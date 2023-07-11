+
Pop Culture

Man trying to rob a nail salon but gets completely ignored and people are having a field day with it

The true definition of "attempted" robbery.

robbery, atlanta news
Canva

Things don't always go as we planned.

A man tried to rob a nail salon in Atlanta, Georgia. However, surveillance footage shows that things didn’t go at all like he had planned. But you know what they say: one robber’s tragedy is the internet’s comedy.

The video itself is short and sweet. The man walks in and yells, “Get down! Give me all your money!” to the customers. But did the customers budge? No. Not even a little bit. Even the workers go on about their business. Maybe there's a language barrier, or maybe it's obvious the guy doesn’t actually have a gun. Either way, they remain shamelessly unfazed.

Realizing he’s already lost the fight, the robber walks out empty handed (well, save for one snatched up iPhone…so not a total wash, right?) and it wasn’t long before the failed attempt began making rounds across news stations and social media.

Sure, there’s something serious to be said here about how badly this could have gone and how it is normally safest to comply when a robber asks for your belongings. But since no actual harm was done (other than to the robber’s ego, perhaps) people couldn’t help but joke about how ridiculous the situation was.

Here are some greatest hits from the comments on YouTube:

“‘No one was hurt.’ I guarantee the robber’s feelings were hurt.’"

"The true definition of 'attempted' robbery."

“I didn't know I would feel bad for a robber.”

“They didn’t even take their feet out of the pedicure water for this foolishness.”

“He got third degree burns from those people.”

“If you live in Atlanta long enough you start to lose your fear of death.”

“Well, that's ONE way to stand up to a criminal.”

And perhaps the greatest comment of all: “A nail salon filled with overwhelmed moms just getting some ‘me’ time. What he was doing was bad behavior and they are like ‘whatever you have nothing on my 2-year-old.’” So. Very. True.

While this failed robbery attempt might not make us feel great about humanity, only a month ago a different robbery attempt had a much more touching ending when the situation was de-escalated simply by giving the robber a hug.

It just goes to show that human beings are a complex bunch, capable of both great compassion and great cruelty. So when things could have gone way, way worse, perhaps the best thing we can do is simply give ourselves a good laugh. It’s a way of thanking our lucky stars that crisis was avoided for another day.

Innovation

This organization is revolutionizing food supply chains to minimize waste

Spoiler Alert pairs CPG manufacturers with discount retailers to keep food out of landfills

Members of the Spoiler Alert team volunteer at Waltham Fields Community Farm in Waltham, MA

Nearly 120 billion pounds of food go to waste in the U.S. each year. This waste not only contributes to food insecurity, which millions of Americans are impacted by, but also has a detrimental impact on our climate. In large part, this comes down to a misallocation of resources.

We need to bridge the gap between food waste, the planet, and those in need. By doing so, we can drive sustainable food systems and get food to those who need it most. In fact, Project Drawdown has found that reducing food waste is the number one most impactful solution to climate change.

The foundations of Spoiler Alert were laid during my time at MIT Sloan in 2013 when I met my soon-to-be co-founder Emily Malina. With my consulting experience with brands and retailers on carbon, water, energy and waste initiatives and Emily’s background in supply chain transformation and technology adoption, we knew there was a supply chain solution that could help businesses better manage their food waste. That’s when we started Spoiler Alert.

Ricky Ashenfelter & Emily Malina, Co-founders of Spoiler Alert

Spoiler Alert is a B2B waste prevention software that helps CPG brands better manage excess and short dated inventory. This inventory arises from various sources, whether that’s overproduction, unsuccessful innovations, seasonal items, or promotional packaging.

Joy

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick delight with their farm rendition of 'Saturday in the Park'

The couple has been married for 35 years and they appear to be living their best life, goat poop and all.

Kevin Bacon/Instagram

These two are ultimate #couplegoals.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are once again demonstrating that this is their world and we're just living in it. And what a simply delightful world it is.

The actors have been married for over 35 years and they've each co-starred in countless movies and television shows during that time. They've raised two kids together and have long been viewed as #couplegoals icons. When you see their videos on Instagram, it's easy to understand why.

On the 4th of July, Bacon shared a video of himself and Sedgwick singing a rendition of Chicago's "Saturday in the Park" on their family farm. Bacon plays guitar and sings, Sedgwick plays kazoo and sings—while eating ice cream and stepping over a large pile of goat poop—and the casual, down-to-earth joy of it all is deeply satisfying to watch.

