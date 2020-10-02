Trump's harshest critics are sending him messages of support. Here's why they're right.
It's understandably difficult for many Americans to muster up much sympathy for President Trump right now. As the leader of the country, his downplaying of COVID-19 led to tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.
So to see him fall victim to the disease he helped perpetuate feels a lot like karmic retribution.
He's also been callous when it comes to separating children from their families at the border, sent messages of support for white supremacists, and openly admitted to sexually assaulting women.
It can be a little difficult to feel any sympathy for the First Lady as well. Recently leaked audio shows her making callous comments about children separated for their families at the border.
To be internally conflicted about complex events is to be human. But, in the end, it's always best to be the bigger person and err on the side of decency — as hard as that may be.
As Michelle Obama once said, "When they go low, we go high." Unfortunately, that's not a road a lot of people are taking right now on social media. It may be a big relief for many to post "I told you so" on Facebook or to take a gleeful stab at the president in a moment of schadenfreude.
But all that does is bring you down to the president's level.
I see it already, tweets from supporters of the president saying that all that "we go high" stuff was just a front. That it was just a veil to cover up for pettiness and jealousy.
It's sad people have so much hatred in their heart that they wish death on other people. You're no better than your… https://t.co/EAAraksojI— Bren (@Bren)1601664231.0
Gleeful tweets about the First Family's health stand in stark contrast to the reason tens of millions of people have fought back against this presidency: a belief in decency.
We care about people's health. We care about the country's most vulnerable. We care about human decency.
Some of the president's harshest critics have come out to send messages of support to him and the First Lady at a time when it's incredibly easy and satisfying to take a shot. That's because they're living the values that led them to despise the president.
Actress Alyssa Milano chastised President Trump a few days ago for politicizing the virus.
As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am t… https://t.co/VDTm25JPpc— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa Milano)1601616145.0
Rachel Maddow has been one of the strongest voices in making the case for impeachment over the Russia scandal.
God bless the president and the first lady. If you pray, please pray for their speedy and complete recovery — and f… https://t.co/jOQBkVwRuN— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@Rachel Maddow MSNBC)1601615953.0
Trump's opponent Joe Biden recently said he's "downright un-American."
Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue… https://t.co/8ESvUS6vBj— Joe Biden (@Joe Biden)1601642710.0
Bernie Sanders accused Trump of attempting to "undermine Democracy."
Jane and I wish the President and First Lady a full and speedy recovery. The COVID-19 virus is real, it is dangerou… https://t.co/geN1pl8SDS— Bernie Sanders (@Bernie Sanders)1601655183.0
Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York recently said that Trump "better have an army" if he comes into his city.
My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady and I wish them a full and speedy recovery. This virus is… https://t.co/sncfGAaLKS— Andrew Cuomo (@Andrew Cuomo)1601645702.0
Jamie Lee Curtis once criticized Trump for making inappropriate comments about her "Parent Trap" co-star Lindsay Lohan.
Democrats. Do not stoop to his level. Do not be happy about anyone getting this virus that has killed 2,000,000 peo… https://t.co/XPaHyWvQTR— Jamie Lee Curtis (@Jamie Lee Curtis)1601643585.0
Democratic Representative Adam Schiff has been one of Trump's harshest critics and has openly called for his removal from office.
Wishing the President, the First Lady, and their staff a speedy recovery. This virus is deadly serious and cases a… https://t.co/WWTXV06L9M— Adam Schiff (@Adam Schiff)1601641996.0
Former Democratic presidential frontrunner Pete Buttigieg called Trump the "least qualified" of all 2020 candidates.
Wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery.— Pete Buttigieg (@Pete Buttigieg)1601634775.0
One day this presidency is going to end and, hopefully, it's in a few months. Why not our collective reaction to the health of the president and his wife be one final way to display a decency they never could.
Michelle Obama's words still matter: "You don't stoop to their level," she said. "Our motto is when they go low, we go high." That motto has served as a north star for millions of Americans over the past four years, let's follow it 'til the end.
