue 'ET phone home,' circa the '80s from all his so called friends at work."
"My initials are RAD, lol."
"I knew a girl with the initials PMS, I think food is better than that."
"Mine happen to spell 'ELF', and I hated it as a kid. Now I embrace it, lol."
"My brother’s are R.A.T. He kinda embraced it, an animal lover and all."
"I'm APE lol."
It was once believed that having unfortunate initials meant more than suffering the occasional embarrassment—they could take years off your life. In 1999, a study found that men with positive initials, such as WOW or JOY, lived 4.5 years longer than those with neutral initials, while those with negative initials, such as DIE or ROT, died 2.8 years later.
The idea was that people with negative initials subconsciously think less of themselves, which could lead to an unhealthy lifestyle compared to someone with positive initials. However, six years later, that study was debunked by a subsequent study that found there is “no persuasive biological theory of how longevity should be significantly affected by initials."
Pamela Redmond Satran, author of Baby Names Now, says we should still consider initials when naming children.
"Every conventional naming book gives the guideline, 'Don't forget to look at the initials,'" Satran said, according to CBS News. "Even if the second study contradicts the first, and having bad initials is not going to shorten your life span, it could make what there is of your life less pleasant. And who wants to foist that on innocent children?"