Pop Culture

Kelly Clarkson surprised unsuspecting lunch-goers with a gorgeous a capella flashmob

Can you imagine sitting at lunch and suddenly having Kelly Clarkson singing in front of you?

Kelly Clarkson/Facebook

Kelly Clarkson brought her powerhouse voice to an outdoor dining area in Los Angeles.

Kelly Clarkson surprised unsuspecting lunch-goers with an impromptu performance of a song from her new album with the help of some friends.

The singer and talk show host started walking toward an outdoor dining area in Los Angeles, and soon other voices began joining her in harmony. Her beautiful, powerhouse vocals quickly drew the attention of the diners, who were surely stunned to see that it was actually Kelly Clarkson singing in front of them.

Pop Culture

Jennifer Garner overwhelmed by the friendship bracelets she received at a Taylor Swift concert

The bracelets are a big part of the Eras Tour.

via Cosmopolitan UK/Wikimedia Commons and US Department of Education/Wikimedia Commons

Jennifer Garner and Taylor Swift

Jennifer Garner attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Friday, July 7, and came home with two armfuls full of friendship bracelets. In a carousel of photos and videos showing the highlights of her time at the show, she shared a photo of her forearms covered in the good-vibey bracelets.

Friendship bracelets have become a trademark of Swift’s Eras Tour. The tradition was inspired by a lyric to the Swift song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” from the singer’s 2022 album, “Midnights.” In the tune's bridge, Swift sings, “Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it.”

Internet

Someone created the most bop-worthy ADHD anthem that's beyond relatable

It's an "Animaniacs" flashback in the best way possible.

KT Photography|Canva / Brave Dave|TikTok

There's an ADHD anthem that's beyond relatable

If you have ADHD or know someone who does then you're probably aware that living with the disorder can be a bit debilitating at times. Important dates get missed, there feels like a constant state of disorganization and unfortunately forgetfulness can extend to forgetting the existence of entire people. But sometimes having ADHD feels like a fun superpower when you're suddenly hyper-focused on the correct thing that needs to be done.

It's also something that presents differently in different people but there are some common threads that every person with ADHD can relate to. That's what makes this song Brave Dave made and uploaded to TikTok such a banger. The TikTok creator managed to take a tune most Millennials are familiar with from the cartoon "Animaniacs" and change the lyrics to perfectly encapsulate ADHD symptoms.

The song is impressive in general because if you're familiar with Yacko, Wacko and Dot, then you know they talk and sing at a pace seemingly inhuman.

Joy

Neighbors raise $37,000 for a bullied, lonely kid who knocked on their door looking for friends

"I need some friends really bad."

via Brennan Ray/TikTok

Shayden talks to Brennan Ray through the doorbell cam.

One of the most joyous parts of childhood is hanging out with friends. But friendship isn’t just about having a good time. These relationships give kids a sense of belonging, self-esteem and help them develop vital social skills.

That’s why it’s devastating for kids to be ostracized and bullied by their peers.

A young boy named Shayden in Amarillo, Texas, was so in need of friends that he went door to door to try to find some his age. He stopped by Brennan and Angel Ray’s home, and the interaction was caught on their doorbell camera.

"I just wanted to see if you knew any kids around, like, 11 or 12, maybe, because I need some friends. Really bad,” Shayden told Brennan through the doorbell camera. Unfortunately, they don’t have any kids Shayden’s age, so Brennan tried to redirect him to another house on the block. "Well, um, they’re not my friends anymore because they’re bullies to me,” Shayden admitted.

Joy

Dog owner gives her pit bull a touching pep talk before doggy daycare

People were quick to notice how the speech seemed to have a double meaning behind it.

@tiffneys.ross/TikTok

Who could be afraid of that sweet face?

Everyone needs a good pep talk every now and then. That goes for doggos too. Perhaps especially for doggos who get an unfair bad rep.

A proud pit bull mama named Tiffney Ross recently went viral for the motivational speech she gave to her pup (whose name appears to be Dior, according to previous videos) just before heading out to doggy day care.

“Listen, before we leave, we gotta have that talk, okay?” Ross warns Dior, who is all smiles and tail wags.

