Joy

Mom shares hilarious video showing why spaghetti night falls on Dad's night to give baths

Poor dad looks defeated.

Taylor Bunton|TikTok

Dad is not amused with spaghetti dinner on his night to bathe the baby.

Bath time is either a parent's favorite time of the night or their most despised. The shift in perspective usually depends on the child, whether it be age or attitude. Baths are supposed to be relaxing for kids in preparation for bed, but for some kids, bath time just winds them up and you debate pouring the entire bag of sleepytime Epsom salt in the tub.

But no matter your child's personality, the smaller the child, the messier the clean-up and the more you have to do as the one giving the bath. To top it off, babies in bathtubs are slippery, so cleaning off your tiny chubby-cheeked clone can get even more interesting. These little inconvenient factors can sometimes cause parents to come up with creative ways to get out of messy bath times—like only cooking messy dinners when it's your partner's turn to wash the munchkin.

That's exactly what one mom does, and her husband looks absolutely defeated in the most relatable way possible.

In a video posted to TikTok that has over 1.2 million views, Taylor Bunton's11-month-old daughter, Reese, sits in her high chair covered in spaghetti sauce as the baby rubs it in her hair. But when the camera pans over to her partner...he is not amused. It's his turn to give the baby a bath, and now that involves cleaning spaghetti noodles and sauce out of her hair.

The caption of the video reads, "Spaghetti night always falls on Dad's bath night🤭🤪🍝." I think Dad would like to renegotiate.

“His reaction was just so funny because he knew it was his turn for her bath night and so he was telling me, ‘Stop, stop recording. We shouldn’t let her do this.’ And I was like, ‘No, this is so funny,’” Bunton told GMA. “She probably gets more on her body than she does in her mouth. You can't blame her. She just loves making a mess and I just love her being able to feed herself, feel the different textures and just enjoy herself.”

Judging by the comments, the short video gave just about everyone a chuckle except Reese's dad. Maybe for payback, Dad can introduce the messy eater to chocolate pudding just before Mom is ready to get her bathed. It's only fair, right?

You can see the spaghetti monster below:

Spaghetti night always falls on Dads bath night🤭🤪🍝

parenting
Planet

T-Mobile sets another industry-leading goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040

It’s great for the planet and good for business, too.

True

We’ve all been hearing urgent warnings from scientists, government, and corporate leaders on the need to limit the planet's global temperature warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change.

Several studies, including research from the National Academy of Sciences indicate if we continue on the path we are on, we will likely hit that pivotal moment of global warming in the early 2030s. It’s clear that more needs to be done —and faster—to avoid the worst impacts of climate change and secure a thriving and sustainable economy for everyone.

Broader research is also showing people care more than ever about what companies are doing to address this challenge. In a 2022 global survey from IBM, 51% of respondents said environmental sustainability is more important to them now than it was the year before. And a 2022 Yale survey found that 51% of U.S. business students would even take lower pay to work for a company with better environmental practices — a signal of the topic's importance.

T-Mobile is an example of a company that has led the wireless industry in these efforts starting with its pledge in 2018 to source 100% of its total electricity usage with renewable energy and being the first in U.S. wireless to set science-based carbon reduction goals and then reach them in 2021. This year, T-Mobile stepped up even more by becoming the first U.S. wireless provider to announce a net-zero target for its entire carbon footprint.

Pets

Snoopy is real, her name is Bayley and the internet can't get enough of her

Everyone's childhood hearts just melted into a puddle.

assets.rebelmouse.io

Stop what you're doing. There's a dog that looks just like Snoopy.

Soooo, there's this dog and I'm pretty sure it's the actual Snoopy come to life. Seriously all the dog needs is a red dog house out back and a little yellow bird that follows it around. If you think it can't be true, then you're going to have to fight the entire internet about it because nobody can get enough of how much this sweet dog looks like the iconic cartoon character.

Snoopy is Charlie Brown's pet from the comic strip "Peanuts" that eventually spawned several movies and cartoon series, and Bayley is a dead ringer for the black and white animated pup. Since we live in a digital age, people across the country have been falling all over themselves to get to the pooch's Instagram account and admire her cartoonish mug.

Bayley is a 1-year-old mini sheepadoodle, which is a cross between a miniature poodle and an Old English Sheepdog. Her sweet face is something you have to see to believe and even then you may question if she's real.

Pop Culture

Rachel McAdams recalls taking a major break from acting at the height of fame to 'stay sane'

"It's taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing."

Lionsgate Movies/Youtube

Rachel McAdams in "Are You There God? It's me, Margaret"

Rachel McAdams gave us two iconic roles back in the early 2000s with “Mean Girls” and the “Notebook.” And though she went on to star in other movies, her career certainly didn’t follow the normal trajectory of other Hollywood “It” girls—featuring in blockbuster after blockbuster until the well runs dry. In fact, there’s a cumulative two years where the actress didn’t appear in anything.

