+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Pop Culture

David and Victoria Beckham recreate their iconic 'Be Honest' moment for the Super Bowl

People are already gushing over this commercial.

david beckham, victoria beckham uber eats
Uber Eats/Youtube

David and Victoria Beckham recreate their viral "he honest" moment for Uber Eats

No one could have predicted that one tiny moment in David Beckham’s docuseries would end up taking the internet by storm.

The moment I’m alluding to is, of course, the hilarious exchange between Beckham and his wife Victoria, when she tried to go against her “Posh Spice” alter ego by insisting that she, just like her husband, “grew up working class.”


Only Beckham wasn’t having it, as he peeked behind the door to demand she “be honest,” which eventually led to his wife admitting her dad drove her to school in a very not working class Rolls Royce.

This cheeky interaction gave fans a rare glimpse into the fun, not-so-picture-perfect parts of the power couple’s relationship, which no doubt helped make the moment so iconic.

Since then the bit has turned into a running gag. Beckham even poked fun at Victoria as he posted a photo of their family eating a clearly expensive New Year’s lunch to Instagram.

In the caption, he wrote: “Just a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz ❤️ @victoriabeckham Very working class 😂 My mother & father in law left in there Roll’s 🤎”

LOfreakingL.

Both David and Victoria seem okay to laugh at themselves, and even agreed to recreate the viral head-to-head in a new online ad for Uber Eats.

In the clip, we see the former Spice girl went the extra mile by wearing a t-shirt that says “My dad had a Rolls Royce.” Which apparently could be yours at the low, low price of $150, if it weren’t sold out.

“So David and I are going to be in a little commercial,” she says before Beckham interrupts with his now classic “be honest.”

Hilarious banter ensues before Victoria reveals that the little commercial is actually a Super Bowl ad, one that they’ll be doing with Jennifer Aniston. Or “Jessica Aniston”, in this case, which keeps to the theme of them forgetting a few details here and there. Making the teaser’s caption “Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats” that more spot on.

Pretty great, right? Other seemed to think so. Just check out some of the comments pulled from Youtube:

"OMG!!!! Just perf, so funny! Love the Beckhams!!"

"Whose idea was this? They deserve a raise!"

"Beyond brilliant! Just beyond!"

"This is how you do it! Absolutely lovely and funny.Adorable couple."

"Love love love."

Keep your eyes peeled for this commercial, among many others, during The Swift and Kelce Bowl, aka the Super Bowl, which airs on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 pm EST.

From Your Site Articles
internet
Science

See what researchers found when they tested a bottle of Fiji Water against a glass of tap water.

Is bottled water REALLY all that bad?

via Free Stock Photos

A young woman drinking bottled water outdoors before exercising.



The Story of Bottled Waterwww.youtube.com

Here are six facts from the video above by The Story of Stuff Project that I'll definitely remember next time I'm tempted to buy bottled water.

1. Bottled water is more expensive than tap water (and not just a little).

via The Story of Stuff Project/YouTube


A Business Insider column noted that two-thirds of the bottled water sold in the United States is in individual 16.9-ounce bottles, which comes out to roughly $7.50 per gallon. That's about 2,000 times higher than the cost of a gallon of tap water.

And in an article in 20 Something Finance, G.E. Miller investigated the cost of bottled versus tap water for himself. He found that he could fill 4,787 20-ounce bottles with tap water for only $2.10! So if he paid $1 for a bottled water, he'd be paying 2,279 times the cost of tap.

2. Bottled water could potentially be of lower quality than tap water.

Keep ReadingShow less
water
Love Stories

People are pointing out 'green flags' and telling Hinge to hire this couple for marketing

"Am I on a different Hinge or what?"

Free-Photos--242387 and WikiImages|Canva

Man interviewed by Meet Cutes NYC is a walking green flag

When dating someone we are often told to look for red flags that help us know that this person may not be the best partner. Recently, there's been a push to start looking for green flags, which are signs that the person you're dating will make a good partner. Green flags can be really subtle things and in a recent interview on the Meet Cutes NYC account on TikTok, one guy shows so many green flags he's got people questioning if they're on the wrong dating app.

Meet Cutes NYC uploads videos of them stopping random people who appear to be couples and ask them if they are indeed dating. Joaquim and Tara happen to be the lucky couple to get stopped for an interview and immediately Joaquim emits green flag energy according to TikTokker Jordan_the_Stallion8.

Keep ReadingShow less
green flags in relationships
Science

A 6-year-old asks ​Neil DeGrasse Tyson an adorable question. He gives her an awesome answer.

"The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all true art and science." — Albert Einstein

via Trevdak/YouTube

Neil DeGrasse Tyson at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA.

I recently spent some time with Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson. He's known not only for breaking down stereotypes about what kinds of people go into science, but he has actively stood up and spoken against those who would close its doors, especially to young women.

So when Neil was asked this question by a little girl during a public speech, he gave one of the best answers I've ever heard. It may drive some parents crazy, but it also might just help change the world.

Keep ReadingShow less
science
Pop Culture

Rick Astley covered Foo Fighters' 'Everlong' and it's shockingly great

Consider yourself Rick-Grohled.

Rick Astley/YouTube

Rick Astley rocking his Foo Fighters 'Everlong' cover.

Rick Astley has to be the luckiest '80s musician on the planet. The whole "Rickrolling" phenomenon has given his hit song "Never Gonna Give You Up" a reach far beyond its natural life span, and kept the guy a household name far longer than he probably would have been.

(For those who are unfamiliar, Rickrolling is when you make someone think they're being sent to a website, but the link goes to Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" video instead as a joke. It's a silly viral bait-and-switch gag that's been going since 2006.)

But what people may not realize, because his most famous song has become an internet joke, is that Rick Astley is actually a really freaking great musician. The man can saaaang and it seems he's only gotten better with age.

Keep ReadingShow less
Identity

Poet says he won't let his sons play with dolls and women are tearfully praising the message

The unexpected twist hist hard. And that final line? Phew.

Demetri Manabat/TikTok

Demetri Manabat's "Barbie" poem makes a powerful statement.

Usually, when you hear a man say he doesn't want his son to play with dolls, you have a pretty good idea of what beliefs sit beneath the sentiment. It's not unreasonable to assume that some combination of misogyny, homophobia and problematic ideas about masculinity are at play in such an attitude.

That's why an unexpected turn in Demetri Manabat's spoken word poem, "Barbie," caught people's attention.

Manabat referred to "Barbie" as "a poem about dolls" in the caption of a TikTok video showing him performing it on stage. He opens the poem with a provocative statement: "My sons will never play with dolls. In fact, I refuse to let my sons play with dolls."

He goes on to explain that if he ever catches his son with a Barbie or a Bratz doll or a Polly Pocket or Cabbage Patch, he would set them straight, "knowing that's not how God intended" for men to act.

Keep ReadingShow less
poetry
Family

Woman creates detailed list of things men 'should' be doing for their postpartum wives

This is a solid plan.

Canva, @melissamesser/TikTok

Postpartum can be a challenging time. Extra support goes a long way

Bringing a baby into the world can be a dream come true for many women. But that bliss is quickly compromised by the physical and emotional toll caused by the postpartum phase.

During this time, when hormones are raging and focus is compromised and energy is practically nonexistent—all while trying to recover from extreme physical transformations and keeping a newborn alive—having partner support is more important than ever.

That’s what makes one woman’s detailed list of things husbands (or just the partner who didn’t not deliver the baby, really) can do to help support mom moms through postpartum such an important read.

Keep ReadingShow less
kids
Trending Stories