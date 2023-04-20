Mom shares hilarious video showing why spaghetti night falls on Dad's night to give baths
Poor dad looks defeated.
Bath time is either a parent's favorite time of the night or their most despised. The shift in perspective usually depends on the child, whether it be age or attitude. Baths are supposed to be relaxing for kids in preparation for bed, but for some kids, bath time just winds them up and you debate pouring the entire bag of sleepytime Epsom salt in the tub.
But no matter your child's personality, the smaller the child, the messier the clean-up and the more you have to do as the one giving the bath. To top it off, babies in bathtubs are slippery, so cleaning off your tiny chubby-cheeked clone can get even more interesting. These little inconvenient factors can sometimes cause parents to come up with creative ways to get out of messy bath times—like only cooking messy dinners when it's your partner's turn to wash the munchkin.
That's exactly what one mom does, and her husband looks absolutely defeated in the most relatable way possible.
In a video posted to TikTok that has over 1.2 million views, Taylor Bunton's11-month-old daughter, Reese, sits in her high chair covered in spaghetti sauce as the baby rubs it in her hair. But when the camera pans over to her partner...he is not amused. It's his turn to give the baby a bath, and now that involves cleaning spaghetti noodles and sauce out of her hair.
The caption of the video reads, "Spaghetti night always falls on Dad's bath night🤭🤪🍝." I think Dad would like to renegotiate.
“His reaction was just so funny because he knew it was his turn for her bath night and so he was telling me, ‘Stop, stop recording. We shouldn’t let her do this.’ And I was like, ‘No, this is so funny,’” Bunton told GMA. “She probably gets more on her body than she does in her mouth. You can't blame her. She just loves making a mess and I just love her being able to feed herself, feel the different textures and just enjoy herself.”
Judging by the comments, the short video gave just about everyone a chuckle except Reese's dad. Maybe for payback, Dad can introduce the messy eater to chocolate pudding just before Mom is ready to get her bathed. It's only fair, right?
You can see the spaghetti monster below:
@taylorbunton2
Spaghetti night always falls on Dads bath night🤭🤪🍝#babiesoftiktok #fyp #foryoupage #babytok #dadsoftiktok #daddydaugther #fypシ #foodie