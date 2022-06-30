+
Joy

Travel, stay for FREE & play with furry friends? Sign us up!

Trusted Housesitters: Vacation pet sitting with love.

Travel, stay for FREE & play with furry friends? Sign us up!

Take some time away, meet new furry friends, and experience a place different from your home. Trusted Housesitters is on a mission to help connect animal-lovers who love to travel with other animal-lovers who love to travel. It seems like a match made in heaven, doesn't it? Well, if you're looking to visit some place new and need a pet-sitter or want to visit some place new and pet-sit, then Trusted Housesitters is the site for you. Here's how it works:


Let's first say that you're someone looking to travel someplace different and stay for FREE (which let's be honest, who isn't looking for this?). Visit the Trusted Housesitters site and create a profile. Upload tons of pictures, sitter qualifications and little insights into your personality. Then, start applying for sits! It's that easy! People from around the world looking to leave their furry companions for a few days or weeks will browse your application and if they think you're a fit they'll reach out and set up a video call.

Next you travel, arrive at your new home, hang with furry friends and spend some time in a new place! Stays range from homes with a pool in Scottsdale, Arizona, to farmhouses in Austin, Texas and even cabins in Big Sky, Montana. It's a great way to get in touch with local life and perhaps even find that pet-shaped hole in your heart.

But what if you're a paw-rent who's looking to get away for a few days? Well, the process is the same, but reversed. After you create your account you list your home along with your tentative travel dates. Sitters from around the world then apply to watch your fur-babies. After reviewing their accounts and qualifications, you set up a video call to make sure you're a good fit. And the best part is you know your leaving your home and your fur-baby in good-hands while you're away.

Each of the sitters is vetted through the site and undergoes background checks, ID verification and a call to ensure that they meet the guidelines set by the site. Owners and sitters are both reviewed at the end of each vacation so the community of Trusted Housesitters maintains transparency and quality standards. It's a safe, modern, cool way to travel and takes the anxiety out of leaving your fur-babies behind.

So what are you waiting for? Your next vacation could be right around the corner! Sign up today and start looking.

Upworthy has earned revenue through a partnership and/or may earn a portion of sales revenue from purchases made through links on our site.

Joy

Carson Daly and his wife sleep in separate beds. Here's why a 'sleep divorce' isn't so bad.

It's a problem a lot of couples face.

via Unsplash

Co-sleeping isn't for everyone.

The marital bed is a symbol of the intimacy shared between people who’ve decided to be together 'til death they do part. When couples sleep together it’s an expression of their closeness and how they care for one another when they are most vulnerable.

However, for some couples, the marital bed can be a warzone. Throughout the night couples can endure snoring, sleep apnea, the ongoing battle for sheets or circadian rhythms that never seem to sync. If one person likes to fall asleep with the TV on while the other reads a book, it can be impossible to come to an agreement on a good-night routine.

Last week on TODAY, host Carson Daly reminded viewers that he and his wife Siri, a TODAY Food contributor, had a sleep divorce while she was pregnant with their fourth child.

“I was served my sleep-divorce papers a few years ago,” he explained on TODAY. “It’s the best thing that ever happened to us. We both, admittedly, slept better apart.”

Keep ReadingShow less
relationships

Slip(per) into something more comfortable

Our guide to the chicest, coziest, comfiest slippers around the Lattelier store

Cold feet? We've got you covered... except in these peep-toe styles. Fluffy, furry, and fashionable this Lattelier slipper collection has us swooning! And they've got something for *almost* everyone. Take a look at the cutest, coziest slippers for styles across different walks of life.


Keep ReadingShow less
Education

Teacher of the year explains why he's leaving district in unforgettable 3-minute speech

"I'm leaving in hopes that I can regain the ability to do the job that I love."

Lee Allen

For all of our disagreements in modern American life, there are at least a few things most of us can agree on. One of those is the need for reform in public education. We don't all agree on the solutions but many of the challenges are undeniable: retaining great teachers, reducing classroom size and updating the focus of student curriculums to reflect the ever-changing needs of a globalized workforce.

And while parents, politicians and activists debate those remedies, one voice is all-too-often ignored: that of teachers themselves.

This is why a short video testimony from a teacher in the Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County went viral recently. After all, it's hard to deny the points made by someone who was just named teacher of the year and used the occasion to announce why he will be leaving the very school district that just honored him with that distinction.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trending Stories