Adults are spoofing college acceptance reactions & proving you don't need a reason to celebrate
This is me waiting for the coffee maker to finish brewing in the morning.
One of the more heart-warming genres of social media video you're likely to find is the college acceptance reaction video. Hopeful teenagers opening up college acceptance or rejection letters used to be a private, emotion-packed moment for families. Now it's common to film it and put it up on Instagram or TikTok — and people love them. Some of the videos are really amazing and emotional to watch; you can see the exact moment someone's biggest dream comes true.
Because this is the Internet we're talking about, people are now spoofing these videos. The trend started with people doing fake reaction videos in the vein of "Pretending I got into Harvard because I'm bored." But the spoof trend quickly took an interesting turn.
The newest trend on TikTok is gathering your friends and family around you so you can all react together to the most silly, mundane bits of positive news imaginable.
That's right, people are making up reasons to celebrate and we're all for it.
One family posted their 'reaction' to looking up their local Mexican restaurant online and finding that it's open on Christmas Eve.
Not only does everyone get to show off their acting chops (keep an eye on the brother, who weeps tears of joy in an Oscar-worthy performance), commenters had to admit the faux joy was contagious.
"Same reaction when they brought out the large queso in a gallon sized bowl" commented one user.
"why am i crying for you guys" said another.
Congratulations to Rachel and her family for this amazing turn of good fortune.
@rachel_defore
Please watch everyone separately😭#merrychristmas #fyp #christmaseve
Another family wept tears of joy when the Domino's pizza tracker indicated their order was in the oven.
This viral video even got the attention of Dominos, who wrote "I'm so proud of you, you’ve worked so hard for this moment"
Commenters on this one had their own ideas for achievements that might get them to celebrate like this:
Me, when my package says out for delivery
Me but “dasher has picked up your order”
I once read that the key to happiness is to always be waiting on a package. The excitement, the anticipation. It makes getting out of bed in the morning worth it. This video? Same vibes.
@khimburlie
we’re a family of big backs #fyp #siblings #pizza #dominos #collegeacceptance
This woman gathered her friends to watch her reveal her first flan cake, sparking a huge reaction when it turned out!
The build up is epic. And so is the cake.
@queen_bee_mari_mar
My first strawberry flan cake #chocoflan #collegerevealparody #collegeacceptance #firstflan #flan
One noteworthy observation about the trendy videos? They're mostly being made by adults who have left college acceptances behind.
Adults have been bemoaning the lack of holidays and celebrations in their lives for years. Once you've graduated college, gotten married, and maybe had a couple of kids, there really aren't a lot of occasions where your whole family gathers around to celebrate you. Birthdays lose their luster as you get older and your social circle shrinks; they can even make you sad because you're afraid of getting older or feeling bad that you haven't achieved more. It's called the birthday blues. Your Christmas presents get more and more boring with every passing year (tools and kitchen gadgets, anyone?)
In short, the older we get, the fewer reasons we have to celebrate. (And most of us never got to film our own college acceptance reaction because video cameras had to be shoulder-mounted). I know this TikTok trend started as a spoof and is mostly for laughs, but I like that it bucks the tradition of feeling like there are no exciting, anticipation-fueled moments in adulthood. I like that people are creating those moments for themselves, even if they are ridiculous.
I can't help but think of the ending of the movie Sideways, where the main character has been saving an incredibly nice bottle of wine to open on a special occasion. Someone tells him that the day he opens it, that's the real occasion. In the end, he opens the wine and drinks it out of a paper cup at a fast food restaurant, signaling his willingness to start finding joy in them mundanity of day to day life.
Or maybe I'm just reading too much into some silly TikTok videos, but either way, you should watch a few — you'll definitely enjoy the laughs.