+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Founder of mega successful retail store reveals how she secretly quit her job while living at home

Jane Lu would go to work every day. Just not the way her parents thought.

showpo, showpo clothing
TikTok

Started from the bottom, now she's here.

Thirty-six-year-old Jane Lu is the founder of Showpo, a highly successful online retail store based in Sydney, Australia. By successful, I mean that in 2019, the company raked in a total of $85 million in revenue.

And to think, if Lu had simply followed the rules, none of this would have ever happened.

At 24, Lu’s life looked very different. Her accounting job at Ernst & Young, one of the “big four” accounting firms, had left her miserable. So she quit and instead pursued her love of fashion. With one caveat—she never told her parents, who she lived with.

Instead, she pretended to still be working as an accountant and committed fully to the role. She continued to put on a suit and would venture into the city, pretending to go to work.

And in her defense … that last part wasn’t a lie.

As Lu revealed in what she calls her “immigrant success story” on TikTok, her family moved to Australia from China 28 years ago. And, as is a long-lived tradition and even a running joke among children of immigrants, her parents wanted their daughter to have the stable, financially secure career of a “doctor, lawyer or accountant.”

@thelazyceo I went behind my parents’ back and quit my corporate job, and well, the rest is history 🫶 #startup#businessjourney#immigrantparents#girlboss#showpo#entrepreneur♬ original sound - Jane Lu

Lu chased after her dreams in secret. After putting on her corporate suit and leaving her parents' home, she began working on creating a pop-up store, which ultimately failed. As she shared in another TikTok, turning back was still no option—the business shut down during the 2010 global financial crisis, and no accounting firms were hiring. So she rolled up her sleeves and created her second business. She still didn’t tell her parents.

Luckily, business flourished this time around.

“I started to make more in one day in sales than my old yearly salary,” she shared. Showpo, short for “Show Pony,” now sells to millions of customers around the world and is one of the largest online fashion retailers globally.

After her windfall of success, Lu finally told her parents. Sure, they were shocked, but they also got their first new car, had their mortgage paid off and were able to finally retire. So shock probably turned into glee pretty quickly.

Lu’s story touched the hearts of more than 2 million people who watched the video. And she now dedicates a good chunk of her social media to offering advice to others who dream of starting their own business. Unsurprisingly, a major theme in most of her videos is not being afraid to make mistakes.

"I like to compare it to golf," she mentioned in an interview with BuzzFeed. "I don't play, but I don't have a better analogy. You first hit the ball in the direction of the hole. You know, it's just about getting in a general direction."

If you’d like to check out some of Showpo’s signature looks, you can find the shop’s Instagram here. No boring corporate attire to be found.

From Your Site Articles
inspiring
Badge
Chewy
Chewy
Pets

Chewy Claus is fulfilling thousands of pet wishes this season. Have you written your letter yet?

Every letter submitted donates a pound of food to pets in need.

via Chewy

Adorable Dexter and his new chew toy. Thanks Chewy Claus.

True

Every holiday season, millions of kids send letters asking for everything from a new bike to a pony. Some even make altruistic requests such as peace on Earth or helping struggling families around the holidays.

But wouldn’t the holiday season be even more magical if our pets had their wishes granted, too? That’s why Chewy Claus is stepping up to spread holiday cheer to America’s pets.

Does your dog dream of a month’s supply of treats or chew toys? Would your cat love a new tree complete with a stylish condo? How about giving your betta fish some fresh decor that’ll really tie its tank together?

Or do your pets need something more than mere creature comforts such as life-saving surgery?

Keep ReadingShow less
chewy
Pop Culture

‘My mother didn’t raise a hypocrite’: Why Brendan Fraser won’t be at the Golden Globes if nominated

He’s an Academy Award frontrunner for his performance in ‘The Whale.’

via Montclair Film/Flickr

Brendan Fraser at the Montclair Film Festival, 2022.

Actor Brendan Fraser is being hailed as the comeback kid after his performance in Darren Aronofsky's “The Whale” has made him an Oscar frontrunner. Variety, Indie Wire and Awards Daily all have Fraser near the top of their lists for Best Actor alongside Austin Butler for his performance as the King of Rock ’n’ Roll in “Elvis” and Colin Farrell for his role in “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

“The Whale” is a film about a 600-pound writing teacher in failing health who desperately wants to reconnect with his daughter. “With ‘The Whale,’ Aronofsky and Fraser have taken substantive risks, in the name of an insistent empathy. I think, and my tear ducts agree, that those risks paid off,” Glenn Kenny writes for Roger Ebert.com.

Usually, when people are frontrunners for the Academy Award they are also likely to receive a nod from the Golden Globes. However, if Fraser is nominated, he won’t be attending.

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Fraser told GQ in an intimate interview. “No, I will not participate.”

Keep ReadingShow less
brendan fraser
Badge
CooperVision
CooperVision
Sponsored

How to help your eyes in a world that makes you stare at a screen all day

True

Innovation is awesome, right? I mean, it gave us the internet!

However, there is always a price to pay for modernization, and in this case, it’s in the form of digital eye strain, a group of vision problems that can pop up after as little as two hours of looking at a screen. Some of the symptoms are tired and/or dry eyes, headaches, blurred vision, and neck and shoulder pain1. Ouch!

Keep ReadingShow less
biofinity energys
Pop Culture

Pink steps into the role of Olivia Newton John for an incredible awards show tribute

Not a dry eye in the house.

YouTube

Pink sings "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

Pop royalty Pink paid a heartwarming tribute to fellow music icon Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 American Music Awards, which aired this past Sunday, Nov. 20.

Newton-John, who led a lustrous career—including winning 10 AMAs herself—as well as a life dedicated to philanthropy, died of breast cancer at the age of 73 in August of this year. Though Newton-John had a wide variety of beloved hits throughout the years, Pink chose to sing arguably one of her biggest hits of all time, “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”
Keep ReadingShow less
music
Family

'Act like you're my mom': 10-year-old cleverly escapes a woman who was following him home

Security cameras caught it all on video.

via Doug Kerr/Flickr

Pennsylvania's State Route 100.

A quick-thinking 10-year-old boy escaped a woman trying to lure him by pretending that a local store clerk was his mother. ABC 6 reports that Sammy Green was walking home from school in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, November 11, when a strange woman started following him.

The woman "started walking with him and asking him where his family was, asking where his dad was," Sam Green, the boy's father, told ABC6. The boy didn’t know the woman but she insisted that she knew his family.

She tried to lure him into going with her by promising she’d buy him “anything he wanted” at Wawa, a local convenience store that sells shakes, sandwiches and other treats.

"She was like, 'I'm going to Wawa, are you going there? What are you getting from Wawa? Where's your family at?'" Sammy told CBS.

Keep ReadingShow less
children
Trending Stories