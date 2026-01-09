College prep expert ranks how 17 common extracurricular activities affect student applications
"Anything that thousands of kids are doing is always going to be less helpful for you."
Prepping for college is a daunting task for kids and parents alike, and it can be difficult to know exactly which submission strategies will actually help prospective students stand out to their dream schools.
Take extracurricular activities, for example. According to Kate Stone, founder of Kate Stone Prep, some extracurriculars will add exponentially more value to an application, while others…not so much.
In an Instagram reel posted in November 2025, Stone ranked a handful of popular high school activities—from instruments to prom-planning—from one to 10.
See how each fared below:
- Newspaper editor: 7/10
- Robotics: 3/10
- Student council: 5/10
- Winning academic competitions: 8/10
- Playing viola: 9/10
- Playing violin: 3/10
- Taking an independent online course or college course: 8/10
- Planning your prom: 7/10
- Solving a real-world problem in your community: 10/10
- Model U.N. and debate: 5/10
- Eagle Scout: 6/10
- Founder of a club: 3/10
- Founding a club with a measurable impact: 9/10
- Varsity captain: 5/10
- Tutoring: 4/10
- Internships: 7/10
- Deca: 5/10
In an interview with Today, Stone noted that the highest ranking activities help students differentiate themselves (hence why the viola is a high ranking instrument than the more common violin), show their passion (rather than “just check a box”), and/or demonstrate their ability to make a positive impact (this is why solving community issues ranks so high).
To that end, she warned that "anything that thousands of kids are doing is always going to be less helpful for you."
Choosing the right extracurricular activity
What Stone has touched on, which many other experts agree with, is that, above all, an extracurricular activity should reveal something authentic about the applicant.
“Ultimately, effective selection means finding a "spike"—a deep engagement with a specific subject that creates digital evidence of excellence. Whether you are self-studying for an AP exam, securing a niche internship, or mastering an "off-the-beaten-path" talent like Puppet Arts, your goal is to show colleges that you are self-aware, dynamic, and ready to solve complex, real-world problems,” says Carrie Jorgenson, owner at Early Bird College Inc.
“Extracurriculars tell you what motivates a student when no one is looking. They reveal curiosity and the kind of self‑driven learning most colleges are looking for today… A student’s activities should help tell a coherent story about who they’re becoming," added Melanie Haniph, founder of College Admissions for Parents.
Still, Lisa Marker-Robbins, Master Certified Birkman Consultant and founder of Launch Career Clarity® warns that many colleges seek out applicants with “major-specific” extracurriculars. So “applying without evidence of interest in that field can weaken an application, even at schools that do not directly admit by major.” Another thing to keep in mind.
College prep is undeniably overwhelming, but at least when it comes to extracurriculars, the mission seems rather straightforward: Commit and go deep. Applications aside, that seems like a pretty good skill for young folks to hone no matter what.