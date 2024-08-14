Mom shares the often unlisted back to school items to help save the sanity of other parents
The start of school comes around every year at the same time and yet it never ceases to feel like a surprise when it's time to go school shopping. Parents go walk the aisles at big chain stores holding the magical school supply list that's supposed to detail all the things needed for your child's grade.
Four plastic pocket folders in red, blue, yellow and green, but they have to have the prongs. Three large pink erasers, a 24 pack of Ticonderoga number two pencils, glue, scissors, composition books–the list seems to never end. But it seems just when you've gotten everything checked off the list, including the optional things, something comes up to remind you that elementary school isn't done with your bank account yet.
Andrea Kirven recently uploaded a video in hopes to help parents out so they're not frantically shopping at the last minute for last minute items by sharing items that aren't on any school list but absolutely should be.
There's so much more than school supplies that even seasoned parents forget about but thanks to Kirven, you can grab it before the demand kicks up.
“We go through this every year so I don’t know why you’re not even thinking about it. You'll need three additional shirts: college day, sports day, grinch. Don't forget the western outfit, crazy hair day and school appropriate PJs. They're going to ask you for a hat and a water bottle in the middle of the school year, go on and get it," Kirven says.
The list continues and parents are not only here for the reminder of this invisible school supply list but are sounding off on how accurate it is.
One person laughs about the accuracy of it all, "Oh how accurate this is, the constant last minute struggle to find the right shirt or thing for school. Thank you for this lol."
"My girls call the nice pajamas that are specifically for school, “Serious Pajamas” Anytime they see new pjs in their closets, they always ask if they are “regular” or “serious” pjs before they will wear them," a mom reveals.
Some people chimed in with additional items that will inevitably come up before the end of the year as a reminder to purchase them in advance when possible.
"Pink for cancer, Sports day t shirt, Blue shirt for autism awareness. Ugly ugly sweater shirt, Ugly t shirt day," someone writes.
A teacher chimes in saying, "I thought this video was for teachers then I realized she is talking to parents. Funny thing is teachers need all the same stuff. So darn expensive! As a high school teacher also get ready for them to ask for a donation for some club, event or activity every week, sometimes twice a week. Also buy club shirts etc. if I would have said yes to everything this past year it would have been thousands! I do what I can but definitely not everything."
The seasoned mom even received an informal nomination, "Ok where can we sign the petition - this QUEEN for National PTA President 2024/202."
School is starting around the country and while these things aren't required to start the school year, it will likely make a parent's life easier to slowly buy these things before school spirit gets into full swing. Pro tip: thrift stores are great for locating a lot of the things mentioned in the video for a fraction of the price.