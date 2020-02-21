A popular optical illusion with a mindbending twist proves we can't trust our senses
Optical illusions are universally beloved for how they trick our brains and blow our minds. There's a reason we enjoy magic shows and Escher paintings and are mesmerized by fake oases in the desert. We love seeing things that bend our perceptions of reality, and the science behind the magic always proves fascinating as well.
The Ames window is a pretty well-known optical illusion, but it's always cool to see. When spun, the angled window appears to oscillate back and forth instead of spin all the way around. But this video adds a twist that makes the effect even more mindbending—our brains simply can't process objective reality mixed with an optical illusion.
The YouTube channel Curiosity Show explains the science of the illusion and gives a DIY demonstration for making your own Ames window. But wait until the pen gets taped to the window and spun. This is some real-life magic right here. Mind. Blown.
- Hey, quick question: What color is this !@#$ shoe? - Upworthy ›
- This popular video of weird jiggly grass in Russia looks cool, but ... ›
- How many of your friends can see all the dots in this optical illusion ... ›
Billie Eilish says Instagram comments were ruining her life. So she quit reading them. Smart.