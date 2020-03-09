Dolly Parton hopes to celebrate her 75th birthday next year by appearing on the cover of Playboy
National treasure Dolly Parton recently turned 74 years old and is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, she wants to celebrate her 75th birthday by appearing on the cover of Playboy magazine for the second time.
Her first appearance was in October 1978.
"I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again," she told "60 Minutes Australia." "See I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it'd be such a hoot if they'll go for it — I don't know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75."
“Well, I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74!“ With her signature charm and unique voice, it's so easy to see why fans will always love @DollyParton #60Mins pic.twitter.com/RlPme7tumJ
— 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) March 8, 2020
If Playboy decides to put Parton on its cover, at 75, she'd be the oldest woman to do so. Jane Seymour appeared on the cover of the iconic magazine at the age of 67 in 2018.
Who knows whether Playboy will be into the idea. The magazine has gone through some big changes since its founder Hugh Hefner died in 2017. The explosion of nude imagery online and the slow decline of the magazine industry has forced Playboy to rethink its business model.
It has also struggled to update its brand image in the new Millennium.
In 2015, the magazine stopped having nude women on the cover. In 2018, it brought the nude covers back. In 2019, it rebranded with a new team of Millennials in an attempt to stay relevant amid changing social norms surrounding the ideas of gender and sexuality.
The New York Times describes the new Playboy magazine as "a newer, woke-er, more inclusive Playboy."
What's more inclusive than featuring a 75-year-old on the cover?
In 1978, Parton became the first country singer to appear on the cover of Playboy. But she did so with very specific parameters that didn't involve nudity.
"I have been asked, back in the day, but that was so totally not me. I would never do that… But that was a good article they ran in there, and it was just a fun thing to do," Parton says on her website. "That was just another way I was trying to market myself, at that time, to kinda get in the mainstream…"
She appeared in the magazine wearing the iconic bunny outfit that was a staple of the magazine.
Parton isn't afraid to show off her body in Playboy because she's still has her brassy, unflappable confidence bolstered by some help from medical professionals.
"I've had about all the nips and tucks I can have," Parton said. "The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish and cartoons don't really age that much."
Parton thinks she can still wear the bunny outfit, too. "My boobs are still the same!" she said.
