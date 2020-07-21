popular

Seattle protesters show the best way to non-violently shut up a notorious street preacher

via Journalist News / YouTube

A group of protesters in Seattle discovered the best way to get rid of an angry, manic street preacher at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest on Sunday. They formed a circle around him and shook a lil' sumpin'.

The preacher kept trying to get away from the dancers but they wouldn't allow him to break free from the dance party.

One wonders why he tried to get away from the protesters instead of joining them and busting out some holy-ghost-inspired moves? Jesus was all about peace and love between people, regardless of race, shouldn't the preacher be on the side of the protesters instead of screaming at them?


Watch the video below:




The video of the protesters using the power of dance to silence someone they disagree with shows a positive way people can handle disagreements in public.

Unfortunately, that's not the way things have always gone for the preacher during the recent protests. Video shows he was assaulted by protesters last month — which is completely unacceptable.

Protests of various sizes have been taking place in Capitol Hill area of Seattle almost every night since the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on March 25.

