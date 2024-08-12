Dog mom shares a funny video of the 'chores' her pitbull pup thinks she’s doing
"We didn't want a freeloader."
Dogs are naturally driven by a sense of purpose and a need for belonging, which are all part of their instinctual pack behavior. When a dog has a job to do, it taps into its needs for structure, purpose, and the feeling of contributing to its pack, which in a domestic setting translates to its human family.
But let’s be honest: In a traditional domestic setting, dogs have fewer chores they can do as they would on a farm or as part of a rescue unit. A doggy mom in Vancouver Island, Canada had fun with her dog’s purposeful uselessness by sharing the 5 “chores” her pitbull-Lab mix does around the house.
The mom says Rhubarb has chores because “we didn’t raise a freeloader.”
No freeloaders on my watch 🙅🏻♀️
@rhubarbthedoggo
No freeloaders on my watch 🙅🏻♀️ #pittiesoftiktok #dogtiktokers #dogsoftiktok #pitbulllove #pibblelove #pibbles #pibblemixesoftiktok #pitbullmix #dogfluencers #doggotiktoker #dogmomsoftiktok #dogmomlife #dogmoms #dogtiktokviral #dogmomma #prettypitty #prettypittie #prettypitties #dogrelatable #relatabledogmom #relatabledog
Here are 5 “chores” that Rhubarb has mastered.
1. Makes sure the laundry doesn't get cold
Translation: Sits on top of the clean laundry, ready to be folded.
2. Unlicensed therapist
Translation: Gives us kisses when we're tired or feeling down.
3. Supervise repairs
Translation: She gets in the way when you're in a compromised, uncomfortable position with a wrench in your hand.
4. Alerts us when there's an intruder
Translation: Stands at the window and barks furiously at the mailman.
5. Keeps mum's spot warm
Translation: Lays in her spot on her favorite chair in the living room.
The video inspired some funny responses in the comments.
“He’s carrying that household on his back. Give him a raise,” Tatiana, Esq. wrote. “Obviously the most valuable member of the household,” DJTrainor51 added.
This article originally appeared on 3.26.24
- Therapist with ADHD explains how she 'learned to clean as a messy person' ›
- 32 years separate this before and after of a beautiful Washington forest. Take a look. ›
- A dad took his daughter on a trip, just the 2 of them, and wrote down what he learned. ›
- Mom shares the 7 things she won't do for her husband - Upworthy ›