Heroes

Gay teacher fabulously shuts down homophobic mom who pulled her kids from his class

Gay teacher fabulously shuts down homophobic mom who pulled her kids from his class

This article originally appeared on 11.20.15


A drama teacher had the most polite "screw you" response to the mom who stopped her kids from taking classes with him upon discovering that he was gay. Michael Neri is a drama teacher from Kidderminster, England. He runs Talking Props Theatre School, a performing arts school for children ages 8 to 13.

A mother signed her kids up to take theater classes at Talking Props, but upon discovering that Neri was gay, texted him to let her know that she was withdrawing them, citing her "Christian" beliefs. He responded by gracefully shutting her down.

via Facebook/Michael Neri

Look, lady, nobody has time for bigotry anymore. ESPECIALLY not in the performing arts.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
LGBTQ
Culture

Meet the Mother of Rock n' Roll, Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Publicity photo of American musician Sister Rosetta Tharpe posed with a guitar in 1938.

Who do we really have to thank for Rock n' Roll? Nope, not Elvis. Not Buddy Holly. Not even Alan Freed. That long overdue honor belongs to a queer black woman who shredded the guitar and bared her soul to break the color line and create a brand new sound. Meet Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Born to religious singers, Rosetta was surrounded by music growing up. She picked up a guitar at only 4 years old, and by 6 she was travelling alongside her mother for evangelical performances around the South. As she got older, she began merging Delta blues with New Orleans jazz and gospel music that would become her signature sound. A sound we've come to love and thrust our hips to. The sound of Rock n' Roll.


Keep Reading Show less
rosetta tharpe
Trending Stories