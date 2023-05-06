+
Internet

People investigating noises under their house awaken a bear in their crawl space

“It’s a raccoon. Oh, IT’S A BEAR!”

bears; bear sighting; hibernation
@badthingswithfunnypeople|TikTok

Couple investigating noises accidentally awaken a bear.

It's not uncommon to hear something outside of your house, especially if it's close to trash pick-up day. Raccoons and stray cats treat an overflowing trashcan like a holiday dinner, and even if you weren't sure if you heard something or not, the torn trash bags confirm your suspicion.

This is a pretty universal experience in America, so hearing a rustle under your house typically conjures images of a trash panda that got stuck. But for one family, the noises weren't coming from a raccoon at all. In a viral video on TikTok that has over 10 million views, a couple is outside looking for the source of the noises they've been hearing. The woman is filming at a fairly safe distance, while the guy investigates their crawl space.

Everything is going well. They hear what sounds like a hiss and with relief exclaim that it's a raccoon.

They were wrong. Like pee your pants, everyone for themselves, wrong.

As the man tries to move whatever is blocking access to the crawl space, he stands back and sprays something into the small opening. Another man is seen holding a broom to help shoo the little mask-wearing friend on its way, when the panel that closes the area starts to move, right before it busts open from the inside.

In that moment, the man forgot he had a wife and a friend. He ran as he yelled, "Oh, it's a bear!"

If you live in an area that frequently has bear sightings, it's important to remember that bears like to hide in dark cool places, like crawl spaces or under a pool deck. So secure your crawl spaces and other areas around your home that might make a bear think it's a good place to take a long nap. No one wants to explain why they hurdled their kids and stiff-armed their grandma to get back into their house.

Watch the video below:

@badthingswithfunnypeople

#fyp #Fyp #fypシ #foryou #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #viral #viralvideo #viraltiktok #foryoupage #funny #funnyvideos #funnyvideo #funnyvideos😂 #funnyy #ohno #bear #bears #bearsoftiktok #uhoh #uhohspaghettios #uhohgottago #crazy #crazystory4

bear sighting
