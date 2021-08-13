Heroes
Gay teacher fabulously shuts down homophobic mom who pulled her kids from his class
08.13.21
This article originally appeared on 11.20.15
A drama teacher had the most polite "screw you" response to the mom who stopped her kids from taking classes with him upon discovering that he was gay. Michael Neri is a drama teacher from Kidderminster, England. He runs Talking Props Theatre School, a performing arts school for children ages 8 to 13.
A mother signed her kids up to take theater classes at Talking Props, but upon discovering that Neri was gay, texted him to let her know that she was withdrawing them, citing her "Christian" beliefs. He responded by gracefully shutting her down.
via Facebook/Michael Neri
Look, lady, nobody has time for bigotry anymore. ESPECIALLY not in the performing arts.
From Your Site Articles
- Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay, Black man to win ... ›
- Texas teacher suspended for being openly gay receives a huge ... ›
- This Teacher Had the Perfect Clap Back for Homophobic Parents ›
Related Articles Around the Web