Mom puts sari on cat she didn't want in ridiculously cute video, proving cats pick their people
"And now she's turning her into a little Indian burrito."
Everyone knows that cats are distributed by some unknown force in the universe aptly named the Cat Distribution System, CDS for short. Is this a real thing? Probably not but you can't tell most cat owners that. Even if your cat didn't arrive via CDS by showing up in your garage and refusing to leave, the stealth big cat impersonators still choose who they prefer whether that person likes them or not.
The felines tend to worm themselves into even the coldest of hearts and there's no other explanation than magic. You mostly see this inexplicable phenomenon with parents who either don't like cats or didn't want a cat but were committed to making their child happy. It's not the child who begged and pleaded for the pet that is bestowed the honor of cat parent, nope. In these instances the cat usually makes it their mission for the begrudging adult to be their cuddle buddy.
In a recently shared video by a young woman, you can see her gray short-haired cat has clearly traded her in for the woman's mother. The same mother who supposedly did not want the cat, but this cat is absolutely smitten with the elder woman as the younger one records the betrayal. It's obvious that the cat cares not about the woman holding the phone because the person she chose to be her mom is making her a sari.
A sari is a traditional Indian garment women wear that is made of a long beautifully detailed, colorful fabric that is draped around the woman's body. This sweet cat baby was enamored with the process of getting her very own traditional garb. Well, technically it wasn't hers but that didn't stop the woman from wrapping the cat like a colorful burrito. The cat just laid there perfectly still with her pupils so dilated that she looks like she should have cartoon hearts coming from them.
It didn't stop with the sari, the mom pre-ordered tiny bangle bracelets to fit on the cat's arms and completed the outfit with a bindi in the middle of her furry little forehead. Sure, mom didn't want the cat but it's absolutely her cat and their love for each other is adorable. People could not get enough of the ridiculously sweet interaction and shared love between the two.
and now she's turning her into a little indian burrito. the baby bangles suit her so well 💀 #catsoftiktok #cats #cat #kitten #catmom #catlovers #pets
One person cries, "someone please make a cat sari and send it to them."
The cat enjoys the bracelets, "At first she was skeptical but then you could see when the bangles came out she felt pretty!"
"You can't tell me that cat's face didn't light up when she saw the bracelets," someone else adds.
"Did I go searching for a cat being dressed up in a sari and bangles? No. am I glad the fyp knows me better than I know myself? Yes," one person writes.
On this series of "mom who said she didn't want a cat." (Also someone translate for me pls urdu is hard 🥲) #cats #kitty #funnyanimals #cutekittens #catsviral #inverted
This isn't the first time the cat has worn traditional Indian clothing. In another video from April the cat is dressed in a red and gold outfit with a fake nose ring and a veil. In different video the cat is wearing a dress with cheetah print looking very bonita. The little kitty has a larger wardrobe than some grown women and the internet can't get enough. Each video racks up millions of views and the sari video is no different with 33.6 million views on TikTok alone.