According to McAdams, this break was a form of self-care.

In a recent interview with Bustle, McAdams revealed that somewhat overnight success quickly forced her to evaluate her personal boundaries, recalling a Vanity Fair photoshoot in which she ultimately walked out after learning that she was expected to pose nude.

From that moment, the A-lister decided to move away from the spotlight, literally. She went back home to Canada to focus on raising her family, turning down major roles in films like “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Casino Royale,” “Mission: Impossible III,” “Iron Man” and “Get Smart.”
Pop Culture

Spanish TV star becomes mother and grandmother of her deceased son's child through surrogacy

Ana Obregón's son died of cancer in 2020, and she said his dying wish was to have a child.

20minutos.es/Wikimedia

Ana Obregón has grandbaby via surrogate.

Losing a child is tragic no matter their age, and many parents would do whatever they could to preserve their child's memory or fulfill their final wishes. If you ask Spanish TV star, Ana Obregón, that's exactly what she did when she decided to welcome a grandchild through surrogacy.

The actress's decision is causing a lot of conversation and backlash for multiple reasons. In Spain, surrogacy is illegal and the sperm of a deceased loved one can only be used to impregnate the widow up to 12 months after the husband's death, according to CNN. This detail didn't deter Obregón.

The grandmother used a surrogate and egg donor from the United States, where surrogacy is legal, and Obregón's grandchild is an American citizen. Ana Sandra Lequio Obregón was born in Miami, Florida March 20, Obregón told Hola! magazine.

Health

Kelly Clarkson tears up after Henry Winkler shares some simple advice for her dyslexic daughter

"The Fonz" has been a dyslexia advocate for years.

via Foreign and Commonwealth Office/Wikimedia Commons and Walt Disney Television/Flickr

Actor Henry Winkler speaking at the Foreign Office in London on his experience of living with dyslexia, March 2013. Kelly Clarkson at the 2018 Radio Disney Awards.

Henry Winkler is best known for playing one of the most iconic TV characters of all time, Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzerelli, on “Happy Days.” But at 77, his career is still going strong as he plays acting coach Gene Cousineau on HBO Max’s critically-acclaimed “Barry.”

But success hasn’t been easy for Winkler. He had a challenging time in school as a child because he had undiagnosed dyslexia. The disorder also made it extremely difficult for him to memorize lines as an actor.

“When I was growing up in New York City, no one knew what dyslexia was,” he said, according to The Reading Well. “I was called stupid and lazy, and I was told that I was not living up to my potential. It was, without a doubt, painful. I spent most of my time covering up the fact that reading, writing, spelling, math, science—actually, every subject but lunch—was really, really difficult for me.”

Democracy

New congressman drops truth bomb about fellow politicians on his 100th day in office

"Most of the really angry voices in Congress are totally faking it."

Rep. Jeff Jackson/Twitter

Rep. Jeff Jackson, D-N.C., shared a video about what he's learned in his first few months in Congress.

Politics has never been free of outrage and fearmongering, but only in recent decades have those base methods of drumming up support been shoved in our faces 24/7. Unfortunately, politicians know that fueling rage and fear gets them attention, which in turn gets them valuable media coverage, and some are shameless about capitalizing on it.

It's how random members of Congress from tiny rural districts gain massive national name recognition while hundreds of non-inflammatory, non-extremist, non-outrage-baity lawmakers quietly go about the business of governance with few Americans able to pick them out of a lineup.

Outrage-fueled notoriety is what prompted Rep. Jeff Jackson, Democrat of North Carolina—most likely a legislator you've never heard of—to make a video on his 100th day in Congress, where he shared something he's learned about his fellow elected leaders.

Science

How this beloved historic tree in Georgia was declared its own owner

Gotta love a white oak with property rights.

via Wikipedia/TheTreeThatOwnsItself

A photograph of the Son of Tree That Owns Itself taken on a humid day in 2005

The concept of possessions isn’t rare across the animal kingdom. Anyone who has ever had a dog knows they have their favorite bones or chew toys they like to hide so no one steals them. Chimpanzees are known to craft tools for specific uses and keep them together in a kit.

But man is probably the only creature on Earth that dares to think they own a tree—an organism that’s usually a lot taller and lives much longer than the average homo sapiens.

That’s why the story of a tree in Athens, Georgia, is so touching. In the 19th century, a colonel loved a white oak so much that he liberated it from human possession and declared that it owns itself. The tree sits in downtown Athens on the corner of Dearning and Finley Streets.

Keep ReadingShow less
