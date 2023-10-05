+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Internet

Woman explains what dry cleaning actually is and people are legitimately shocked

“They really take the buttons off of every shirt?”

laundry; dry cleaning; tiktok; dry cleaning explained; Melissa Pateras
Melissa Pateras TikTok screenshots

Melissa Pateras explains how dry cleaning works.

Have you ever wondered what happens at the dry cleaners? Or are you like me, who just assumed the people at the dry cleaners were wizards and never questioned their magic? Turns out, dry cleaners aren't magic and there's actually a pretty interesting explanation of how they came to be and what they do.

Melissa Pateras is known on Tiktok for her laundry knowledge. Seriously, her ability to fold laundry is hypnotizing. This time, she created a video explaining what actually takes place at the dry cleaner and the internet is aghast.

Before Pateras explained what happens in the mysterious world behind the counter of a dry cleaner, she asked a few of her friends what they thought dry cleaning was. Their answers were...interesting to say the least.

One friend surmised, "You put it in a box, right...and then you let some wind, really fast wind, blow around on your clothes and it wipes off all the dirt." The friend, whose username is @unlearn16, continued with her working hypothesis, saying that the clothes are then blasted with infrared heat to sterilize the garments. While that is certainly an interesting theory, that's not what happens.

Another friend guessed, "Dry cleaning is when they take all of your dirty clothes into this big dryer with a clean sheet that sticks all of the dirt to it from your dirty clothes." This friend was also incorrect, and Pateras finally explained why after her friends dug deep into their brains for their best guesses.

Turns out dry cleaning was invented by accident when Jean-Baptiste Jolly spilled a kerosene lamp on his tablecloth, which dried cleaner than it was previously, according to Pateras.

The laundry guru explained that while it was dangerous, the practice of cleaning things with kerosene continued until a less flammable method was discovered. But even the safer method is still fairly harsh, which is why dry cleaners take buttons off of clothing before running them through, she says.

This prompted one commenter to ask, "They really take the buttons off of every shirt?" to which Pateras replied that it only occurs if the buttons won't withstand the chemicals.

If you've ever been curious about what happens at the dry cleaner, watch the video below. She takes you through each step.

@melissadilkespateras

What is dry cleaning #laundry #laundrytok #drycleaning #funfacts @Tracy Taylor @Unlearn16 @Ana Pac @Ashley Mathieu @Li

This article originally appeared on 5.10.23

From Your Site Articles
dry cleaning explained
Education

Teacher brilliantly turns getting her period in front of her class into a teaching moment

"That boy who emailed...his parents must be incredible."

Emily Elizabeth|TikTok and Cliff Booth|Canva

Teacher starts period in front of class, turns into a lesson

Teachers are almost always teaching even when it's not in their lesson plan.

Those that were born to be teachers find teachable moments everywhere and one woman found herself in one of those moments. Though this one was likely just a bit more personal than she probably would've liked.

Emily Elizabeth posted a TikTok video about how she found herself in a predicament in front of her classroom full of 10 and 11-year-old kids. The teacher explained that she was noticing a lot of commotion and whispering among the little girls in her class while she was wearing white pants. After reminding the girls to stay on task, the whispering continued, prompting Emily to be more direct.

That's when one of the girls asked to speak with her privately dropping the bomb that no one that gets periods wants to hear in public.

Keep ReadingShow less
teacher starts period
Heroes

This quick-thinking teen cleverly befriended a woman's kidnapper to rescue her

Malyk Bonnet did a very brave thing: He listened to his gut.


You've probably been there. You're out and about and you see something that just feels ... off.

"Should I step in? ... But it's not really any of my business. ... And I'm not even sure they need my help..."

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

10,000 people spontaneously sing Queen's 'Love of My Life' with Freddie Mercury impersonator

Marc Martel captures Freddie's unique voice almost flawlessly.

Marc Martel/YouTube

Marc Martel sings with the audience in Santiago, Chile, in May of 2022.

Freddie Mercury was known for many things—his dramatic showmanship, his larger-than-life personality, and his untimely death during the peak of the AIDS epidemic—but he is most remembered for his clear, powerful voice, ranging from rich bass notes to impressive soprano coloratura.

It's hard to do Freddie's voice justice, but Marc Martel has managed to wow millions with his impersonations of the Queen lead singer. If you close your eyes and listen, there are seconds when you might swear you were hearing Freddie himself singing again.

Martel's cover of "Bohemian Rhapsody" has been viewed 56 million times on YouTube. And another of his videos showcases Martel's ability to captivate an audience with his—or Freddie's—voice.

Keep ReadingShow less
freddie mercury
Family

11 things people don't tell you about growing up with an alcoholic parent

My dad was an addict, and growing up with him taught me a lot.

Photo with permission from writer Ashley Tieperman.

Ashley Tieperman and her father.



There was never just one moment in my family when we “found out" that my dad was an addict.

I think I always knew, but I never saw him actually drinking. Usually, he downed a fifth of vodka before he came home from work or hid tiny bottles in the garage and bathroom cabinets.

Keep ReadingShow less
addiction
Pop Culture

5 reasons Simone Biles is arguably the greatest athlete of all time, in any sport

She has earned GOAT status for more than just her gymnastics medal record.

Agência Brasil Fotografias

Simone Biles is the GOAT.

Simone Biles has done it yet again, clinching her 20th gold medal at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship and leading the U.S. women's team to their historic 7th consecutive victory.

There is no question that Simone Biles is the greatest gymnast that has ever set foot on the mat. Her domination in the sport has been unparalleled, and she has earned every bit of praise she has received as a gymnast.

However, there's a solid argument to be made that she isn't just the GOAT of gymnastics, but truly the greatest athlete of all time. Yes, I know, it's a subjective title, comparing sports is like comparing apples and oranges and people will argue about who deserves that title the most. But hear me out before putting Michael Jordan or Muhammad Ali or Jim Thorpe up against the 4-foot 8-inch wonder that is Simone Biles.

Keep ReadingShow less
sports
Humor

TikTokker has hilarious solution to Joe Jonas "misogyny" accusations: "Pay off my car loan."

Her tongue in cheek video makes a great point about expectations for young moms.

Robin Rambles|TikTok

TikTokker offers to clean ups Joe Jonas' PR by him paying off her car

Even if you've been living in a time capsule and think Hanson is the newest boyband on the block, you've likely still heard about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce. Jonas has been in the public eye since the age of 15 as part of his band he shares with his brothers, aptly named Jonas Brothers. And Turner catapulted to fame playing Sansa Stark on the massive hit show "Game of Thrones" when she was also just 15.

Throughout their relationship the two worked hard to keep things extremely private and positive, so these stories portraying Turner as a party girl absent mom and Jonas as super-dad were shocking.

Enter Robin Rambles, a TikTokker and huge Jonas Brothers fan. She noticed the discrepancy in coverage, Jonas's slow response time and fans insisting the pop star is misogynist. The makings of a PR nightmare, and Robin has a solution. Giving Jonas the opportunity to pay off her car.

Keep ReadingShow less
joe jonas divorce
Trending Stories