The Elton John holiday commercial from 2018 is still one of the most touching ever
At 71 years of age, iconic singer-songwriter Elton John is crossing the globe for one last time on his farewell tour.
U.K. retailer John Lewis & Partners is celebrating his life and music with a Christmas ad that takes viewers on a two-minute journey through his entire life.
For the past decade, John Lewis' memorable Christmas ads have become a part of the holiday tradition in the U.K.
According to The Standard, "The annual advertising campaign from the department store has become so ingrained in the public consciousness since its launch in 2007 that some believe the festive season only truly starts when it has been released."
The ad begins with current-day John tinkling the ivories and reflecting on his past. We see how his hit, "Your Song" has evolved from John's current-day performances back to its original recording in 1970.
The ad also boasts some spectacular effects. It perfectly recreates John's iconic performance at Dodger Stadium in 1975 and features uncanny CGI versions of John through his various looks and phases as an artist.
But what does it have to do with Christmas? You'll see in the end.
Here's what people are saying about the ad on Twitter.
