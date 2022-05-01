Joy

This modern bean bag feels like heaven

Image via Moonpod.co

In today’s stressful world, it’s important to take time out of your busy schedule to destress and relax. Having a dedicated space to meditate or just take a nap every once in a while can improve your overall wellness. That’s why Moon Pod bean bag chairs and accessories are the perfect products to help you chill out after a long day or prepare for one to come.

Relax in Style with the Moon Pod

Image via Moonpod.co

The Moon Pod is a re-engineered bean bag chair designed for maximum comfort and relaxation. Made with high density beads, the Moon Pod gives its users a similar sensation to float therapy which has been shown to have a calming effect. It can also help ease you into your meditation practice. The shell is made from a dual membrane which responds to your body type and helps relieve neck and back discomfort. Best of all, the Moon Pod only weighs 12 pounds so you can move it around easily. Now you can rest wherever and whenever you want.

If you’re having trouble finding the time to relax throughout your day, having a Moon Pod in the house is a great physical reminder to slow down and relax. The Moon Pod is also a perfect spot for reading a book, doing a face mask, or waiting for your nails to dry. It’s the perfect relaxation meditation station.

Add Extra Support with The Crescent

Image via Moonpod.co

If you’re looking for extra support, you can add the Crescent to your Moon Pod order. This parabola-shaped wonder adds extra bracing for your back, arms, and neck. It’s filled with the same custom high density beads as the original Moon Pod, so you know that it’s built to last. The Crescent is perfect for any activity that requires sitting upright in the Moon Pod, like a seated meditation or a relaxing classic movie night.

Kick Back and Relax with the Lunar Lift

Image via Moonpod.co

If you’re looking for the ultimate relaxation, kick your feet up on the Lunar Lift. This footrest is made from the same materials as the Moon Pod. By elevating your feet, you’ll boost blood flow, decrease inflammation and reduce muscle strain. The best part is you’ll really feel like you're floating—no sensory deprivation tank required.

Get More Moon with The Super Moon Pod

Image via Moonpod.co

If you’d like to relax with someone else, or want more space to vibe out, then the Super Moon Pod is the product for you! This super-sized Moon Pod can fit two people comfortably. It’s perfect for a joint meditation session or stretching out for an afternoon nap. When you’re ready to take a break from today’s stressful world, look no further than this comfy, supportive bed.

Wellness is important. With the Moon Pod, you can comfortably relax in style.

Democracy

Trevor Noah shared the one question U.S. journalists should be asking themselves every day

"Ask yourself that question every day, because you have one of the most important roles in the world."

@birbigs/Twitter

Trevor Noah has gotten high praise for his closing remarks at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

For the first time in six years, the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) was held with the president of the United States in attendance on April 30 in Washington, D.C. The WHCD has been a tradition in Washington for more than a century and for the past several decades it has taken the form of a comedic roast of both the government and the press. This year's dinner was hosted by comedian and host of "The Daily Show" Trevor Noah, who's known for his smart, witty commentary on social and political issues.

The "let's invite a comedian to publicly and viciously make fun of us for a couple of hours" idea may be a bit odd, but these events have proven quite popular over the years, with many viral moments (including President Obama's infamous GIF-worthy mic drop) coming from them.

This year's dinner opened with Noah joking about it being a superspreader event, earning some uncomfortable laughter, then the individual roasts commenced. Noah didn't hold back slamming people across the political and media spectrum—all in good fun, of course—including President Biden himself.

Science

This smart technology helps save water

Image via Gethai.com

As the clean water crisis grows, new technologies are emerging that help us to conserve and maintain a sustainable usage of water in our daily lives. One such innovation is the Smart Showerhead from Hai. Powered by a small turbine inside the showerhead, the Hai Smart Showerhead is a brilliant piece of connected technology that helps us conserve water and better understand our water usage. It’s also a great self-care tool that provides perfect pressure and a spa-like experience, truly the best of both worlds.

Pop Culture

Characters from 'Encanto' get made into portraits so lifelike they look like real people

Instagram, YouTube

Where is the live action movie already?

What do you get when you mix artificial intelligence with editing software?

Mind-blowing images, apparently.

Brazilian digital artist Hidreley Leli Dião creates ultra realistic portraits of beloved cartoon characters as well as historical figures.

The magic is in a unique blend of Photoshop, FaceApp, Gradiente and Remini, according to his contributing article on Bored Panda. Using this formula, even The Simpsons characters feel like real people you would pass on the street.

Some of Dião’s latest works include the characters of Disney’s “Encanto,” like:

artist uses ai to create digital encanto portraits
